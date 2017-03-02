3rd Street from Cloquet Avenue to Carlton Avenue.

The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection at the office of the City Administrator during normal business hours, 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M., Monday through Friday.

Any party aggrieved by, or objecting to said proposed assessment, or any part or items of any of them, may file a written statement with the City Administrator on or before 7:00 P.M. of the day of said meeting, which written statement must contain specific reference to the matters and items called in question and to which objection is made. Written or oral objections will be considered at the hearing.

No appeal may be taken as to the amount of any assessment unless a signed, written objection is filed with the Administrator prior to the hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing.

An owner may appeal an assessment to District Court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 429.081 by serving notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or Administrator of the City within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the District Court within ten days after service upon the Mayor or Administrator.

Under MN Statutes 435.193 to 435.195, and Chapter 12 of the City Code, the council may, in its discretion, defer the payment of this special assessment for any homestead property owned by a person 65 years of age or older for whom it would be a hardship to make the payments. When deferment of the special assessment has been granted and is terminated for any reason provided in the law, all amounts accumulated plus applicable interest become due. Any assessed property owner meeting the requirements of this law and the ordinance adopted under it may, within 30 days of the confirmation of the assessment, apply to the city administrator for the prescribed form for such deferral of payment of this assessment on his property.

The total amount of the proposed assessment is approximately $201,000.

Brian Fritsinger

City Administrator