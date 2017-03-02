DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 09-PR-17-399

Estate of

HELGA JULIA JYLKA

a/k/a HELGA J. JYLKA,

Decedent

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent's last Will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on March 21, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., by this Court at Carlton County Courthouse, 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota.

1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204.

2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

Dated: February 27, 2017

(COURT SEAL)

BY THE COURT

Robert E. Macaulay, Jr.

Judge of District Court

Amy L. Turnquist

Court Administrator

Debra Thorstensen, Deputy

Attorney for Petitioner

William T. Helwig

Rudy, Gassert, Yetka, Pritchett & Helwig

813 Cloquet Avenue

Cloquet, MN 55720

Attorney License No: 298682

Telephone: 218-879-3363

FAX: 218-879-4033

Email: bhelwig@cloquetlaw.com