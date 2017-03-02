Search
    AMENDED NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY - Jylka

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    AMENDED NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

    STATE OF MINNESOTA

    COUNTY OF CARLTON

    SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

    DISTRICT COURT

    PROBATE DIVISION

    Court File No. 09-PR-17-399

    Estate of

    HELGA JULIA JYLKA

    a/k/a HELGA J. JYLKA,

    Decedent

    A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent's last Will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

    Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

    IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on March 21, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., by this Court at Carlton County Courthouse, 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota.

    1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204.

    2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

    Dated: February 27, 2017

    (COURT SEAL)

    BY THE COURT

    Robert E. Macaulay, Jr.

    Judge of District Court

    Amy L. Turnquist

    Court Administrator

    Debra Thorstensen, Deputy

    Attorney for Petitioner

    William T. Helwig

    Rudy, Gassert, Yetka, Pritchett & Helwig

    813 Cloquet Avenue

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Attorney License No: 298682

    Telephone: 218-879-3363

    FAX: 218-879-4033

    Email: bhelwig@cloquetlaw.com

