WRENSHALL TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING
WRENSHALL TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING
To the residents of Wrenshall Township: Notice is hereby given that the annual meeting of the township will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. at the Wrenshall Township Hall located at 3096 County Road 1, Wrenshall, MN. A regular meeting will follow the annual meeting. (Alternate date due to inclement weather will be Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at 7:00 p.m.)
All regular meetings are called to order at 7:00 p.m. A schedule of the regular meetings for Wrenshall Township is set forth below:
May 9, 2017
July 11, 2017
September 12, 2017
November 14, 2017
January 9, 2018 (Reorganization
and Regular meeting)
Judy L. Korby
Wrenshall Township Clerk
384-4452