    WRENSHALL TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    WRENSHALL TOWNSHIP

    NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

    To the residents of Wrenshall Township: Notice is hereby given that the annual meeting of the township will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. at the Wrenshall Township Hall located at 3096 County Road 1, Wrenshall, MN. A regular meeting will follow the annual meeting. (Alternate date due to inclement weather will be Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at 7:00 p.m.)

    All regular meetings are called to order at 7:00 p.m. A schedule of the regular meetings for Wrenshall Township is set forth below:

    May 9, 2017

    July 11, 2017

    September 12, 2017

    November 14, 2017

    January 9, 2018 (Reorganization

    and Regular meeting)

    Judy L. Korby

    Wrenshall Township Clerk

    384-4452

