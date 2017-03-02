PERCH LAKE TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF 2017 ANNUAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Perch Lake Township Annual Meeting will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 7:00 p.m., at Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet, Minnesota. The meeting will be held to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be postponed until Tuesday, March 21, 2017, same time and place.