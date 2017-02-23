NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS - Parise
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 09-PR-17-345
Estate of
RAMONA MAE PARISE
a/k/a RAMONA M. PARISE,
a/k/a RAMONA PARISE,
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Carlton County Courthouse, 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated September 23, 2015 ("Will"), and for the appointment of Scott W. Parise, whose address is 2001 Ramrod Avenue #2921, Henderson, NV 89014 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
Dated: Feb. 16, 2017
BY THE COURT
Robert E. Macaulay Jr.
Judge of District Court
Amy Turnquist
Court Administrator
Stefanie Higgins, Deputy
Attorney for Personal Representative
Sara Jankofsky
Rudy, Gassert, Yetka, Pritchett & Helwig
813 Cloquet Avenue
Cloquet, MN 55720
Attorney License No: 0396234
Telephone: (218) 879-3363
FAX: (218) 879-4033
Email: sjankofsky@cloquetlaw.com