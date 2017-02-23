COUNTY OF CARLTON

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 09-PR-17-345

Estate of

RAMONA MAE PARISE

a/k/a RAMONA M. PARISE,

a/k/a RAMONA PARISE,

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Carlton County Courthouse, 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated September 23, 2015 ("Will"), and for the appointment of Scott W. Parise, whose address is 2001 Ramrod Avenue #2921, Henderson, NV 89014 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

Dated: Feb. 16, 2017

BY THE COURT

Robert E. Macaulay Jr.

Judge of District Court

Amy Turnquist

Court Administrator

Stefanie Higgins, Deputy

Attorney for Personal Representative

Sara Jankofsky

Rudy, Gassert, Yetka, Pritchett & Helwig

813 Cloquet Avenue

Cloquet, MN 55720

Attorney License No: 0396234

Telephone: (218) 879-3363

FAX: (218) 879-4033

Email: sjankofsky@cloquetlaw.com