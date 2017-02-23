Location:

Carlton County Transportation Building

1630 County Road 61

Carlton, MN 55718

Purpose: To present the local option sales tax for County Highway projects. Minnesota Statute 297A.993, passed during the 2013 legislative session, provides for a local option half cent sales tax to fund County highway projects. The proposed projects must be presented at a public meeting and identified in a County Board resolution. The list of projects includes the following:

County Road 101, County Road 102, County Road 103, County Road 107, County Road 113, County Road 114, County Road 116, County Road 118, County Road 120, County Road 121, County Road 123, County Road 128, County Road 129, County Road 134, County Road 137, County Road 138, County Road 139, County Road 140, County Road 141, County Road 142, County Road 144, County Road 150, County Road 151, County Road 152, County Road 157 and County Road 696.

The following County State Aid Highways (CSAH) may be funded by state aid and/or the County local option half cent sales tax:

CSAH 1, CSAH 2, CSAH 3, CSAH 4, CSAH 5, CSAH 6, CSAH 7, CSAH 8, CSAH 10, CSAH 11, CSAH 13, CSAH 16, CSAH 21, CSAH 25, CSAH 26, CSAH 54, CSAH 55, CSAH 61 and CSAH 73.