SUMMONS - Downwind/Boyd

In the Matter of the Child of:

Devone A. Downwind

and Sidney Boyd, parents.

To: Devone A. Downwind:

Petition was filed with the Court on December 29, 2016, alleging Child in Need of Protection or Other Services. The Court has set 3-14-2017 at 9:30 a.m., as the date and time, at the Courthouse in Carlton, Minnesota, as the place, for a hearing to be held in the above-entitled matter.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear before this Court on the date at said hearing.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining if the permanent transfer of legal and physical custody of the minor child is in accordance with Minnesota law.

Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court's Order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.

Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order transferring legal and physical rights of your child to another adult.

In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer in this proceeding. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying against the child. 4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.

The child has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child, without regard to whether the child and his/her parents can afford to retain a lawyer.

If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.

Date: 2-9-2017

/s/ Judy L. Korby

Deputy Court Administrator