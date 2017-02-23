Search
    SOLWAY TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING and ELECTION OF OFFICERS and BOARD OF CANVASS MEETING

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Solway Township, St Louis County, Minnesota will, on Tuesday March 14, 2017 conduct its Annual Town Meeting and Election at the Solway Town Hall located at 4029 Munger Shaw Road.

    The Election polls will be open from NOON to 8:00 PM to elect one supervisor for a three-year term. The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:30 PM to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.

    The Town Office will be open for Absentee Voting from 10:00 AM to noon on Saturday March 11, 2017.

    Some of the agenda items to be discussed at the Annual Meeting are as follows:

    Report of the 2016 Receipts and Disbursements

    Town Hall rental fees

    Fire Department Report

    Proposed Budget and Levy for 2018

    In case of bad weather, the Annual Town Meeting and Election will be held at the same time and place on the third Tuesday of March.

    The Board of Canvass will meet to certify the official election results March 14, 2017 following the Annual Meeting.

    _______________________

    NOTICE OF A REGULAR TOWN BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON A DIFFERENT DATE

    Due to the Annual Township Election and Annual Meeting of March 14, 2017, the regularly scheduled Solway Town Board meeting of March 14, 2017 will instead be held Tuesday March 21, 2017 at 6:30 PM at the Solway Town Hall.

