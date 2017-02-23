SUMMONS - Haberle vs. Wallace et al

Julie Haberle,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Unknown heirs of Martin O. Wallace, Malcolm G. Gillespie and Tomas O. Young; unknown heirs of Russell C. Duncan and Elsa Z. Duncan; Richard Duncan; Russell C. Duncan III; Eric B. Duncan; unknown heirs of Russell C. Duncan, Jr.; unknown heirs of Sara M. Duncan; Trustees of the Sara M. Duncan Revocable Trust, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:

You, and each of you, are hereby summoned and required to serve upon Plaintiff's attorney an Answer to the Complaint, within twenty (20) days after service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the date of service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This action involves, affects, or brings into questions real property situated in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota, described as follows:

That part of Park Place "B" of the recorded plat of "WATKINS' ADDITION TO OLD POINT COMFORT" on file and of record in the office of the Carlton County Recorder, Carlton County, Minnesota, described as follows:

Beginning at the northeasterly corner of Lot 7 of the recorded plat of "OLD POINT COMFORT" on file and of record in the office of the Carlton County Recorder, Carlton County, Minnesota; thence southerly, along the easterly line of said Lot 7, a distance of 113.79 feet to a point 100.00 feet distant, measured at right angles from the extended northerly line of said Lot 7; thence easterly, at right angles, a distance of 25.30 feet to the centerline of Wenonah Avenue as shown on said recorded plat of "WATKINS' ADDITION TO OLD POINT COMFORT"; thence northerly, along last described centerline, a distance of 122.31 feet to the intersection with a line that passes through said point of beginning and is perpendicular to said east line of Lot 7; thence westerly, along last described perpendicular line, a distance of 70.27 feet to said point of beginning.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the object of said action is to obtain a judgment declaring that Plaintiff is the owner in fee of the property described above, and that the Defendants, and each of them, have no right, title, estate, interest, or lien in or upon the said real estate.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that no personal claim is made by Plaintiff against any of the Defendants.

Civil cases are subject to Alternative Dispute Resolution processes as provided in Rule 114 of the General Rules of Practice for the District Courts. Alternative Dispute Resolution includes mediation, arbitration, and other processes set forth in the rules. You may contact the Court Administrator for information about these processes and about resources available in your area.

Dated: 2/2/2017

/s/ Karen J. Olson

Olson Law, PLLC

Karen J. Olson, Atty #300354

Attorney for Plaintiff

2002 W Superior St

PO Box 16873

Duluth, MN 55816-0873

(218) 727-8557