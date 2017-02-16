CARLTON ISD JOM & TITLE VII LIEC NOMINATION AND ELECTION

Carlton ISD 93 Indian Education Program is hosting a meeting for the Johnson O’Malley (JOM) Committee and Title VII LIEC Committee Elections, to nominate and elect two Local Indian Education Committees (LIEC) from parents or legal guardians (including persons acting in loco parentis) of eligible Indian students enrolled in Carlton ISD 93.

The JOM committee is established by the local Indian community and works to develop educational programs designed to meet the specialized and unique needs of Indian children, and approves all programs and budgets funded by JOM. JOM eligible students posses 1/4 or more blood quantum of federally recognized tribes

Title VII Parent Advisory Committee is also seeking new members. Title VII eligible students can be enrolled or 1st and 2nd descendants of a U.S. federally recognized tribe. A light supper will be served.

Please contact Superintendent Gwen Carman at gcarman@carlton.k12.mn.us or Indian Education Coordinator Victoria McMillen at vmcmillen@carlton.k12.mn.us with any questions. 218-384-4225