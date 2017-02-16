Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA - Lyse

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA

    STATE OF MINNESOTA

    COUNTY OF CARLTON

    DISTRICT COURT

    PROBATE DIVISION

    SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

    Court File No. 09-PR-17-311

    Estate of

    KATHERINE ANN COUGHLIN LYSE,

    Decedent

    Notice is given that Mykle J. Hansen, aka Michael J. Hansen, residing at 5536 NE 27th Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97211 is the domiciliary foreign personal representative ("Personal Representative") for the estate of Katherine Ann Coughlin Lyse, a resident of the State of Oregon.

    On February 13, 2017 the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local personal representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minn. Stat. 524.4-205.

    Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative's exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative's filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60 day period, exercise all powers of a local personal representative.

    Amy Turnquist

    Court Administrator

    By Stefanie Higgins, Deputy

    Attorney for Foreign Personal Representative

    Johnson, Killen & Seiler, P.A.

    By: Michele L. Miller #0388113

    230 West Superior Street

    Suite 800

    Duluth, Minnesota 55802

    Tel. (218) 722-6331

    Explore related topics:Newslegal Notices
    Advertisement
    randomness