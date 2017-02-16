NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA - Lyse
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 09-PR-17-311
Estate of
KATHERINE ANN COUGHLIN LYSE,
Decedent
Notice is given that Mykle J. Hansen, aka Michael J. Hansen, residing at 5536 NE 27th Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97211 is the domiciliary foreign personal representative ("Personal Representative") for the estate of Katherine Ann Coughlin Lyse, a resident of the State of Oregon.
On February 13, 2017 the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local personal representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minn. Stat. 524.4-205.
Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative's exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative's filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60 day period, exercise all powers of a local personal representative.
Amy Turnquist
Court Administrator
By Stefanie Higgins, Deputy
Attorney for Foreign Personal Representative
Johnson, Killen & Seiler, P.A.
By: Michele L. Miller #0388113
230 West Superior Street
Suite 800
Duluth, Minnesota 55802
Tel. (218) 722-6331