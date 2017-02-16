PROBATE DIVISION

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No. 09-PR-17-311

Estate of

KATHERINE ANN COUGHLIN LYSE,

Decedent

Notice is given that Mykle J. Hansen, aka Michael J. Hansen, residing at 5536 NE 27th Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97211 is the domiciliary foreign personal representative ("Personal Representative") for the estate of Katherine Ann Coughlin Lyse, a resident of the State of Oregon.

On February 13, 2017 the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local personal representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minn. Stat. 524.4-205.

Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative's exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative's filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60 day period, exercise all powers of a local personal representative.

Amy Turnquist

Court Administrator

By Stefanie Higgins, Deputy

Attorney for Foreign Personal Representative

Johnson, Killen & Seiler, P.A.

By: Michele L. Miller #0388113

230 West Superior Street

Suite 800

Duluth, Minnesota 55802

Tel. (218) 722-6331