NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL Esko Public Schools

Sealed proposals will be accepted in paper form until 5:00 pm central time on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 by Janet Halonen, Director of Business Services, Esko Public Schools, PO Box 10, 2 Hwy. 61 East, Esko, MN 55733. Copies of the request for proposal and exhibits may be requested from Janet Halonen, Director of Business Services at jhalonen@esko.k12.mn.us and will be sent electronically at no charge.

District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities. District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the District.