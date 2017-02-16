2017 Sanitary Sewer Lining - PROJECT NO. CP 1073

The Major items of work are:

4600 LF CIPP SANITARY SEWER LINING

5 EA MILLING OF PROTRUDING TAPS

111 EA BUILDING SERVICE REINSTATMENT

ALTERNATE BID INCLUDE:

2000 LF CIPP SANITARY SEWER LINING

37 EA BUILDING SERVICE REINSTATMENT

Bidders shall access the Proposal and Specifications electronically through Bid Express at their website https://bidexpress.com. Bidders must login and may search for City of Cloquet or by the specific SP, SAP or CP numbers to locate the Proposal and Specifications.

All electronic Bidders must first register on bidexpress.com and create an Info Tech Digital ID for free, which is used to digitally sign bids. It can take up to 5 business days to process your Digital ID and it is highly recommended that a Digital ID be enabled 48 hours in advance of submitting an electronic bid. Please Plan accordingly.

There is no charge for the Proposal and Specifications; however there will be a fee of $25 incurred for those who wish to bid electronically on a pay-per-solicitation basis. Alternately, you may subscribe for $50 per month for unlimited electronic bid submission for all agencies posting solicitations on the bidexpress.com website.

Bidders shall access the Plans electronically via bid express. Bidders must login and select the appropriate projects in the 'Projects in Bidding' list. Follow the prompts on the specific project page to download available files or on how to become a plan holder.

Electronic Bids must be accompanied by a corporate surety bond in an amount which is at least equal to 5% of the total bid, and may be submitted electronically through Bid Express using Surety 2000 or InSure Vision Technologies, LLC, or as a hard copy by mail or other delivery method, either as a corporate surety bond or a certified check made payable to the City of Cloquet. If not submitted electronically, the proposal guarantee must be received at the City of Cloquet 1307 Cloquet Avenue Cloquet, MN 55720 in a sealed envelope marked clearly with the name of the bidder, type of work, and project number by 4:00 p.m. CST, the business day prior to the specified date of bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities thereof.