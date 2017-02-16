CARLTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 93 HITA 2017

Sealed proposals will be accepted in paper form until noon on Monday, April 10, 2017 at ISD 93 Carlton, PO Box 310, 405 School Avenue, Carlton MN 55718. Copies of the request for proposal and exhibits may be requested from Renee Eiffler, reiffler@carlton.k12.mn.us, and will be sent electronically at no charge.

District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities. District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the District.