ATTENTION SCANLON RESIDENTS PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Scanlon will be holding a public hearing on March 1, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City of Scanlon 2801 Dewey Ave Scanlon, MN 55720. For the residents on 29th Street from Sahlman Ave to North of Bryant Street, 24th Street from Doddridge Ave to Sahlman Ave, and Lincoln Ave from 23rd Street to 25th Street. The purpose of the public hearing is to present to the residents the upcoming 2017 Sanitary Improvement Project.