NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Cloquet, Carlton County, MN (the "HRA") will hold a public hearing in the Fireside Room of Aspen Arms, 950 14th Street - Cloquet, Minnesota - on Monday, March 27, 2017 at 5:00 pm regarding an Amendment to the HRA's HUD approved 2015 Public Housing Agency Annual Plan.