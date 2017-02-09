PUBLIC NOTICE - HRA's Public Review and Comment Notice
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Cloquet, MN (HRA) will begin the HUD- required 45-day public review and comment period regarding an amendment to the HRA's HUD approved 2015 Public Housing Agency Annual Plan on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
The Plan Amendment will be available for review at the HRA Administrative Office located at 950 14th Street, Cloquet, MN between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for the period beginning Thursday, February 9, 2017 through Monday, March 27, 2017.
Please contact Debra Shaff (218) 879-3353 to arrange for such review. A copy of the Plan Amendment will be made available to read on-site and you may leave written comments regarding the Plan Amendment which will be submitted to the HRA Board of Commissioners for consideration.
A public hearing will also be held regarding the Plan Amendment on Monday, March 27, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. at the same location, in the Fireside Room - Aspen Arms