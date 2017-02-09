PUBLIC NOTICE - HRA's Public Review and Comment Notice

The Plan Amendment will be available for review at the HRA Administrative Office located at 950 14th Street, Cloquet, MN between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for the period beginning Thursday, February 9, 2017 through Monday, March 27, 2017.

Please contact Debra Shaff (218) 879-3353 to arrange for such review. A copy of the Plan Amendment will be made available to read on-site and you may leave written comments regarding the Plan Amendment which will be submitted to the HRA Board of Commissioners for consideration.

A public hearing will also be held regarding the Plan Amendment on Monday, March 27, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. at the same location, in the Fireside Room - Aspen Arms