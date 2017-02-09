The work for which bids are asked includes the following:

Bituminous paving and pavement markings of 2 miles of Stark Road from Canosia Rd / N County Rd. 1 to Erickson Rd. This work also consists of two bid alternatives: (1) bituminous pavement repair and (2) overlay with pavement markings, of 1 mile of Stark Road from Erickson Rd to the Midway River Bridge.

The BIDDING DOCUMENTS may be examined at the offices of MSA Professional Services, Inc., Duluth and Thomson Township. Planholders list will be updated interactively on our web address at http://www.msa-ps.com under Bidding.

The successful Bidder will be obligated to enter into and comply with the Responsible Contractor Requirement (Chapter 253 [16C.285]).

Copies of the BIDDING DOCUMENTS are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $20 by inputting Quest eBidDoc 4800832 on the website's Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with the digital project information.

No proposal will be accepted unless accompanied by a certified check or bid bond equal to or at least 5% of the amount bid, payable to the OWNER as a guarantee that, if the bid is accepted, the bidder will execute and file the proper contract and bond within 15 days after the award of the contract. The certified check or bid bond will be returned to the bidder as soon as the contract is signed, and if after 15 days the bidder shall fail to do so, the certified check or bid bond shall be forfeited to the OWNER as liquidated damages.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

OWNER reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.

Published by the authority of Thomson Township.

CONSULTING ENGINEER:

MSA Professional Services, Inc.

332 W Superior Street, Suite 600

Duluth, MN 55802

Joseph Jurewicz, P.E.

(218) 499-3176