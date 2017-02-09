NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Rilea

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S): Alyssa M. Rilea a/k/a Alyssa Holmes, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: None.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $103,500.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 6, 2006

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on October 9, 2006 as Document Number A000404980 in the Office of the County Recorder of Carlton County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $103,971.66

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 5, Block 2, Mitchell`s Addition to the City of Cloquet, Carlton County, Minnesota

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 415 8TH ST, CLOQUET, MN 55720-2024

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 06-255-0100

TRANSACTION AGENT'S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Carlton County Sheriff's Office, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on October 4, 2017.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: February 2, 2017

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

Curt N. Trisko, Esq.

*Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.*

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(16-0128-FC01)

