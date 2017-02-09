NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Tiessen

Date: January 31, 2017

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:

Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 4, 2011

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $173,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Edward Tiessen, Jr. and Jennie L. Tiessen, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Members Cooperative Credit Union

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: February 10, 2011, as Document No. T000033452, in the office of the Registrar of Titles of Carlton County, Minnesota, as modified of record.

ASSIGNMENT(S) OF MORTGAGE: None

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 1, Block 1, CASEY ROBERT ADDITION, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder, in and for Carlton County, Minnesota.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton County, Minnesota

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NOTICE: $159,175.40

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes including the requisites of Minn. Stat. § 580.02;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property in Carlton County will be sold by the Sheriff of Carlton County at public auction as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

PLACE OF SALE: Carlton County Sheriff's Office, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, MN 55718

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagors, their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale, unless reduced to five (5) weeks under Minnesota Statutes, Section 582.032.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30, or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, the time to vacate the property is 11:59 p.m. on September 28, 2017.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGORS, THE MORTGAGORS' PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MEMBERS COOPERATIVE CREDIT UNION

By_______________________________

Robert R. Kanuit, #0252530

Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A.

302 West Superior Street, Suite 700

Duluth, Minnesota 55802-1863

(218) 722-0861

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE FORECLOSURE DATA

(1) Street Address, city and zip code of mortgaged premises: 1412 16th Street, Cloquet, MN 55720

(2) Transaction agent (if applicable); residential mortgage servicer; and lender or broker: Members Cooperative Credit Union

(3) Tax parcel identification number(s): 06-611-0020

(4) Transaction Agent's mortgage ID number (MERS number): Not applicable

(5) Name of mortgage originator: Members Cooperative Credit Union