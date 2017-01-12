CITY OF CLOQUET ORDINANCE NO. 453(A)

The City Council of the City of Cloquet does hereby ordain as follows:

Section 1. The Zoning Map of the City of Cloquet is hereby amended to change the zoning designation of the following described property from R1 - Single Family Residential to RC - Regional (Highway) Commercial:

The Westerly 35 feet of the North 343.70 feet of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NW ¼ of NE ¼ of NE ¼) of Section Twenty-six (26), Township Forty-nine (49), North of Range Seventeen (17), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Carlton County, Minnesota.

Section 2. Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage and publication in accordance with law.

Passed this 5th day of April, 2016.

CITY OF CLOQUET

By: Its Mayor

ATTEST:

By: Its City Administrator