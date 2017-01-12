CITY OF CLOQUET RESOLUTION NO. 17-03

WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Cloquet has duly adopted ORDINANCE NO. 462A, AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING THE CITY FEES AND CHARGES FOR 2017; and

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statute 412.191 requires that ordinances shall be published at least once in the official newspaper; and

WHEREAS, the City council has determined that the cost of publishing and entire section of the Code as proposed to be adopted by the City Council would be extremely expensive given the number of pages to be published; and

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 412.191, Subd. 4, authorizes a municipality to publish only the title and a summary of lengthy ordinances or ordinances which contain charts or maps if the City Council determines that such publications would clearly inform the public of the intent and effect of the ordinance; and

WHEREAS, it is the intent of the City Council to act in accordance with all local, state, and federal laws, to inform the public of change in municipal laws, and to remain responsible financially with public funds.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, THAT THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CLOQUET, MINNESOTA, hereby authorizes the publication of a summary of Ordinance No. 462A; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that a copy of Ordinance No. 462A shall be available for public viewing online at www.ci.cloquet.mn.us, at City Hall and at the Cloquet Public Library for a period of not less than thirty (30) days from the date of publication; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the summary publicized in the official newspaper shall be in the following form:

Summary Description

NOTICE OF SUMMARY

PUBLICATION OF ORDINANCES

On January 3, 2017, at its Regular Meeting, the Cloquet City Council adopted Ordinance No. 462A, a one page ordinance that details all of the various changes to the City's various fees and charges related to licensing, miscellaneous, property, utility and services.

The specific title of the ordinance is "AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING THE CITY FEES AND CHARGES FOR 2017". The full ordinance and related exhibits are available to the public for inspection online at www.ci.cloquet.mn.us or during regular office hours at the Cloquet Public Library or City Hall.

PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CLOQUET THIS 3RD DAY OF JANUARY, 2017.

Dave Hallback, Mayor

ATTEST:

Brian Fritsinger, City Administrator