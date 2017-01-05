Search
    CITY OF CARLTON ORDINANCE NO. 204

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    CITY OF CARLTON,

    MINNESOTA

    ORDINANCE NO. 204.

    AN ORDINANCE UPDATING A CODE OF ORDINANCES FOR THE CITY OF CARLTON, MINNESOTA, MODERNIZING, REORGANIZING, RESTATING, UPDATING, AMENDING, REVISING, CODIFYING, AND COMPILING CERTAIN ORDINANCES OF THE CITY DEALING WITH THE SUBJECTS EMBRACED IN THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, AND PROVIDING PENALTIES FOR THE VIOLATION OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES.

    WHEREAS Minnesota Statutes §§415.02 and 415.021 authorize the city to cause its ordinances to be codified and printed in a book,

    NOW THEREFORE THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLTON, MINNESOTA, ORDAINS:

    Section 1. The general ordinances of the city as modernized, reorganized, restated, updated, amended, revised, codified, and compiled in book form, including penalties for the violations of various provisions thereof, are adopted and shall constitute the updated Code of Ordinances of the City Carlton. This updated Code of Ordinances also adopts, by reference, certain statutes and administrative rules of the State of Minnesota as named in the Code of Ordinances.

    Section 2. The Updated Code of Ordinances as adopted in Section 1 shall consist of the following Chapters and Appendices:

    CHAPTER 1: GENERAL PROVISIONS

    100.01 City Code

    100.02 Definitions

    100.03 Statutory Rules Adopted

    100.04 Existing Rights and Liabilities

    100.05 Hearings

    100.06 Penalties

    100.07 Severability

    CHAPTER 2: ADMINISTRATION

    Part 1 - City Council

    201.01 Meetings

    201.02 Presiding Officers

    201.03 Minutes

    201.04 Order of Business

    201.05 Voting

    201.06 Ordinance, Resolution,

    Motions, Petitions & Communication

    201.07 Suspension or amendment of rules

    201.08 Salaries of Mayor and Council Members

    201.09 Clerk-Treasurer

    Part 2 - Police Department

    Part 3 - Fire Department

    203.01 Establish and Regulate a

    Volunteer Fire Department

    Part 4 - Planning Commission

    Part 5 - Miscellaneous

    205.01 Age of Majority

    205.02 Abandoned Property

    CHAPTER 3: PUBLIC WORKS/

    STREETS

    Part 1 - Streets and Avenues

    Part 2 - Street, Park, Public Property

    and Improvements

    302.01 Permit Required

    302.02 Application and Regulation

    302.03 Bond

    302.04 Permit Denial

    302.05 General Regulations for

    Excavations

    302.06 Refilling Excavations

    302.07 Map of Subsurface

    Installations

    CHAPTER 4: UTILITIES

    Part 1 - Water/Sewer Rates and Regulations

    401.01 Use of Water or Sewer

    System Restricted 401.02 Application for Service 401.03 Accounts in Owners Name

    401.04 Charges for Service

    Connections

    401.05 Protection of Public and City

    401.06 Payment

    401.07 Termination of Service

    for Non-Payment

    401.08 Reconnection

    401.09 Collection with Real

    Estate Taxes

    401.10 Meter Tampering

    Part 2 - Water System

    402.01 Definitions

    402.02 Connection to System

    Required

    402.03 Line Material/Installation/

    Excavation

    402.04 Conservation

    402.05 Abandonment

    402.06 Responsibility

    402.07 Maintenance and Repair

    402.08 Fire Hydrants

    402.09 Disclaimer of Liability

    402.10 Penalties

    Part 3 - Sanitary Sewer System

    403.01 Requirements for Building Sewer and Inspection

    403.02 Sewer Connection Required

    403.03 Forbidding the Connection of Roof and Surface Drains

    Part 4 - Individual Sewage Disposal Systems

    Part 5 - Disposal of Human Excreta and Sewage

    405.01 Definitions

    405.02 Sanitary Disposal Required

    405.03 Permits

    405.04 Land Requirements

    405.05 Inspections 405.06 Variances

    405.07 Appeals

    405.08 Design and Construction Standards

    405.09 Severability Clause

    405.10 Penalty

    405.11 Licensing

    Part 6 - Regulating the Use of Public Sewers and Private Wastewater

    Disposal Facilities

    Part 7 - Western Lake Superior

    Sanitary District (WLSSD) Model

    Ordinance

    Part 8 - Wastewater System and User Charges

    Part 9 - Minnesota State Plumbing Code

    409.01 Plumbing Regulations

    409.02 Enforcement and Penalty

    Part 10 - Fats, Oils and Grease

    Reduction

    410.01 Authority and Purpose

    410.02 Definitions

    410.03 Fats, Oils and Grease

    Reduction Requirements

    410.04 Penalties

    410.05 Record Retention

    Part 11 - Franchise Agreement

    411.01 Minnesota Energy Resources

    411.02 Minnesota Power

    CHAPTER 5: GENERAL

    REGULATIONS AND LICENSING Part 1 - Licenses and Permits,

    General Rule

    501.01 Licenses and Permits

    501.02 Not Transferable

    501.03 Revocation

    501.04 Appeal

    Part 2 - Peddler

    502.01 License Required

    502.02 Application

    502.03 Issuance Fee

    502.04 Exclusion by Placard

    502.05 Defacing Placard

    Part 3 - Dogs

    503.01 Definitions

    503.02 Keeping of Dogs Limited

    503.03 Appointments

    503.04 Licensing Requirements

    503.05 Running at Large

    503.06 Impounding

    503.07 Dog Creating Nuisance

    503.08 Owner Obligation for

    Proper Care

    503.09 Penalties

    503.10 Severability of Provisions

    Part 4 - Gambling Licensing and

    Regulations

    504.01 Purpose

    504.02 Provisions of State Law

    Adopted

    504.03 License Requirement

    504.04 Persons Eligible for License

    504.05 Application Procedure

    504.06 Profits

    504.07 Conduct of Gambling

    504.08 Compensation

    504.09 Reporting Requirements

    504.10 Eligible Premises

    504.11 Prizes 504.12 Bingo

    504.13 Penalties

    Part 5 - Ten (10) Percent Charitable Gambling Contribution Fund

    Part 6 - Lawful Gambling Pull-Tabs

    Part 7 - Disposal of Garbage

    Part 8 - Diseased Trees on Private Property

    Part 9 Shade Tree Program

    Part 10 - Curfew

    510.01 Definitions

    510.02 Restrictions

    510.03 Exceptions

    510.04 Enforcement

    510.05 Penalties

    510.06 Severability

    Part 11 - Skateboard/recreational

    Devices

    511.01 Purpose

    511.02 Definitions

    511.03 Observation of Rules of the Road

    511.04 Rule of Operation

    511.05 Violations

    CHAPTER 6: ALCOHOLIC

    BEVERAGES

    Part 1 - Licensing and Regulation

    601.01 Adoption of State Law

    601.02 More Restrictive

    601.03 Definitions

    601.04 Possession, Consumption or Display in Public Places

    601.05 Number of Licenses Issued

    601.06 Term and Expiration of

    Licenses

    601.07 License Fees

    601.08 License Required

    601.09 Transfer of License

    601.10 Investigation

    601.11 Hearing and Issuance 601.12 Restriction on Issuance

    601.13 Conditions of License

    601.14 Council Discretion to Grant or Deny

    601.15 Suspension or Revocation

    601.16 Penalties

    601.17 Hours of Sales

    601.18 Minors on Premises

    601.19 Illegal Acts of Possession

    601.20 Severability of Provisions

    Part 2 - Synthetic Drugs

    CHAPTER 7: TRAFFIC CODE

    Part 1 - Highway/ Traffic Regulations 701.01 Speed Regulations

    701.02 Operating and Turning

    Vehicle

    701.03 Glass and Other Injurious Substance on Highways

    701.04 Stop Streets

    701.05 Driver's License - Vehicle Ownership

    701.06 Under the Influence

    701.07 Equipment Use

    701.08 Emergency Vehicles

    701.09 Pedestrians

    701.10 Penalty

    701.11 Severability

    Part 2 - Parking Regulations

    702.01 Highway Traffic Regulation Act

    702.02 Parking Regulations

    702.03 Congested Districts

    702.04 Through Streets

    702.05 One-Way Streets

    702.06 Winter Parking

    702.07 Penalty

    702.08 Severability

    Part 3 - Open Bottle

    Part 4 - Exhibition of Speed

    Part 5 - Trailers on City Streets, Alleys and Thoroughfares

    Part 6 - Snowmobiles and All-Terrain Vehicles

    Part 7 - Prohibiting Excessive Vehicle Noise

    Part 8 - Abandoned Motor Vehicles

    Part 9 - Other Abandoned Property

    CHAPTER 8: NUSIANCES -

    WEAPONS - ANIMALS -ETC.

    Part 1 - Nuisances 801.01 Public Nuisances Defined

    801.02 Public Nuisances Affecting Health

    801.03 Public Nuisances Affecting Peace and Safety

    801.04 Public Nuisances Having a Blighting Effect

    801.05 Public Nuisances Affecting Morals and Decency

    Part 2 - Enforcement, Abatement,

    Recovery of Cost, Penalties

    802.01 Enforcement

    802.02 Abatement

    802.03 Recovery of Cost

    802.04 Penalties

    CHAPTER 9: LAND USAGE Part 1 - Housing Ordinance

    901.01 Definitions

    901.02 Environmental Requirements

    901.03 Space and Occupancy

    Requirements

    901.04 Responsibilities of Persons

    901.05 Violations

    901.06 Right of Appeal

    901.07 Validity

    901.08 Variance

    Part 2 - Comprehensive Plan

    902.01 Preparation of City Plan

    902.02 Procedure for Adoption of Plan

    902.03 Means of Executing Plan

    902.04 Zoning Plan

    902.05 Official Map of Street

    Extension

    902.06 Plats

    902.07 Procedure for Changes

    902.08 List of Recommended

    Public Works

    Part 3 - Zoning Ordinance

    903.01 Purpose

    903.02 Definitions

    903.03 Official Zoning Map 903.04 Application of District

    Regulations

    903.05 Non-Residential Off Street Parking

    903.06 Nonconformities

    903.07 R-1 Low Density Residential

    903.08 R-2 Multi-Family District

    903.09 R-2 Agricultural Residential District

    903.10 Planned Unit Development

    903.11 C-1 Town Center Commercial

    903.12 C-2 Highway Commercial

    903.13 M-1 Industrial District

    903.14 M-2 Industrial/Commercial Business Park District

    903.15 Conditional Uses

    903.16 Variances 903.17 Landscaping

    903.18 Administration and

    Enforcement

    903.19 Planning Commission

    903.20 Amendments

    903.21 Violations and Penalties

    903.22 Validity

    Part 4 - Subdivision Platting

    Regulations

    904.01 General Provisions

    904.02 Definitions

    904.03 Preliminary Plan

    904.04 Final Plat

    904.05 Minimum Design Standards

    904.06 Improvements

    904.07 Variations from Requirements

    904.08 Severability

    904.09 Penalty

    904.10 Amendments

    Part 5 - Earth Sheltered, Recreational Vehicles, etc.

    905.01 Definitions

    905.02 Mobile Homes - General

    Provisions

    905.03 Standards for Single Family Dwellings

    905.04 Architectural Design

    905.05 Administration

    905.06 Restrictive Covenants

    905.07 Penalties

    Part 6 - Fences

    906.01 Purpose

    906.02 Definitions

    906.03 Requirements

    906.04 Fencing Regulations

    906.05 General Provisions

    906.06 Variance

    906.07 Penalties

    Part 7 - Cemetery, Maintenance and Use

    907.01 Definitions

    907.02 Establishment

    907.03 Sale of Lots

    907.04 Conditions of Lot Purchase

    907.05 Handling of Funds

    907.06 Burial Permits

    907.07 Interment

    907.08 Burial Vaults

    907.09 Disinterment and Removal

    907.10 Transfer of Lots

    907.11 City Repurchase of Unused Cemetery Lot

    907.12 Conduct of Persons in the Cemetery

    907.13 Monuments, Markers and Foundations

    907.14 Improvement by Lot

    907.15 Installation of Monuments and Markers

    907.16 Columbarium Niches

    907.17 Hours

    907.18 Penalty

    CHAPTER 10: FLOOD INSURANCE

    APPENDIX A - FEE SCHEDULES

    APPENDIX B - HISTORICAL

    ORDINANCES

    APPENDIX C - REPEALED

    ORDINANCES

    Section 3. All prior ordinances pertaining to subjects treated in the Code of Ordinances shall be deemed repealed from and after the effective date of this ordinance, except as they are included and reordained in whole or in part in the updated Code of Ordinances; provided this repeal shall not affect any offense committed or penalty incurred, or any right established prior to the effective date of this ordinance, nor shall this repeal affect the provisions of ordinances levying taxes; appropriating money; annexing or detaching territory; establishing franchises; granting special rights to certain persons; authorizing public improvements; authorizing the issuance of bonds or borrowing of money; authorizing the purchase or sale of real or personal property; granting or accepting easements, plat or dedication of land to public use; or vacating or setting the boundaries of streets or other public places; nor shall this repeal affect any other ordinance of a temporary or special nature or pertaining to subjects not contained in or covered by the Code of Ordinances. All fees established in prior ordinances shall remain in effect unless amended in this updated Code of Ordinances, or until an ordinance adopting a fee schedule is adopted or amended.

    Section 4. This ordinance adopting the updated Code of Ordinances shall be a sufficient publication of any ordinance included in it and not previously published in the city's official newspaper. The city clerk shall cause a substantial quantity of the updated Code of Ordinances to be printed for general distribution to the public at actual cost, and shall furnish a copy of the updated Code of Ordinances to the County Law Library or its designated depository. The official copy of this updated Code of Ordinances shall be marked and be kept in the office of the city clerk.

    Section 5. The updated Code of Ordinances is declared to be prima facie evidence of the law of the city and shall be received in evidence as provided by Minnesota Statutes by the courts of the State of Minnesota.

    Section 6. This ordinance adopting the updated Code of Ordinances, and the updated Code of Ordinances itself, shall take effect upon publication of this ordinance in the city's official newspaper.

    Passed by the City Council of Carlton, Minnesota, this 29th day of December, 2016

    /s/ Kathleen O'Hara Bureau

    Attest: Carol Conway, Clerk-Treasurer

