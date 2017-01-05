CITY OF CARLTON ORDINANCE NO. 204

WHEREAS Minnesota Statutes §§415.02 and 415.021 authorize the city to cause its ordinances to be codified and printed in a book,

NOW THEREFORE THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLTON, MINNESOTA, ORDAINS:

Section 1. The general ordinances of the city as modernized, reorganized, restated, updated, amended, revised, codified, and compiled in book form, including penalties for the violations of various provisions thereof, are adopted and shall constitute the updated Code of Ordinances of the City Carlton. This updated Code of Ordinances also adopts, by reference, certain statutes and administrative rules of the State of Minnesota as named in the Code of Ordinances.

Section 2. The Updated Code of Ordinances as adopted in Section 1 shall consist of the following Chapters and Appendices:

CHAPTER 1: GENERAL PROVISIONS

100.01 City Code

100.02 Definitions

100.03 Statutory Rules Adopted

100.04 Existing Rights and Liabilities

100.05 Hearings

100.06 Penalties

100.07 Severability

CHAPTER 2: ADMINISTRATION

Part 1 - City Council

201.01 Meetings

201.02 Presiding Officers

201.03 Minutes

201.04 Order of Business

201.05 Voting

201.06 Ordinance, Resolution,

Motions, Petitions & Communication

201.07 Suspension or amendment of rules

201.08 Salaries of Mayor and Council Members

201.09 Clerk-Treasurer

Part 2 - Police Department

Part 3 - Fire Department

203.01 Establish and Regulate a

Volunteer Fire Department

Part 4 - Planning Commission

Part 5 - Miscellaneous

205.01 Age of Majority

205.02 Abandoned Property

CHAPTER 3: PUBLIC WORKS/

STREETS

Part 1 - Streets and Avenues

Part 2 - Street, Park, Public Property

and Improvements

302.01 Permit Required

302.02 Application and Regulation

302.03 Bond

302.04 Permit Denial

302.05 General Regulations for

Excavations

302.06 Refilling Excavations

302.07 Map of Subsurface

Installations

CHAPTER 4: UTILITIES

Part 1 - Water/Sewer Rates and Regulations

401.01 Use of Water or Sewer

System Restricted 401.02 Application for Service 401.03 Accounts in Owners Name

401.04 Charges for Service

Connections

401.05 Protection of Public and City

401.06 Payment

401.07 Termination of Service

for Non-Payment

401.08 Reconnection

401.09 Collection with Real

Estate Taxes

401.10 Meter Tampering

Part 2 - Water System

402.01 Definitions

402.02 Connection to System

Required

402.03 Line Material/Installation/

Excavation

402.04 Conservation

402.05 Abandonment

402.06 Responsibility

402.07 Maintenance and Repair

402.08 Fire Hydrants

402.09 Disclaimer of Liability

402.10 Penalties

Part 3 - Sanitary Sewer System

403.01 Requirements for Building Sewer and Inspection

403.02 Sewer Connection Required

403.03 Forbidding the Connection of Roof and Surface Drains

Part 4 - Individual Sewage Disposal Systems

Part 5 - Disposal of Human Excreta and Sewage

405.01 Definitions

405.02 Sanitary Disposal Required

405.03 Permits

405.04 Land Requirements

405.05 Inspections 405.06 Variances

405.07 Appeals

405.08 Design and Construction Standards

405.09 Severability Clause

405.10 Penalty

405.11 Licensing

Part 6 - Regulating the Use of Public Sewers and Private Wastewater

Disposal Facilities

Part 7 - Western Lake Superior

Sanitary District (WLSSD) Model

Ordinance

Part 8 - Wastewater System and User Charges

Part 9 - Minnesota State Plumbing Code

409.01 Plumbing Regulations

409.02 Enforcement and Penalty

Part 10 - Fats, Oils and Grease

Reduction

410.01 Authority and Purpose

410.02 Definitions

410.03 Fats, Oils and Grease

Reduction Requirements

410.04 Penalties

410.05 Record Retention

Part 11 - Franchise Agreement

411.01 Minnesota Energy Resources

411.02 Minnesota Power

CHAPTER 5: GENERAL

REGULATIONS AND LICENSING Part 1 - Licenses and Permits,

General Rule

501.01 Licenses and Permits

501.02 Not Transferable

501.03 Revocation

501.04 Appeal

Part 2 - Peddler

502.01 License Required

502.02 Application

502.03 Issuance Fee

502.04 Exclusion by Placard

502.05 Defacing Placard

Part 3 - Dogs

503.01 Definitions

503.02 Keeping of Dogs Limited

503.03 Appointments

503.04 Licensing Requirements

503.05 Running at Large

503.06 Impounding

503.07 Dog Creating Nuisance

503.08 Owner Obligation for

Proper Care

503.09 Penalties

503.10 Severability of Provisions

Part 4 - Gambling Licensing and

Regulations

504.01 Purpose

504.02 Provisions of State Law

Adopted

504.03 License Requirement

504.04 Persons Eligible for License

504.05 Application Procedure

504.06 Profits

504.07 Conduct of Gambling

504.08 Compensation

504.09 Reporting Requirements

504.10 Eligible Premises

504.11 Prizes 504.12 Bingo

504.13 Penalties

Part 5 - Ten (10) Percent Charitable Gambling Contribution Fund

Part 6 - Lawful Gambling Pull-Tabs

Part 7 - Disposal of Garbage

Part 8 - Diseased Trees on Private Property

Part 9 Shade Tree Program

Part 10 - Curfew

510.01 Definitions

510.02 Restrictions

510.03 Exceptions

510.04 Enforcement

510.05 Penalties

510.06 Severability

Part 11 - Skateboard/recreational

Devices

511.01 Purpose

511.02 Definitions

511.03 Observation of Rules of the Road

511.04 Rule of Operation

511.05 Violations

CHAPTER 6: ALCOHOLIC

BEVERAGES

Part 1 - Licensing and Regulation

601.01 Adoption of State Law

601.02 More Restrictive

601.03 Definitions

601.04 Possession, Consumption or Display in Public Places

601.05 Number of Licenses Issued

601.06 Term and Expiration of

Licenses

601.07 License Fees

601.08 License Required

601.09 Transfer of License

601.10 Investigation

601.11 Hearing and Issuance 601.12 Restriction on Issuance

601.13 Conditions of License

601.14 Council Discretion to Grant or Deny

601.15 Suspension or Revocation

601.16 Penalties

601.17 Hours of Sales

601.18 Minors on Premises

601.19 Illegal Acts of Possession

601.20 Severability of Provisions

Part 2 - Synthetic Drugs

CHAPTER 7: TRAFFIC CODE

Part 1 - Highway/ Traffic Regulations 701.01 Speed Regulations

701.02 Operating and Turning

Vehicle

701.03 Glass and Other Injurious Substance on Highways

701.04 Stop Streets

701.05 Driver's License - Vehicle Ownership

701.06 Under the Influence

701.07 Equipment Use

701.08 Emergency Vehicles

701.09 Pedestrians

701.10 Penalty

701.11 Severability

Part 2 - Parking Regulations

702.01 Highway Traffic Regulation Act

702.02 Parking Regulations

702.03 Congested Districts

702.04 Through Streets

702.05 One-Way Streets

702.06 Winter Parking

702.07 Penalty

702.08 Severability

Part 3 - Open Bottle

Part 4 - Exhibition of Speed

Part 5 - Trailers on City Streets, Alleys and Thoroughfares

Part 6 - Snowmobiles and All-Terrain Vehicles

Part 7 - Prohibiting Excessive Vehicle Noise

Part 8 - Abandoned Motor Vehicles

Part 9 - Other Abandoned Property

CHAPTER 8: NUSIANCES -

WEAPONS - ANIMALS -ETC.

Part 1 - Nuisances 801.01 Public Nuisances Defined

801.02 Public Nuisances Affecting Health

801.03 Public Nuisances Affecting Peace and Safety

801.04 Public Nuisances Having a Blighting Effect

801.05 Public Nuisances Affecting Morals and Decency

Part 2 - Enforcement, Abatement,

Recovery of Cost, Penalties

802.01 Enforcement

802.02 Abatement

802.03 Recovery of Cost

802.04 Penalties

CHAPTER 9: LAND USAGE Part 1 - Housing Ordinance

901.01 Definitions

901.02 Environmental Requirements

901.03 Space and Occupancy

Requirements

901.04 Responsibilities of Persons

901.05 Violations

901.06 Right of Appeal

901.07 Validity

901.08 Variance

Part 2 - Comprehensive Plan

902.01 Preparation of City Plan

902.02 Procedure for Adoption of Plan

902.03 Means of Executing Plan

902.04 Zoning Plan

902.05 Official Map of Street

Extension

902.06 Plats

902.07 Procedure for Changes

902.08 List of Recommended

Public Works

Part 3 - Zoning Ordinance

903.01 Purpose

903.02 Definitions

903.03 Official Zoning Map 903.04 Application of District

Regulations

903.05 Non-Residential Off Street Parking

903.06 Nonconformities

903.07 R-1 Low Density Residential

903.08 R-2 Multi-Family District

903.09 R-2 Agricultural Residential District

903.10 Planned Unit Development

903.11 C-1 Town Center Commercial

903.12 C-2 Highway Commercial

903.13 M-1 Industrial District

903.14 M-2 Industrial/Commercial Business Park District

903.15 Conditional Uses

903.16 Variances 903.17 Landscaping

903.18 Administration and

Enforcement

903.19 Planning Commission

903.20 Amendments

903.21 Violations and Penalties

903.22 Validity

Part 4 - Subdivision Platting

Regulations

904.01 General Provisions

904.02 Definitions

904.03 Preliminary Plan

904.04 Final Plat

904.05 Minimum Design Standards

904.06 Improvements

904.07 Variations from Requirements

904.08 Severability

904.09 Penalty

904.10 Amendments

Part 5 - Earth Sheltered, Recreational Vehicles, etc.

905.01 Definitions

905.02 Mobile Homes - General

Provisions

905.03 Standards for Single Family Dwellings

905.04 Architectural Design

905.05 Administration

905.06 Restrictive Covenants

905.07 Penalties

Part 6 - Fences

906.01 Purpose

906.02 Definitions

906.03 Requirements

906.04 Fencing Regulations

906.05 General Provisions

906.06 Variance

906.07 Penalties

Part 7 - Cemetery, Maintenance and Use

907.01 Definitions

907.02 Establishment

907.03 Sale of Lots

907.04 Conditions of Lot Purchase

907.05 Handling of Funds

907.06 Burial Permits

907.07 Interment

907.08 Burial Vaults

907.09 Disinterment and Removal

907.10 Transfer of Lots

907.11 City Repurchase of Unused Cemetery Lot

907.12 Conduct of Persons in the Cemetery

907.13 Monuments, Markers and Foundations

907.14 Improvement by Lot

907.15 Installation of Monuments and Markers

907.16 Columbarium Niches

907.17 Hours

907.18 Penalty

CHAPTER 10: FLOOD INSURANCE

APPENDIX A - FEE SCHEDULES

APPENDIX B - HISTORICAL

ORDINANCES

APPENDIX C - REPEALED

ORDINANCES

Section 3. All prior ordinances pertaining to subjects treated in the Code of Ordinances shall be deemed repealed from and after the effective date of this ordinance, except as they are included and reordained in whole or in part in the updated Code of Ordinances; provided this repeal shall not affect any offense committed or penalty incurred, or any right established prior to the effective date of this ordinance, nor shall this repeal affect the provisions of ordinances levying taxes; appropriating money; annexing or detaching territory; establishing franchises; granting special rights to certain persons; authorizing public improvements; authorizing the issuance of bonds or borrowing of money; authorizing the purchase or sale of real or personal property; granting or accepting easements, plat or dedication of land to public use; or vacating or setting the boundaries of streets or other public places; nor shall this repeal affect any other ordinance of a temporary or special nature or pertaining to subjects not contained in or covered by the Code of Ordinances. All fees established in prior ordinances shall remain in effect unless amended in this updated Code of Ordinances, or until an ordinance adopting a fee schedule is adopted or amended.

Section 4. This ordinance adopting the updated Code of Ordinances shall be a sufficient publication of any ordinance included in it and not previously published in the city's official newspaper. The city clerk shall cause a substantial quantity of the updated Code of Ordinances to be printed for general distribution to the public at actual cost, and shall furnish a copy of the updated Code of Ordinances to the County Law Library or its designated depository. The official copy of this updated Code of Ordinances shall be marked and be kept in the office of the city clerk.

Section 5. The updated Code of Ordinances is declared to be prima facie evidence of the law of the city and shall be received in evidence as provided by Minnesota Statutes by the courts of the State of Minnesota.

Section 6. This ordinance adopting the updated Code of Ordinances, and the updated Code of Ordinances itself, shall take effect upon publication of this ordinance in the city's official newspaper.

Passed by the City Council of Carlton, Minnesota, this 29th day of December, 2016

/s/ Kathleen O'Hara Bureau

Attest: Carol Conway, Clerk-Treasurer