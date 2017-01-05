CITY OF CARLTON ORDINANCE NO. 204
CITY OF CARLTON,
MINNESOTA
ORDINANCE NO. 204.
AN ORDINANCE UPDATING A CODE OF ORDINANCES FOR THE CITY OF CARLTON, MINNESOTA, MODERNIZING, REORGANIZING, RESTATING, UPDATING, AMENDING, REVISING, CODIFYING, AND COMPILING CERTAIN ORDINANCES OF THE CITY DEALING WITH THE SUBJECTS EMBRACED IN THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, AND PROVIDING PENALTIES FOR THE VIOLATION OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES.
WHEREAS Minnesota Statutes §§415.02 and 415.021 authorize the city to cause its ordinances to be codified and printed in a book,
NOW THEREFORE THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLTON, MINNESOTA, ORDAINS:
Section 1. The general ordinances of the city as modernized, reorganized, restated, updated, amended, revised, codified, and compiled in book form, including penalties for the violations of various provisions thereof, are adopted and shall constitute the updated Code of Ordinances of the City Carlton. This updated Code of Ordinances also adopts, by reference, certain statutes and administrative rules of the State of Minnesota as named in the Code of Ordinances.
Section 2. The Updated Code of Ordinances as adopted in Section 1 shall consist of the following Chapters and Appendices:
CHAPTER 1: GENERAL PROVISIONS
100.01 City Code
100.02 Definitions
100.03 Statutory Rules Adopted
100.04 Existing Rights and Liabilities
100.05 Hearings
100.06 Penalties
100.07 Severability
CHAPTER 2: ADMINISTRATION
Part 1 - City Council
201.01 Meetings
201.02 Presiding Officers
201.03 Minutes
201.04 Order of Business
201.05 Voting
201.06 Ordinance, Resolution,
Motions, Petitions & Communication
201.07 Suspension or amendment of rules
201.08 Salaries of Mayor and Council Members
201.09 Clerk-Treasurer
Part 2 - Police Department
Part 3 - Fire Department
203.01 Establish and Regulate a
Volunteer Fire Department
Part 4 - Planning Commission
Part 5 - Miscellaneous
205.01 Age of Majority
205.02 Abandoned Property
CHAPTER 3: PUBLIC WORKS/
STREETS
Part 1 - Streets and Avenues
Part 2 - Street, Park, Public Property
and Improvements
302.01 Permit Required
302.02 Application and Regulation
302.03 Bond
302.04 Permit Denial
302.05 General Regulations for
Excavations
302.06 Refilling Excavations
302.07 Map of Subsurface
Installations
CHAPTER 4: UTILITIES
Part 1 - Water/Sewer Rates and Regulations
401.01 Use of Water or Sewer
System Restricted 401.02 Application for Service 401.03 Accounts in Owners Name
401.04 Charges for Service
Connections
401.05 Protection of Public and City
401.06 Payment
401.07 Termination of Service
for Non-Payment
401.08 Reconnection
401.09 Collection with Real
Estate Taxes
401.10 Meter Tampering
Part 2 - Water System
402.01 Definitions
402.02 Connection to System
Required
402.03 Line Material/Installation/
Excavation
402.04 Conservation
402.05 Abandonment
402.06 Responsibility
402.07 Maintenance and Repair
402.08 Fire Hydrants
402.09 Disclaimer of Liability
402.10 Penalties
Part 3 - Sanitary Sewer System
403.01 Requirements for Building Sewer and Inspection
403.02 Sewer Connection Required
403.03 Forbidding the Connection of Roof and Surface Drains
Part 4 - Individual Sewage Disposal Systems
Part 5 - Disposal of Human Excreta and Sewage
405.01 Definitions
405.02 Sanitary Disposal Required
405.03 Permits
405.04 Land Requirements
405.05 Inspections 405.06 Variances
405.07 Appeals
405.08 Design and Construction Standards
405.09 Severability Clause
405.10 Penalty
405.11 Licensing
Part 6 - Regulating the Use of Public Sewers and Private Wastewater
Disposal Facilities
Part 7 - Western Lake Superior
Sanitary District (WLSSD) Model
Ordinance
Part 8 - Wastewater System and User Charges
Part 9 - Minnesota State Plumbing Code
409.01 Plumbing Regulations
409.02 Enforcement and Penalty
Part 10 - Fats, Oils and Grease
Reduction
410.01 Authority and Purpose
410.02 Definitions
410.03 Fats, Oils and Grease
Reduction Requirements
410.04 Penalties
410.05 Record Retention
Part 11 - Franchise Agreement
411.01 Minnesota Energy Resources
411.02 Minnesota Power
CHAPTER 5: GENERAL
REGULATIONS AND LICENSING Part 1 - Licenses and Permits,
General Rule
501.01 Licenses and Permits
501.02 Not Transferable
501.03 Revocation
501.04 Appeal
Part 2 - Peddler
502.01 License Required
502.02 Application
502.03 Issuance Fee
502.04 Exclusion by Placard
502.05 Defacing Placard
Part 3 - Dogs
503.01 Definitions
503.02 Keeping of Dogs Limited
503.03 Appointments
503.04 Licensing Requirements
503.05 Running at Large
503.06 Impounding
503.07 Dog Creating Nuisance
503.08 Owner Obligation for
Proper Care
503.09 Penalties
503.10 Severability of Provisions
Part 4 - Gambling Licensing and
Regulations
504.01 Purpose
504.02 Provisions of State Law
Adopted
504.03 License Requirement
504.04 Persons Eligible for License
504.05 Application Procedure
504.06 Profits
504.07 Conduct of Gambling
504.08 Compensation
504.09 Reporting Requirements
504.10 Eligible Premises
504.11 Prizes 504.12 Bingo
504.13 Penalties
Part 5 - Ten (10) Percent Charitable Gambling Contribution Fund
Part 6 - Lawful Gambling Pull-Tabs
Part 7 - Disposal of Garbage
Part 8 - Diseased Trees on Private Property
Part 9 Shade Tree Program
Part 10 - Curfew
510.01 Definitions
510.02 Restrictions
510.03 Exceptions
510.04 Enforcement
510.05 Penalties
510.06 Severability
Part 11 - Skateboard/recreational
Devices
511.01 Purpose
511.02 Definitions
511.03 Observation of Rules of the Road
511.04 Rule of Operation
511.05 Violations
CHAPTER 6: ALCOHOLIC
BEVERAGES
Part 1 - Licensing and Regulation
601.01 Adoption of State Law
601.02 More Restrictive
601.03 Definitions
601.04 Possession, Consumption or Display in Public Places
601.05 Number of Licenses Issued
601.06 Term and Expiration of
Licenses
601.07 License Fees
601.08 License Required
601.09 Transfer of License
601.10 Investigation
601.11 Hearing and Issuance 601.12 Restriction on Issuance
601.13 Conditions of License
601.14 Council Discretion to Grant or Deny
601.15 Suspension or Revocation
601.16 Penalties
601.17 Hours of Sales
601.18 Minors on Premises
601.19 Illegal Acts of Possession
601.20 Severability of Provisions
Part 2 - Synthetic Drugs
CHAPTER 7: TRAFFIC CODE
Part 1 - Highway/ Traffic Regulations 701.01 Speed Regulations
701.02 Operating and Turning
Vehicle
701.03 Glass and Other Injurious Substance on Highways
701.04 Stop Streets
701.05 Driver's License - Vehicle Ownership
701.06 Under the Influence
701.07 Equipment Use
701.08 Emergency Vehicles
701.09 Pedestrians
701.10 Penalty
701.11 Severability
Part 2 - Parking Regulations
702.01 Highway Traffic Regulation Act
702.02 Parking Regulations
702.03 Congested Districts
702.04 Through Streets
702.05 One-Way Streets
702.06 Winter Parking
702.07 Penalty
702.08 Severability
Part 3 - Open Bottle
Part 4 - Exhibition of Speed
Part 5 - Trailers on City Streets, Alleys and Thoroughfares
Part 6 - Snowmobiles and All-Terrain Vehicles
Part 7 - Prohibiting Excessive Vehicle Noise
Part 8 - Abandoned Motor Vehicles
Part 9 - Other Abandoned Property
CHAPTER 8: NUSIANCES -
WEAPONS - ANIMALS -ETC.
Part 1 - Nuisances 801.01 Public Nuisances Defined
801.02 Public Nuisances Affecting Health
801.03 Public Nuisances Affecting Peace and Safety
801.04 Public Nuisances Having a Blighting Effect
801.05 Public Nuisances Affecting Morals and Decency
Part 2 - Enforcement, Abatement,
Recovery of Cost, Penalties
802.01 Enforcement
802.02 Abatement
802.03 Recovery of Cost
802.04 Penalties
CHAPTER 9: LAND USAGE Part 1 - Housing Ordinance
901.01 Definitions
901.02 Environmental Requirements
901.03 Space and Occupancy
Requirements
901.04 Responsibilities of Persons
901.05 Violations
901.06 Right of Appeal
901.07 Validity
901.08 Variance
Part 2 - Comprehensive Plan
902.01 Preparation of City Plan
902.02 Procedure for Adoption of Plan
902.03 Means of Executing Plan
902.04 Zoning Plan
902.05 Official Map of Street
Extension
902.06 Plats
902.07 Procedure for Changes
902.08 List of Recommended
Public Works
Part 3 - Zoning Ordinance
903.01 Purpose
903.02 Definitions
903.03 Official Zoning Map 903.04 Application of District
Regulations
903.05 Non-Residential Off Street Parking
903.06 Nonconformities
903.07 R-1 Low Density Residential
903.08 R-2 Multi-Family District
903.09 R-2 Agricultural Residential District
903.10 Planned Unit Development
903.11 C-1 Town Center Commercial
903.12 C-2 Highway Commercial
903.13 M-1 Industrial District
903.14 M-2 Industrial/Commercial Business Park District
903.15 Conditional Uses
903.16 Variances 903.17 Landscaping
903.18 Administration and
Enforcement
903.19 Planning Commission
903.20 Amendments
903.21 Violations and Penalties
903.22 Validity
Part 4 - Subdivision Platting
Regulations
904.01 General Provisions
904.02 Definitions
904.03 Preliminary Plan
904.04 Final Plat
904.05 Minimum Design Standards
904.06 Improvements
904.07 Variations from Requirements
904.08 Severability
904.09 Penalty
904.10 Amendments
Part 5 - Earth Sheltered, Recreational Vehicles, etc.
905.01 Definitions
905.02 Mobile Homes - General
Provisions
905.03 Standards for Single Family Dwellings
905.04 Architectural Design
905.05 Administration
905.06 Restrictive Covenants
905.07 Penalties
Part 6 - Fences
906.01 Purpose
906.02 Definitions
906.03 Requirements
906.04 Fencing Regulations
906.05 General Provisions
906.06 Variance
906.07 Penalties
Part 7 - Cemetery, Maintenance and Use
907.01 Definitions
907.02 Establishment
907.03 Sale of Lots
907.04 Conditions of Lot Purchase
907.05 Handling of Funds
907.06 Burial Permits
907.07 Interment
907.08 Burial Vaults
907.09 Disinterment and Removal
907.10 Transfer of Lots
907.11 City Repurchase of Unused Cemetery Lot
907.12 Conduct of Persons in the Cemetery
907.13 Monuments, Markers and Foundations
907.14 Improvement by Lot
907.15 Installation of Monuments and Markers
907.16 Columbarium Niches
907.17 Hours
907.18 Penalty
CHAPTER 10: FLOOD INSURANCE
APPENDIX A - FEE SCHEDULES
APPENDIX B - HISTORICAL
ORDINANCES
APPENDIX C - REPEALED
ORDINANCES
Section 3. All prior ordinances pertaining to subjects treated in the Code of Ordinances shall be deemed repealed from and after the effective date of this ordinance, except as they are included and reordained in whole or in part in the updated Code of Ordinances; provided this repeal shall not affect any offense committed or penalty incurred, or any right established prior to the effective date of this ordinance, nor shall this repeal affect the provisions of ordinances levying taxes; appropriating money; annexing or detaching territory; establishing franchises; granting special rights to certain persons; authorizing public improvements; authorizing the issuance of bonds or borrowing of money; authorizing the purchase or sale of real or personal property; granting or accepting easements, plat or dedication of land to public use; or vacating or setting the boundaries of streets or other public places; nor shall this repeal affect any other ordinance of a temporary or special nature or pertaining to subjects not contained in or covered by the Code of Ordinances. All fees established in prior ordinances shall remain in effect unless amended in this updated Code of Ordinances, or until an ordinance adopting a fee schedule is adopted or amended.
Section 4. This ordinance adopting the updated Code of Ordinances shall be a sufficient publication of any ordinance included in it and not previously published in the city's official newspaper. The city clerk shall cause a substantial quantity of the updated Code of Ordinances to be printed for general distribution to the public at actual cost, and shall furnish a copy of the updated Code of Ordinances to the County Law Library or its designated depository. The official copy of this updated Code of Ordinances shall be marked and be kept in the office of the city clerk.
Section 5. The updated Code of Ordinances is declared to be prima facie evidence of the law of the city and shall be received in evidence as provided by Minnesota Statutes by the courts of the State of Minnesota.
Section 6. This ordinance adopting the updated Code of Ordinances, and the updated Code of Ordinances itself, shall take effect upon publication of this ordinance in the city's official newspaper.
Passed by the City Council of Carlton, Minnesota, this 29th day of December, 2016
/s/ Kathleen O'Hara Bureau
Attest: Carol Conway, Clerk-Treasurer