    City of Carlton/Township of Twin Lakes Joint Water Board Public Information Meeting

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING

    The City of Carlton/Township of Twin Lakes Joint Water Board will be having a Public Information Meeting on the installation of a Municipal Water Line along Highway 210 and the building of a new Water Treatment Facility in Carlton.

    Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 6:30pm

    Carlton County Transportation Building

    1630 County Rd. 61, Carlton

    For More Information Contact:

    Carol @ 218-348-4229 or

    email – clerk@cityofcarlton.com

    Sue @ 218-384-8166 or

    email - clerk@twinlakestownship.com

    Carlton/Twin Lakes Township

    Joint Powers Board

    Carol Conway/Recording Secretary

