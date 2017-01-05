City of Carlton/Township of Twin Lakes Joint Water Board Public Information Meeting
PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING
The City of Carlton/Township of Twin Lakes Joint Water Board will be having a Public Information Meeting on the installation of a Municipal Water Line along Highway 210 and the building of a new Water Treatment Facility in Carlton.
Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 6:30pm
Carlton County Transportation Building
1630 County Rd. 61, Carlton
For More Information Contact:
Carol @ 218-348-4229 or
email – clerk@cityofcarlton.com
Sue @ 218-384-8166 or
email - clerk@twinlakestownship.com
Carlton/Twin Lakes Township
Joint Powers Board
Carol Conway/Recording Secretary