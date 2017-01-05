CITY OF CLOQUET RESOLUTION NO. 16-87

WHEREAS, The City Council of the City of Cloquet has duly adopted Ordinance No. 460A, An ordinance to delete and replace Section 6.2 of the Municipal Code pertaining to alcoholic beverage licensing.

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 412.191 requires that ordinances shall be published at least once in the official newspaper; and

WHEREAS, The City Council has determined that the cost of publishing an entire section of the code as proposed to be adopted by the City Council would be extremely expensive given the number of pages to be published; and

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 412.191, Subd. 4, authorizes a municipality to publish only the title and a summary of lengthy ordinances or ordinances which contain charts or maps if the City Council determines that such publications would clearly inform the public of the intent and effect of the ordinance; and

WHEREAS, It is the intent of the City Council to act in accordance with all local, state, and federal laws, to inform the public of changes in municipal laws, and to remain responsible financially with public funds.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, THAT THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CLOQUET, MINNESOTA, Hereby authorizes the publication of a summary of Ordinance No. 460A; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, That a copy of Ordinance No. 460A shall be available for public viewing online at www.ci.cloquet.mn.us, at City Hall and at the Cloquet Public Library for a period of not less than thirty (30) days from the date of publication; and

BE IT FINALLY RESOLVED, That the summary published in the official newspaper shall be in the following form:

SUMMARY DESCRIPTION

NOTICE OF SUMMARY

PUBLICATION OF ORDINANCES

On December 6, 2016, at is regular meeting, the Cloquet City Council adopted Ordinance No. 460A, a 19 page ordinance which regulates the possession, sale, and consumption of intoxicating and 3.2 percent malt liquor within the City of Cloquet. That a copy of Ordinance No. 460A shall be available for public viewing online at www.ci.cloquet.mn.us, at City Hall and at the Cloquet Public Library for a period of not less than thirty (30) days from the date of publication. The full ordinance is available to the public for inspection online at www.ci.cloquet.mn.us, or during regular office hours at the Cloquet Public Library or at Cloquet City Hall.

The specific title of the ordinance is "AN ORDINANCE TO DELETE AND REPLACE SECTION 6.2 OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE PERTAINING TO ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSING".

The ordinance regulating the possession, sale and consumption of intoxicating and 3.2 percent malt liquor within this City contains the following provisions:

Section 6.2.01 adopts Minnesota Statute Chapter 340A, as it may be amended from time to time by reference.

Section 6.2.02 permits the City to be more restrictive than state law concerning the sale and possession of alcoholic beverages.

Section 6.2.03 defines the various terms detailed and used in the ordinance.

Section 6.2.04 establishes the types of liquor licenses.

Section 6.2.05 describes certain rules related to On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License.

Section 6.2.06 describes certain rules related to On-Sale Wine License.

Section 6.2.07 describes certain rules related to 3.2 Percent On-Sale Malt Liquor License.

Section 6.2.08 describes certain rules related to Intoxicating Liquor, On-Sale, Sunday Sales.

Section 6.2.09 describes certain rules related to Optional 2 AM Permit.

Section 6.2.10 describes certain rules related to Optional Off-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License.

Section 6.2.11 describes certain rules related to 3.2 Percent Off-Sale Malt Liquor License.

Section 6.2.12 describes certain rules related to Temporary On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License.

Section 6.2.13 describes certain rules related to Temporary 3.2 Percent Malt Liquor License.

Section 6.2.14 describes certain rules related to Consumption and Display Permits.

Section 6.2.15 describes certain rules related to Brew Pub Sale Intoxicating Liquor Licenses or On-Sale 3.2 Percent Malt Liquor License.

Section 6.2.16 describes certain rules related to Brewer Off-Sale Malt Liquor License.

Section 6.2.17 describes certain rules related to Brewer Temporary On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License.

Section 6.2.18 describes certain rules related to Brewer Taproom License.

Section 6.2.19 describes certain rules related to Cocktail Room License.

Section 6.2.20 describes certain rules related to Microdistiller Off-Sale License.

Section 6.2.21 describes certain rules related to Microdistiller Temporary On-Sale Intoxicating License.

Section 6.2.22 describes certain rules related to Temporary Licenses.

Section 6.2.23 permits the Council, in its discretion, to grant or deny application for licenses, or for the transfer or renewal of any license.

Section 6.2.24 establishes the formal description of premises regarded in an application.

Section 6.2.25 authorizes the establishment of license fees by ordinance or resolution.

Section 6.2.26 establishes the term and expiration dates for licenses.

Section 6.2.27 authorizes refund of pro rata share of annual license fee.

Section 6.2.28 provides that applications for renewal of licenses must be filed at least 90 days before the date of expiration, and permits the Council in its sound discretion to renew or not renew license.

Section 6.2.29 prohibits the transfer of a license without Council approval.

Section 6.2.30 requires certain financial responsibilities being demonstrated by an applicant before a license shall be issued.

Section 6.2.31 requires background and financial investigations of applications for a license, renewal of a license or transfer of a license.

Section 6.2.32 provides for a hearing on the issuance of a license.

Section 6.2.33 establishes the hours and days of sale for intoxicating and 3.2 percent malt liquor.

Section 6.2.34 limits the provision of samples.

Section 6.2.35 provides additional restrictions on the issuance of licenses.

Section 6.2.36 establishes the conditions of a liquor license that a license must follow to avoid suspension revocation.

Section 6.2.37 prohibits minors and underage persons or licensed premises except under certain conditions.

Section 6.2.38 establishes the requirements related to holder of a Caterer's Permit.

Section 6.2.39 establishes the conditions of a liquor license that a licensee must follow to avoid suspension or revocation.

Section 6.2.40 establishes the penalties for violation of this Code or Minn. Stat. Ch. 340A.

Section 6.2.41 allows for temporary expansion of licensed premises.

CITY OF CLOQUET

By: Dave Hallback

Its Mayor

ATTEST:

Brian Fritsinger

Its City Administrator

PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CLOQUET THIS 6TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2016.