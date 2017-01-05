NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Stewart

Date: January 3, 2017

YOU ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

1. Default has occurred in the conditions of the Mortgage dated December 5, 2007 executed by Frederick F. Stewart, a single person, Michael J. Stewart and Tiffany Stewart, husband and wife and Joseph H. Stewart a single person as Mortgagors, to Security State Bank of Aitkin, a corporation, as Mortgagee, and filed for record December 12, 2007 as Document A000414446, in the Office of the County Recorder of Carlton County, Minnesota. The land described in the Mortgage is not registered land.

2. The Mortgage has been assigned as follows: N/A

3. Transaction Agent: N/A

4. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: N/A

5. Lender or Broker: Security State Bank of Aitkin.

6. Residential Mortgage Servicer: Security State Bank of Aitkin

7. Mortgage Originator: Security State Bank of Aitkin

8. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was:

Twenty-on Thousand Five Hundred Dollars ($21,500.00)

9. No action or proceeding at law is now pending to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof.

10. The holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage, and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes.

11. At the date of this notice the amount due on the Mortgage, and taxes, if any, paid by the holder of the Mortgage is:

Sixteen Thousand Seven Hundred Eighty-one and 74/100 Dollars ($16,781.74)

12. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the land located in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota described as follows:

That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4 of NW1/4) Section Thirty-one (31), Township Forty-nine (49), Range Twenty-one (21), described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of said Forty, thence running East along the North line thence a distance of 360 feet, thence running South and parallel with the West line of said Forty a distance of 360 feet; thence running West and parallel with the North line a distance of 360 feet; thence running North parallel to the East line a distance of 360 feet; more or less.

will be sold by the County Sheriff of Carlton County, Minnesota, at public auction on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at the Sheriff's Office, Carlton County Courthouse, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota.

13. Address of Property: 1102 West County Line Road, Tamarack, MN 55787.

14. Tax Parcel Number: 42-010-4875.

15. The time allowed by law for redemption by Mortgagors or Mortgagors' personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months after the date of sale.

16. The names of the Mortgagor who, at the time of the first publication of this notice, has been released from financial obligation on the mortgage are: None

17. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

SECURITY STATE BANK OF AITKIN

By: /s/ Lance B. Schwanke

Its: Senior Vice President

MORTGAGEE

Attorney for Mortgagee

Christine M. Bright

Haberkorn Law Offices, LTD.

122 2nd Street N.W.

Aitkin, MN 56431

(218) 927-6913