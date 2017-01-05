NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Kilman

DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 25, 2009

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $130,735.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Cynthia Kilman, single

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Bank, A Federal Savings Bank, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: September 14, 2009 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000426766

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Bank of America N.A., successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing LP, FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing LP

Dated: June 15, 2012

Recorded: June 28, 2012 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000444474

And assigned to: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Dated: April 01, 2014

Recorded: November 24, 2014 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000459845

And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee for PROF-2013-S3 REMIC Trust IV

Dated: June 09, 2014

Recorded: November 24, 2014 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000459847

And assigned to: USROF III Legal Title Trust 2015-1, By U.S. Bank National Association, as Legal Title Trustee

Dated: July 30, 2015

Recorded: August 12, 2015 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000464090

And assigned to: PROF-2013-S3 Legal Title Trust, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Legal Title Trustee

Dated: October 20, 2016

Recorded: October 25, 2016 Carlton County Recorder

Document Number: A000471096

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100357020050131759

Lender or Broker: American Bank, A Federal Savings Bank

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Fay Servicing, LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton

Property Address: 2304 Washington Ave, Cloquet, MN 55720-2843

Tax Parcel ID Number: 23-270-1240

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Real property in Carlton County, Minnesota, described as follows:

Commencing at the Northwest Corner of the following described tract of land: East Half of West Half of Northwest Quarter of Northeast Quarter (E1/2 of W1/2 of NW1/4 of NE1/4) of section Twenty-five (25), Township Forty-nine (49), Range Seventeen (17); thence East along the section line 208.71 feet; thence at right angles South a distance of 208.71 feet; thence at right angles West a distance of 208.71 feet; thence at right angles North 208.71 feet to the point of beginning; being a tract of land one acre square in the Northwest corner of the said E1/2 of W1/2 of NW1/4, of NE1/4 of Section 25, Township 49, Range 17

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $147,573.12

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 21, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff's Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 317 Walnut Ave. 2nd Floor, Carlton, Minnesota 55718

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 21, 2017, or the next business day if August 21, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: December 27, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: PROF-2013-S3 Legal Title Trust, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Legal Title Trustee

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 031403F01