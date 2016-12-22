MOTION by Karp seconded by Gibson to approve the agenda. Motion carried unanimously.

There were no public comments.

Thank you to Susan Cochran and the staff that volunteered at the South Terrace Title One Family Night on October 27, 2016.

Congratulations to the following athletes who qualified for state: Brittny Hillstrom and Erika Fox for cross country and Elizabeth House for swimming.

Congratulations to our girls' volleyball team for making it to the section semifinal match.

Congratulations to Erika Fox for being named a Commended Student in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Congratulations to Kim Brenner for successfully passing the Serv Safe Certified Manager Exam. Kim will be a Certified Food Manager recognized by the State of Minnesota.

Thank you to the community voters who supported the renewal of the Operating Levy on November 8, 2016.

Reports were offered by Student Advocate-Student Council Representative Spencer Nynas, High School Principal Craig Kotsmith, South Terrace Elementary Assistant Principal Cullen Franek, Community Education Director Daisy Rose, Indian Education Coordinator Victoria McMillen, Business Manager Renee Eiffler, Superintendent/Elementary Principal Gwen Carman.

MOTION to approve the Consent Agenda was offered by Bennett.

Approve Minutes, October 17, 2016, regular meeting.

Approve Minutes, November 14, 2016, special meeting.

Accept the Fiscal Year 16 Audit as presented.

Accept the donation in the amount of $684.52 from Inter-State Studio & Publishing for Carlton High School fall portraits.

Accept the donation in the amount of $740.02 and $16.95 from Inter-State Studio & Publishing for South Terrace fall portraits.

Accept the donation in the amount of $1900.00 from the Township of Twin Lakes for Knowledge Bowl.

Accept the donation in the amount of $100 from Frandsen Bank and Trust for Special Education incentives for students.

Accept the donation in the amount of $100 from Target Take Charge of Education.

Approve contract with Community Education for ECSE programming and services.

Approve October payroll for a total of $368,210.87 and wires summative at $122,519.90.

Approve the November finance checks in the amount of $232,994.43.

Motion was supported by Karp. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Hagenah to approve final contract with InGensa for Phase I facilities assessment services was supported by Karp. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Gibson to approve the hire of Rachel Halligan effective November 14, 2016 as a Part Time Bridges teacher and ECFE outreach was supported by Bennett. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Gibson to approve the hire of Teresa Solomon effective September 1, 2016 for Part-Time South Terrace Food Service was supported by Bennett. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Hagenah to accept the resignation of Cullen Franek as Elementary Principal effective December 2, 2016 was supported by Bennett. Motion failed 0-5. A secondary motion was brought to the table after board discussion by Hagenah to accept the resignation of Cullen Franek as Elementary Principal effective December 9, 2016 was supported by Karp. A role call vote was called: Emerson-yea, Bennett-yea, Gibson-nay, Hagenah-yea, Karp-yea, Gay-absent. Motion passed 4-1.

MOTION by Gibson to approve Vanessa Davis as a Volunteer Girls' Basketball Coach for the 2016-17 school year was supported by Bennett. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Gibson to approve Melissa Clark as the Head Softball Coach for the 2016-17 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Karp. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Bennett to approve Shane Barry as the Assistant Softball Coach for the 2016-17 school year per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Gibson. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Karp to approve Hannah Benson as a Volunteer Softball Coach for the 2016-17 school year was supported by Gibson. Motion passed 5-0.

MOTION by Karp to approve unpaid parental leave for Daisy Rose for the month of December 2016 was supported by Gibson. Motion passed 5-0.

Move to close the meeting to discuss contract negotiations strategy at 7:45 p.m. Meeting reopened at 8:24 p.m.

Future Meetings

Monday, December 12: 7:00 p.m. Committee of the Whole

Wednesday, December 14 : 7:00 p.m. Public Meeting to review facilities assessment

Monday, December 19: 6:00 p.m. Finance Committee

Monday, December 19: 6:30 p.m. Truth in Taxation Meeting: 7:00 p.m. Regular Meeting

Tuesday, January 3: 7:00 p.m. 2017 Organizational Meeting

Hagenah made a motion to adjourn at 8:26 p.m. and there being no further business with a second from Bennett the meeting adjourned by unanimous vote.