CARLTON PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT - ISD #93 SPECIAL BOARD MEETING MINUTES DECEMBER 12, 2016
The Board of Education of Independent School District 93, Carlton, Minnesota, met in special session on Monday, December 12, 2016. Emerson called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Members present: Bennett, Emerson, Hagenah, Karp and Gay with Superintendent Carman and Business Manager Eiffler. Members absent Gibson.
A MOTION by Karp to approve the agenda was supported by Bennett. The motion passed 5-0.
A MOTION by Hagenah to approve the hire of Sanford Nelson as Interim Principal effective December 12, 2016 was supported by Karp. The motion passed 5-0.
There being no further business Hagenah made a motion to adjourn. Bennett supported and the unanimous vote ended the meeting at 7:06 p.m.
Next Regular School Board Meeting - December 19, 2016