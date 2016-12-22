A MOTION by Karp to approve the agenda was supported by Bennett. The motion passed 5-0.

A MOTION by Hagenah to approve the hire of Sanford Nelson as Interim Principal effective December 12, 2016 was supported by Karp. The motion passed 5-0.

There being no further business Hagenah made a motion to adjourn. Bennett supported and the unanimous vote ended the meeting at 7:06 p.m.

Next Regular School Board Meeting - December 19, 2016