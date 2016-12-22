Members present: Julian Bertogliat, Rick Liljegren, Jeff Salo, Todd Rengo and Superintendent Aaron Fischer. Member absent: Margaret Sunnarborg.

Call the Meeting to Order

Chairperson Rick Liljegren called the meeting to order at 6:01 p.m.

Approval of Agenda

Moved Julian Bertogliat, second by Jeff Salo to approve the agenda. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approval of Consent Agenda Items

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve the Consent Agenda:

Approve the minutes of the October 26, 2016 regular school board meeting.

Approve the Minutes of the November 15, 2016 special school board meeting.

Approve the checks as follows:

Date Check #s Total

10/25/16 82149-82222 $38,639.47

10/27/16 82223-82246 $31,443.99

11/2/16 82247-82295 $27,852.75

11/3/16 82296-82304 $17,227.81

11/11/16 VOID 81647 ($7,299.00)

11/11/16 VOID 81677 ($133.50)

11/11/16 82305-82342 $42,574.43

11/15/16 82343-82387 $53,968.67

Treasurer's Report - October 2016.

Date 10/15/16

Payroll Type Regular

October 2016 Checks

.......#104864-104906 For $83,322.46

Direct Deposits $177,849.26

Electronic Payments $127,407.21

Grand Total $388,578.93

Date 10/31/16

Payroll Type Regular

October 2016 Checks

........#104907-104947 For $83,729.83

Direct Deposits $181,633.58

Electronic Payments $128,987.56

Grand Total $394,350.97

Date 10/10/16

Acct. Transferred From MSDLAF

General Acct Daily

Acct. Transferred Into MN Dept of

Revenue (sales tax payment)

Amount $402.00

Donations.

Esko Sports Alliance in the amount of $1,000 for electronic sign.

Esko Music Boosters in the amount of $250 for electronic sign.

Winterquist PIE in the amount of $2,000 for electronic sign.

Esko Educational Foundation in the amount of $250 for electronic sign.

Winterquist PIE in the amount of $500 for Subzero Robotics.

Personnel.

Semester II Lane Change Request from Kelly Harms to MA to MA15.

Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Presentation: Esko Hockey

Kyle Backstrom from the Esko Hockey Association was present to share a request from the Esko Hockey Association to request the lease of space in the new storage building for their storage needs. They would also like to put some signage on the rink boards during the hockey season. The Board will hold a work session on December 7th at 6:00 p.m. to discuss this.

Presentation: Sports Hall of Fame

Russ Davidson, representing the Esko Sports Alliance provided information approved by the Alliance regarding an Esko Sports Hall of Fame. They would like the Board's reaction to their recommendations. This will also be discussed at the December 7, 2016 Board work session.

Approve Resolution Ratifying the Award of the Sale, Determining the Form and Details, Authorizing Execution, Deliver, and Registration, and Providing for the Payment of General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2016A

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve Resolution Ratifying the Award of the Sale, Determining the Form and Details, Authorizing Execution, Deliver, and Registration, and Providing for the Payment of General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2016A. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Annual Audit for Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2016

Moved by Julian Bertogliat, second by Todd Rengo to approve the annual audit for fiscal year ending June 30, 2016 as presented by WIPFLI, with thanks to Janet Halonen and the district office staff for their work. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the Actual Dollar Amount of Previously Committed Funds

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve the actual dollar amount of previously committed funds to be $216,013 at June 30, 2016. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the Commitment of Funds from the Unassigned Fund Balance

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve the commitment of funds from the Unassigned Fund Balance for retirement benefits, including compensated absences, pensions, and other post-retirement benefits and termination benefits (as defined by GASB Statement Nos. 16, 27, 45 and 54) at June 30, 2017. The actual amount needed will be determined during the yearly fiscal end-of-year accounting process. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Revised Fiscal Year 2017 Budget

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Julian Bertogliat to approve the Revised Fiscal Year 2017 Budget as presented.

2016-2017 Revised Budget

November, 2016

Fund General Fund (fund 1)

Revenues $10,397,912

Expenditures $10,740,712

Fund Food Service Fund (fund 2)

Revenues $429,761

Expenditures $412,338

Fund Transportation Fund (fund 3)

Revenues $559,286

Expenditures $583,728

Fund Community Service

Fund (fund 4)

Revenues $423,057

Expenditures $411,111

Fund .Capital Operating

Fund (fund 5)

Revenues $405,240

Expenditures $468,163

Fund Building Constr. (LTFM)

Fund (fund 6)

Revenues $4,020,000

Expenditures $1,538,000

Fund Debt Service Fund (fund 7)

Revenues $1,337,251

Expenditures $1,283,330

Fund Irrevocable OPEB

Trust (fund 45)

Revenues $45,759

Expenditures $46,785

Fund OPEB Bonds Debt

Service (fund 47)

Revenues $116,082

Expenditures $116,190

Total Budget

Revenues $17,734,348

Expenditures $15,600,357

Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approval to Move Payroll/Accounts Payable Banking

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve moving the payroll/accounts payable banking from US Bank/MN School District Liquid Asset Fund to Republic Bank/PMA MN Trust. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Installation of Heater in Community Education Entrance

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Jeff Salo to approve the installation of a heater in the Community Education entrance by ABCO Plumbing in the amount of $8,500. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Update: HVAC Project

Superintendent Aaron Fischer discussed his meeting with Phil Johnson, Boldt Construction and LHB regarding the details and scope of the HVAC project. The project should be completed by the start of the 2017/2018 school year.

Approve the Hire of Morgan Pera

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve the hire of Morgan Pera as part-time cleaner for four hours per day effective October 27, 2016. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve The Hire of John Butler

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Jeff Salo to approve the hire of John Butler as a two-trip bus driver effective November 28, 2016. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Administrative Reports

Principals' Reports:

Elementary - Principal Brian Harker reported that elementary conferences were held November 7 and 10 and that they had good parental turnout and positive feedback from staff. He reported that the 5th grade was at ELC last week and reported that there was good feedback from both our staff and the ELC staff regarding the students' good behavior. The elementary concert will be held the evening of December 13th.

High School - Principal Greg Hexum reported that the Fall Musical, Beauty and the Beast, was held for four performances with high attendance, and commented about how much work went into this production. He also reported that two students qualified for the state cross country meet and that Coach Gary Beaudot was named section assistant cross country coach of the year. Principal Hexum reported that Rachel Marsh will come to a future Board meeting to discuss a proposed music trip.

Board Committee Reports:

Jeff Salo - Meeting with Boldt Construction and LHB.

Julian Bertogliat - ARCC meeting - there will be another meeting tomorrow as they are narrowing the choices for relocation.

Superintendent's Report:

Supt. Aaron Fischer reported on:

There may not be winter cheerleading this year due to lack of participants.

He attended a Northeast Service Cooperative health insurance meeting. The insurance will be bid again this year. This could be a difficult renewal due to rising costs.

He attended a Northern Lights Special Education Cooperative meeting to discuss starting a level 4 EBD program. This would be hosted at Cloquet and would require a Joint Powers Agreement. A level 4 setting must be located outside a regular school building.

The new bleachers have been installed.

The Musical was fantastic. The new lighting was in place.

Congratulations & Commendations

Joyce Bergstedt, Karrin Olson, Rachel Marsh, Adam Kemptar and the cast and volunteers for the fall musical production of Beauty and the Beast.

Gary Beaudot for receiving the award of Section Assistant Cross Country Coach of the Year .

Joshua Kemp and Sam Rengo for participating in the State Cross Country meet.

Jessica Uecker for receiving the award of Section Assistant Soccer Coach of the Year.

Fifth grade teachers for another great Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center trip.

Open Forum

Jerry Frederick was present to report that he had a walk-through with Christina Walther, Tony Compo, and Angie Orvedahl regarding the logistics for the new electronic sign.

Adjournment

There being no further business, moved by Jeff Salo, second by Julian Bertogliat to adjourn at 7:47 p.m. Motioned carried by unanimous vote.

Jeff Salo, Clerk