MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable consumers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
1. ASSUMED NAME: Jensina Rosen Consulting
2. PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 533 Chestnut Ave., Carlton, MN 55718, USA
3. NAMEHOLDERS Name/Address:
Jensina Elizabeth Rosen, 533 Chestnut Ave., PO Box 502, Carlton, MN 55718 USA
4. By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED: Jensina Elizabeth Rosen
MAILING ADDRESS:
PO Box 502, Carlton, MN 55718
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
DATE FILED: 11/18/2016