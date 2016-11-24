CITY OF CLOQUET NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING - Arthur Street

An application has been received from ISD #94 pursuant to Section 17.2.09 of the City Code. The property is located east of Arthur Street and south of Slate Street and is described as follows:

A twenty (20) foot wide strip of land running on and across Block 111 of the Original Plat of the City of Cloquet, said strip lying ten (10) feet on each side of the following described line: Commencing at the northeast corner of Block 111 of the Original Plat of the City of Cloquet; thence west on the north line of said block a distance of forty (40) feet for the point of beginning; thence southwesterly to a point which lies one hundred thirty-five (135) feet west and one hundred (100) feet south of the northeast corner of Block 111; thence again southwesterly to a point which lies thirty (30) feet south of the southwest corner of Block 111.

The hearing will be conducted by the Cloquet Planning Commission at its regular December meeting on Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at 7:00 pm at Cloquet City Hall, 1307 Cloquet Avenue, Cloquet, Minnesota. Persons wishing to comment on the proposal may do so in person at the hearing or in writing by addressing their comments to the Community Development Department, 1307 Cloquet Avenue, Cloquet, prior to the hearing.

Al Cottingham

City Planner/Zoning Administrator