CITY OF CLOQUET SUMMARY DESCRIPTION - Ordinance 461A
SUMMARY DESCRIPTION
NOTICE OF SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF ORDINANCES
On November 15, 2016, at is regular meeting, the Cloquet City Council adopted Ordinance No. 461A, a 9 page ordinance which grants to Lake Country Power, a non-exclusive franchise to operate, repair, and maintain an electric distribution system and transmission lines within the City of Cloquet. That a copy of Ordinance No. 461A shall be available for public viewing online at www.ci.cloquet.mn.us, at City Hall and at the Cloquet Public Library for a period of not less than thirty (30) days from the date of publication. The full ordinance is available to the public for inspection online at www.ci.cloquet.mn.us, or during regular office hours at the Cloquet Public Library or at Cloquet City Hall.
The specific title of the ordinance is "AN ORDINANCE GRANTING TO LAKE COUNTRY POWER, A NON-EXCLUSIVE FRANCHISE TO CONSTRUCT, OPERATE, REPAIR AND MAINTAIN IN THE CITY OF CLOQUET, MINNESOTA, AN ELECTRIC DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM AND TRANSMISSION LINES, INCLUDING NECESSARY POLES, LINES, FIXTURES AND APPURTENANCES, FOR THE FURNISHING OF ELECTRIC ENERGY TO THE CITY, ITS HABITANTS, AND OTHERS, AND TO USE THE PUBLIC WAYS AND PUBLIC GROUNDS OF THE CITY FOR SUCH PURPOSES; AND PRESCRIBING CERTAIN TERMS AND CONDITIONS THEREOF".
PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CLOQUET THIS 15th DAY OF NOVEMBER 15, 2016.
BY: Dave Hallback
Its Mayor
ATTEST:
Brian Fritsinger
Its City Administrator