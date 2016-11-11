Carlton County Court Report: September 29, 2016

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-16-1683

Citation: 090000001096 Badge #: 62249

1

08/27/2016 Traffic-DUI of Alcohol

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton

Disposition 09/29/2016 Dismissed

2

08/27/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More 2 Hours

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton

Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 09/29/2016

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 700.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

Carlton Prosecution Costs $200.00

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

Fee Totals: $610.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/29/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/29/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 09/29/2016

DWI clinic, 09/29/2016

Victim impact panel, 09/29/2016

Complete Chemical Assessment, 09/29/2016)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

BLASZCZYK, JACKLYNN MARIE

Age 31

Kerrick, MN 55756

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1901

Citation: 090100002160 Badge #: 65522

1

09/25/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/27/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/29/2016 Dismissed

2

09/25/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/27/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/29/2016 Dismissed

3

09/25/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 25 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Restitution $38.44

Fee Totals: $173.44

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/29/2016

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, 09/29/2016

Pay restitution, 09/29/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/29/2016

Conditions, other, comply with probation in other files 09/29/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

CHARTIER, LUKE ANDREW

Age 32

Duluth, MN 55806

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1428

Citation: 090100002151 Badge #: 65522

1

07/16/2016 Trespassing-Business

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 09/29/2016

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/29/2016

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Walmart for one year 09/29/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

MARTINEAU, TAYSHA MARIE

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1847

Citation: 000700004456 Badge #: 1FD120

1

09/19/2016 Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/29/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fee Totals:

Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/29/2016

Conditions, other, complete PSI and follow recommendations 09/29/2016

No same or similar, 09/29/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

2

09/19/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Disposition 09/29/2016 Dismissed

NORTHRUP, NAOMI BETH

Age 39

Sawyer, MN 55780

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1193

Citation: 000700002782 Badge #: 1FD109

1

06/12/2016 Theft-By Swindle or Trick-$500 Or Less

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(4) 609522a4

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/29/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Restitution $27.00

Fee Totals: $77.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/29/2016

Pay restitution, 09/29/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/29/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

CARLSON, ALAN JOHN

Age 40

Cohasset, MN 55721

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3194

Citation: 890390626501 Badge #: 390

1

09/20/2016 Minnows – No Name and Address on Minnow Traps

(Misdemeanor) 6254.0500.4 625405004

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/29/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ADAMIAK, KENDRA ROSLYN

Age 21

Aurora, MN 55705

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2421

Citation: 881601770458 Badge #: 177

1

07/22/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/29/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BATEMAN, JOHN CARTER, II

Age 26

Lowell, MI 49331

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3061

Citation: 881603870866 Badge #: 387

1

09/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 81/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/29/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DAVIS, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age 20

Eagan, MN 55123

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2112

Citation: 881605560718 Badge #: 556

1

06/26/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 40.00

Imposed Fine $ 40.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

06/26/2016 Fail To Display Current Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 09/29/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

3

06/26/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 08/16/2016 Dismissed

FRANZEN, AUGUST MAURICE

Age 19

Indianola, IA 50125

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3001

Citation: 881605560902 Badge #: 556

1

09/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 9/29/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GARTRELL, JESSE THOMAS

Age 38

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2842

Citation: 881603520479 Badge #: 352

1

08/25/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/29/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HAMLIN, HANNAH JANE

Age 20

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2973

Citation: 881605560878 Badge #: 556

1

09/04/2016 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Limit 55 mph Where Appropriate

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 10/07/2016

Fine $ 40.00

Imposed Fine $ 40.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

09/04/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/29/2016 Dismissed

KNUDSEN, JENIFER NAN

Age 40

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-16-1701

Citation: 881602090466 Badge #: 209

1

08/28/2016 DWI – Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired

(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 09/29/2016 Dismissed

2

08/28/2016 DWI – Operate Motor Vehicle – Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Due 09/29/2016

Fine $ 1,000.00

Stay $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $610.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/29/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 09/29/2016

DWI clinic, 09/29/2016

Victim impact panel, 09/29/2016

Complete Chemical Assessment, 09/29/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

OLSON, SAMUEL ANDREW

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55804

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3005

Citation: 881605560907 Badge #: 556

1

09/06/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/29/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OTTO, BRIANA LAURENE

Age 34

Duluth, MN 55808

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2912

Citation: 881605560853 Badge #: 556

1

09/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/29/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

THIBAULT, JAMES WILFERD

Age 37

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2908

Citation: 881605560854 Badge #: 556

1

09/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/29/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WARREN, MATTHEW STEVEN

Age 27

Mason, WI 54856

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3109

Citation: 881605560931 Badge #: 556

1

09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/29/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WIKLUND, MATTHEW CLAIR

Age 26

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3133

Citation: 881605560957 Badge #: 556

1

09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/29/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor