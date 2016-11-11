Search
    Carlton County Court Report: September 29, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 29, 2016:

    DELILLE, MORGAN RAE

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-16-1683

    Citation: 090000001096 Badge #: 62249

    1

    08/27/2016 Traffic-DUI of Alcohol

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Dismissed

    2

    08/27/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More 2 Hours

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 09/29/2016

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 700.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    Carlton Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

    Fee Totals: $610.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/29/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/29/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 09/29/2016

    DWI clinic, 09/29/2016

    Victim impact panel, 09/29/2016

    Complete Chemical Assessment, 09/29/2016)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    BLASZCZYK, JACKLYNN MARIE

    Age 31

    Kerrick, MN 55756

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1901

    Citation: 090100002160 Badge #: 65522

    1

    09/25/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/27/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Dismissed

    2

    09/25/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/27/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Dismissed

    3

    09/25/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 25 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Restitution $38.44

    Fee Totals: $173.44

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/29/2016

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, 09/29/2016

    Pay restitution, 09/29/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/29/2016

    Conditions, other, comply with probation in other files 09/29/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    CHARTIER, LUKE ANDREW

    Age 32

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1428

    Citation: 090100002151 Badge #: 65522

    1

    07/16/2016 Trespassing-Business

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 09/29/2016

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/29/2016

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Walmart for one year 09/29/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    MARTINEAU, TAYSHA MARIE

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1847

    Citation: 000700004456 Badge #: 1FD120

    1

    09/19/2016 Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/29/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fee Totals:

    Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/29/2016

    Conditions, other, complete PSI and follow recommendations 09/29/2016

    No same or similar, 09/29/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    2

    09/19/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Dismissed

    NORTHRUP, NAOMI BETH

    Age 39

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1193

    Citation: 000700002782 Badge #: 1FD109

    1

    06/12/2016 Theft-By Swindle or Trick-$500 Or Less

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(4) 609522a4

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/29/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Restitution $27.00

    Fee Totals: $77.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/29/2016

    Pay restitution, 09/29/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/29/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    CARLSON, ALAN JOHN

    Age 40

    Cohasset, MN 55721

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3194

    Citation: 890390626501 Badge #: 390

    1

    09/20/2016 Minnows – No Name and Address on Minnow Traps

    (Misdemeanor) 6254.0500.4 625405004

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/29/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ADAMIAK, KENDRA ROSLYN

    Age 21

    Aurora, MN 55705

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2421

    Citation: 881601770458 Badge #: 177

    1

    07/22/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/29/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BATEMAN, JOHN CARTER, II

    Age 26

    Lowell, MI 49331

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3061

    Citation: 881603870866 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 81/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/29/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DAVIS, DANIEL JOSEPH

    Age 20

    Eagan, MN 55123

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2112

    Citation: 881605560718 Badge #: 556

    1

    06/26/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 40.00

    Imposed Fine $ 40.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    06/26/2016 Fail To Display Current Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 09/29/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    3

    06/26/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 08/16/2016 Dismissed

    FRANZEN, AUGUST MAURICE

    Age 19

    Indianola, IA 50125

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3001

    Citation: 881605560902 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/29/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GARTRELL, JESSE THOMAS

    Age 38

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2842

    Citation: 881603520479 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/25/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/29/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HAMLIN, HANNAH JANE

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2973

    Citation: 881605560878 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/04/2016 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Limit 55 mph Where Appropriate

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 10/07/2016

    Fine $ 40.00

    Imposed Fine $ 40.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    09/04/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Dismissed

    KNUDSEN, JENIFER NAN

    Age 40

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-16-1701

    Citation: 881602090466 Badge #: 209

    1

    08/28/2016 DWI – Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Dismissed

    2

    08/28/2016 DWI – Operate Motor Vehicle – Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Due 09/29/2016

    Fine $ 1,000.00

    Stay $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $610.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/29/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 09/29/2016

    DWI clinic, 09/29/2016

    Victim impact panel, 09/29/2016

    Complete Chemical Assessment, 09/29/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    OLSON, SAMUEL ANDREW

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55804

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3005

    Citation: 881605560907 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/06/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/29/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OTTO, BRIANA LAURENE

    Age 34

    Duluth, MN 55808

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2912

    Citation: 881605560853 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/29/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    THIBAULT, JAMES WILFERD

    Age 37

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2908

    Citation: 881605560854 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/29/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WARREN, MATTHEW STEVEN

    Age 27

    Mason, WI 54856

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3109

    Citation: 881605560931 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/29/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WIKLUND, MATTHEW CLAIR

    Age 26

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3133

    Citation: 881605560957 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/29/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

