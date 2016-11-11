Carlton County Court Report: September 29, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 29, 2016:
DELILLE, MORGAN RAE
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-16-1683
Citation: 090000001096 Badge #: 62249
1
08/27/2016 Traffic-DUI of Alcohol
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton
Disposition 09/29/2016 Dismissed
2
08/27/2016 Traffic-DUI-4th Degree .08 or More 2 Hours
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton
Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 09/29/2016
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 700.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
Carlton Prosecution Costs $200.00
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00
Fee Totals: $610.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/29/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/29/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 09/29/2016
DWI clinic, 09/29/2016
Victim impact panel, 09/29/2016
Complete Chemical Assessment, 09/29/2016)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
BLASZCZYK, JACKLYNN MARIE
Age 31
Kerrick, MN 55756
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1901
Citation: 090100002160 Badge #: 65522
1
09/25/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/27/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/29/2016 Dismissed
2
09/25/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/27/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/29/2016 Dismissed
3
09/25/2016 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 25 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 5 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Restitution $38.44
Fee Totals: $173.44
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/29/2016
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, 09/29/2016
Pay restitution, 09/29/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/29/2016
Conditions, other, comply with probation in other files 09/29/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
CHARTIER, LUKE ANDREW
Age 32
Duluth, MN 55806
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1428
Citation: 090100002151 Badge #: 65522
1
07/16/2016 Trespassing-Business
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 09/29/2016
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/29/2016
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Walmart for one year 09/29/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
MARTINEAU, TAYSHA MARIE
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1847
Citation: 000700004456 Badge #: 1FD120
1
09/19/2016 Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/29/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fee Totals:
Fond du Lac Prosecution Costs $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/29/2016
Conditions, other, complete PSI and follow recommendations 09/29/2016
No same or similar, 09/29/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
2
09/19/2016 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Disposition 09/29/2016 Dismissed
NORTHRUP, NAOMI BETH
Age 39
Sawyer, MN 55780
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1193
Citation: 000700002782 Badge #: 1FD109
1
06/12/2016 Theft-By Swindle or Trick-$500 Or Less
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(4) 609522a4
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/29/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Restitution $27.00
Fee Totals: $77.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/29/2016
Pay restitution, 09/29/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/29/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
CARLSON, ALAN JOHN
Age 40
Cohasset, MN 55721
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3194
Citation: 890390626501 Badge #: 390
1
09/20/2016 Minnows – No Name and Address on Minnow Traps
(Misdemeanor) 6254.0500.4 625405004
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/29/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ADAMIAK, KENDRA ROSLYN
Age 21
Aurora, MN 55705
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2421
Citation: 881601770458 Badge #: 177
1
07/22/2016 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/29/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BATEMAN, JOHN CARTER, II
Age 26
Lowell, MI 49331
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3061
Citation: 881603870866 Badge #: 387
1
09/12/2016 Speed 70 Zone 81/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/29/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DAVIS, DANIEL JOSEPH
Age 20
Eagan, MN 55123
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2112
Citation: 881605560718 Badge #: 556
1
06/26/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 40.00
Imposed Fine $ 40.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
06/26/2016 Fail To Display Current Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 09/29/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
3
06/26/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 08/16/2016 Dismissed
FRANZEN, AUGUST MAURICE
Age 19
Indianola, IA 50125
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3001
Citation: 881605560902 Badge #: 556
1
09/06/2016 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/29/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GARTRELL, JESSE THOMAS
Age 38
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2842
Citation: 881603520479 Badge #: 352
1
08/25/2016 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/29/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HAMLIN, HANNAH JANE
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2973
Citation: 881605560878 Badge #: 556
1
09/04/2016 Traffic – Speeding – Exceed Limit 55 mph Where Appropriate
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 10/07/2016
Fine $ 40.00
Imposed Fine $ 40.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $40.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
09/04/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/29/2016 Dismissed
KNUDSEN, JENIFER NAN
Age 40
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-16-1701
Citation: 881602090466 Badge #: 209
1
08/28/2016 DWI – Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired
(Misdemeanor) 169A.27.1 169A271
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 09/29/2016 Dismissed
2
08/28/2016 DWI – Operate Motor Vehicle – Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Due 09/29/2016
Fine $ 1,000.00
Stay $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $500.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $610.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/29/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 09/29/2016
DWI clinic, 09/29/2016
Victim impact panel, 09/29/2016
Complete Chemical Assessment, 09/29/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
OLSON, SAMUEL ANDREW
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55804
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3005
Citation: 881605560907 Badge #: 556
1
09/06/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/29/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OTTO, BRIANA LAURENE
Age 34
Duluth, MN 55808
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2912
Citation: 881605560853 Badge #: 556
1
09/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/29/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
THIBAULT, JAMES WILFERD
Age 37
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2908
Citation: 881605560854 Badge #: 556
1
09/01/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/29/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WARREN, MATTHEW STEVEN
Age 27
Mason, WI 54856
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3109
Citation: 881605560931 Badge #: 556
1
09/09/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/29/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WIKLUND, MATTHEW CLAIR
Age 26
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3133
Citation: 881605560957 Badge #: 556
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/29/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor