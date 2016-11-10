Search
Cloquet man dies from gunshot wound while hunting

    Carlton County Court Report: September 28, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 28, 2016:

    YEAZLE, KAYLEE

    Age 22

    Carlton County Attorney

    09-CR-16-1888

    1

    09/08/2016 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

    (Felony) 629.13 62913

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Extradition waived

    HALVERSON, JONATHAN LEE, Jr.

    Age 20

    Mahtowa, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-2465

    1

    11/22/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed

    2

    11/22/2015 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 11/25/2015 Dismissed

    3

    11/22/2015 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 8 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 15 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/28/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    KENOWSKI, ROBERT GREGORY

    Age 36

    Askov, MN 55704

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-15-3711

    Citation: 090000000277 Badge #: 62107

    1

    12/03/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 03/31/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    YOUNGBERG, MICHAEL ALLEN

    Age 35

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-2056

    1

    09/30/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/20/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/20/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/20/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/20/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/20/2016)

    2

    09/30/2015 Possession or Sale of a Legend Drug

    (Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/12/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Dismissed

    3

    09/30/2015 Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 01/12/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Dismissed

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-662

    1

    04/03/2016 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

    (Felony) 609.487.3 6094873

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/19/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Dismissed

    YOUNGBERG, MICHAEL ALLEN

    Age 35

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-958

    Citation: 090000001296 Badge #: 62234

    1

    05/11/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 09/28/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Due 09/28/2016

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/20/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-666

    Citation: 090000002685 Badge #: 62103

    1

    03/10/2016 Traffic – License plate impoundment – driving or operating

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.37.1(5) 169A3715

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Dismissed

    BAUER, ANDREW JAMES

    Age 31

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2631

    Citation: 090107622001 Badge #: 65520

    1

    08/07/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 9/28/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HALVERSON, JONATHAN LEE, Jr.

    Age 20

    Mahtowa, MN 55707

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1459

    Citation: 090101621102 Badge #: 65504

    1

    07/29/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/28/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 09/28/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KENOWSKI, ROBERT GREGORY

    Age 36

    Askov, MN 55704

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-304

    Citation: 090100001685 Badge #: 65509

    1

    02/01/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 03/31/2017

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $260.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    02/01/2016 Traffic-Owner Who is Not Driver-Fail to Produce Proof of Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.4 1697914

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/06/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Dismissed

    MCBEATH, CHEZMUN KANZERY

    Age 21

    Duluth, MN 55802

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-786

    Citation: 090106611401 Badge #: 65520

    1

    04/23/2016 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (36 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 24 Days)

    Due 03/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $266.71

    Fee Totals: $476.71

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 09/20/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/20/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/20/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    NERGARD, NICHOLAS IRA

    Age 35

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-1372

    Citation: 090106612801 Badge #: 65504

    1

    05/07/2016 Traffic-Fail to Provide Vehicle Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

    2

    05/07/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 9/28/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    NORDVALL, PAUL WALLACE

    Age 54

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1592

    1

    12/16/2015 Felony Violation of Order for Protection

    (Felony) 518B.01.14(d)(1) 518B0114d1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Dismissed

    OLSON, KENT BRUCE

    Age 38

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-12-2494

    1

    09/07/2012 Possess Pistol/Assault Weapon-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence

    (Felony) 624.713.1(2) 62471312

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/24/2013 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/14/2013 Dismissed

    2

    09/07/2012 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence – Firearm Violation

    (Felony) 609.165.1b 6091651b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/21/2013 Guilty

    Disposition 11/14/2013 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 60 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Comment: *or NERCC and report as arranged by Probation

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 11/14/2013

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 11/14/2013

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/14/2013

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/14/2013

    No same or similar, 11/14/2013

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/14/2013

    Contact with probation, 11/14/2013

    Follow all instructions of probation, 11/14/2013

    Sign Probation Agreement, 11/14/2013

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/14/2013

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 11/14/2013)

    Due 12/31/2014

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $32.97

    Fee Totals: $692.97

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 4 Yr)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    3

    09/07/2012 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(1) 6095221

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/24/2013 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/14/2013 Dismissed

    4

    09/07/2012 Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/24/2013 Not guilty

    Disposition 11/14/2013 Dismissed

    WISE, RYAN ERIC

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1368

    Citation: 090107619601 Badge #: 65521

    1

    07/14/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 07/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 47 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 29 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Project (DAIP), pay required fee, document to probation as required. 09/28/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/28/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/28/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/28/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 09/28/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served, unless pre-approved by probation. 09/28/2016

    Conditions, other, abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and no contact orders. 09/28/2016

    No threats of violence, 09/28/2016

    No same or similar, 09/28/2016

    Make all future court appearances, January 25, 2017 @ 1:30. 09/28/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/28/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/28/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/28/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/28/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/28/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/28/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/28/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/28/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/28/2016

    Contact with probation, 09/28/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 09/28/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 09/28/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Victim Assist-Municipality 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    YOUNGBERG, MICHAEL ALLEN

    Age 35

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-24

    Citation: 090100001712 Badge #: 65522

    1

    01/01/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/20/2016

    Pay restitution, 09/20/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/20/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/20/2016)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 09/28/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Restitution $56.26

    Fee Totals: $141.26

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    LEHMAN, JEREMY DANIEL

    Age 32

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-2433

    Citation: 000700003989 Badge #: 9428

    1

    07/25/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 9/28/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MARTINEAU, DARRYK NICHOLAS

    Age 33

    Duluth, MN 55804

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-412

    1

    12/19/2015 Theft - $500 to $1,000 (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 40 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 13 Days)

    Due 03/31/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/28/2016

    Restitution reserved, until the last business day of November, 2016. 09/28/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-447

    Citation: 000700003764 Badge #: 9428

    1

    01/25/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 20 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/28/2016

    Restitution reserved, Until last business day of November, 2016. 09/28/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 03/31/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-570

    Citation: 000700003387 Badge #: 9427

    1

    03/20/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 13 Days)

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/28/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 03/31/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1561

    Citation: 000700004104 Badge #: 69429

    1

    08/14/2016 Trespassing-Business

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/21/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Dismissed

    MORGAN, TIMOTHY MELVIN

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1184

    Citation: 000700002607 Badge #: 1FD105

    1

    06/08/2016 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 60 Days For 1 Yr)

    Due 04/30/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $295.38

    Fee Totals: $505.38

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/28/2016

    Pay restitution, 09/28/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/28/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    OGIMA, RODNEY JOSEPH

    Age 31

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1394

    1

    07/07/2016 Burglary in the First Degree

    (Felony) 609.582.1(a) 6095821a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed

    2

    07/07/2016 Burglary in the First Degree

    (Felony) 609.582.1© 6095821c

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed

    3

    07/07/2016 Domestic Assault-Felony

    (Felony) 609.2242.4 60922424

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 24 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 09/30/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (285 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 53 Days)

    Comment: Serve 285 days CCLEC with 53 days credit. Balance of time can be served at NERCC.

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 09/28/2016

    Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Project (DAIP), pay required fee, document to probation as required. 09/28/2016

    Conditions, other, abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and no contact orders 09/28/2016

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/28/2016

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/28/2016

    Random testing, at own expense 09/28/2016

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 09/28/2016

    No same or similar, 09/28/2016

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/28/2016

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/28/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/28/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/28/2016

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/28/2016

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/28/2016

    Sign releases of information as directed., 09/28/2016

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/28/2016

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/28/2016

    Contact with probation, 09/28/2016

    Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 09/28/2016

    Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 09/28/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016

    Complete treatment, While at NERCC, follow directives of case manager. 09/28/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    4

    07/07/2016 Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications – Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Cal

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed

    5

    07/07/2016 Damage to Property-4th Degree-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances

    (Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/04/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed

    OLEARY, MYLES DAVID

    Age 18

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-2384

    Citation: 000700003395 Badge #: 9427

    1

    07/19/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 70/60

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/28/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BELL, THOMAS FREDRICK

    Age 55

    Milaca, MN 56353

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2549

    Citation: 881605230466 Badge #: 523

    1

    07/31/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/28/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    COPELAND, LARAE MONETTE

    Age 56

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2898

    Citation: 881603870828 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/31/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/28/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GLOWACK, JAMES JOSEPH

    Age 79

    Grand Forks, ND 58201

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3038

    Citation: 881605230561 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/11/2016 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/28/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GOODREAU, JODY RAE

    Age 47

    Wrenshall, MN 55797

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2983

    Citation: 881601770569 Badge #: 177

    1

    09/05/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/28/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HALVORSON, THOMAS JOHN

    Age 34

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2770

    Citation: 881605230515 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/28/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    08/16/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 9/28/2016

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HANKA, DIANA MARIE

    Age 19

    Duluth, MN 55806

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3088

    Citation: 881603520508 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/28/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JASTRAM, ROBERT TAYLOR

    Age 30

    St. Paul, MN 55104

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2822

    Citation: 881603520470 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/28/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JULIEN-HAMLIN, DYLAN JOSEPH

    Age 19

    Warba, MN 55793

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2876

    Citation: 881601830359 Badge #: 183

    1

    08/27/2016 Expired Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 9/28/2016

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MATTSON, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

    Age 35

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2779

    Citation: 881602090445 Badge #: 209

    1

    08/17/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/28/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MILLER, SHEA JAMES

    Age 19

    West St. Paul, MN 55118

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-16-479

    Citation: 881602090139 Badge #: 209

    1

    03/04/2016 Under 21 Drinking And Driving

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.33.2 169A332

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/22/2016 – 09/22/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016

    Restitution reserved, for one year 09/22/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    2

    03/04/2016 Liquor-Consumption By Persons Under 21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 09/28/2016

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MILOW, MAXWELL DAVID

    Age 17

    Corcoran, MN 55340

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2927

    Citation: 881603010620 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/28/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHWEIM, DENISE SHARON

    Age 47

    North Mankato, MN 56003

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2944

    Citation: 881603010624 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/28/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TIMMER, ALEXIS LEEANN

    Age 22

    Carlton, MN 55718

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3135

    Citation: 881605560967 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/18/2016 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 64/40

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 9/28/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WAHEDI, MEKYLE

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2379

    Citation: 881602040412 Badge #: 204

    1

    07/18/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/28/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BOONE, DAMONN LEMARR

    Age 40

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-1907

    Citation: 090201616201 Badge #: 63866

    1

    06/10/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

    2

    06/10/2016 Drivers Licenses-Operate Motor Vehicle after License Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.20.2(a) 171202a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 09/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $200.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $275.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/22/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    YOUNGBERG, MICHAEL ALLEN

    Age 35

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-15-1363

    Citation: 090200000229 Badge #: 63866

    1

    06/28/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/20/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/20/2016

    Restitution reserved, for one year 09/20/2016)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 09/28/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Due 09/28/2016

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-16-821

    Citation: 090201611901 Badge #: 63866

    1

    04/21/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less - M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/20/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/20/2016

    Restitution reserved, for one year 09/20/2016)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 09/28/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Due 09/28/2016

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

