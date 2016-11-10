Carlton County Court Report: September 28, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 28, 2016:
YEAZLE, KAYLEE
Age 22
Carlton County Attorney
09-CR-16-1888
1
09/08/2016 Fugitive from Justice from Other State
(Felony) 629.13 62913
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/28/2016 Extradition waived
HALVERSON, JONATHAN LEE, Jr.
Age 20
Mahtowa, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-2465
1
11/22/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed
2
11/22/2015 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 11/25/2015 Dismissed
3
11/22/2015 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 8 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 15 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/28/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
KENOWSKI, ROBERT GREGORY
Age 36
Askov, MN 55704
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-15-3711
Citation: 090000000277 Badge #: 62107
1
12/03/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 03/31/2017
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
YOUNGBERG, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age 35
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-2056
1
09/30/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/20/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/20/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/20/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/20/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/20/2016)
2
09/30/2015 Possession or Sale of a Legend Drug
(Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/12/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Dismissed
3
09/30/2015 Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 01/12/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Dismissed
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-662
1
04/03/2016 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
(Felony) 609.487.3 6094873
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/19/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Dismissed
YOUNGBERG, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age 35
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-958
Citation: 090000001296 Badge #: 62234
1
05/11/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Petty Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 09/28/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Due 09/28/2016
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/20/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-666
Citation: 090000002685 Badge #: 62103
1
03/10/2016 Traffic – License plate impoundment – driving or operating
(Misdemeanor) 169A.37.1(5) 169A3715
Offense: Barnum
Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Dismissed
BAUER, ANDREW JAMES
Age 31
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2631
Citation: 090107622001 Badge #: 65520
1
08/07/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 9/28/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HALVERSON, JONATHAN LEE, Jr.
Age 20
Mahtowa, MN 55707
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1459
Citation: 090101621102 Badge #: 65504
1
07/29/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Petty Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/28/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 09/28/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KENOWSKI, ROBERT GREGORY
Age 36
Askov, MN 55704
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-304
Citation: 090100001685 Badge #: 65509
1
02/01/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 03/31/2017
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $260.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
02/01/2016 Traffic-Owner Who is Not Driver-Fail to Produce Proof of Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.4 1697914
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/06/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Dismissed
MCBEATH, CHEZMUN KANZERY
Age 21
Duluth, MN 55802
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-786
Citation: 090106611401 Badge #: 65520
1
04/23/2016 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (36 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 24 Days)
Due 03/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $266.71
Fee Totals: $476.71
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 09/20/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/20/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/20/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
NERGARD, NICHOLAS IRA
Age 35
Wrenshall, MN 55797
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-1372
Citation: 090106612801 Badge #: 65504
1
05/07/2016 Traffic-Fail to Provide Vehicle Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed
2
05/07/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 9/28/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
NORDVALL, PAUL WALLACE
Age 54
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1592
1
12/16/2015 Felony Violation of Order for Protection
(Felony) 518B.01.14(d)(1) 518B0114d1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/28/2016 Dismissed
OLSON, KENT BRUCE
Age 38
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-12-2494
1
09/07/2012 Possess Pistol/Assault Weapon-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence
(Felony) 624.713.1(2) 62471312
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/24/2013 Not guilty
Disposition 11/14/2013 Dismissed
2
09/07/2012 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence – Firearm Violation
(Felony) 609.165.1b 6091651b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/21/2013 Guilty
Disposition 11/14/2013 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 60 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Comment: *or NERCC and report as arranged by Probation
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 11/14/2013
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 11/14/2013
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/14/2013
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/14/2013
No same or similar, 11/14/2013
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/14/2013
Contact with probation, 11/14/2013
Follow all instructions of probation, 11/14/2013
Sign Probation Agreement, 11/14/2013
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/14/2013
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 11/14/2013)
Due 12/31/2014
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $32.97
Fee Totals: $692.97
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 4 Yr)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
3
09/07/2012 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(1) 6095221
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/24/2013 Not guilty
Disposition 11/14/2013 Dismissed
4
09/07/2012 Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/24/2013 Not guilty
Disposition 11/14/2013 Dismissed
WISE, RYAN ERIC
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1368
Citation: 090107619601 Badge #: 65521
1
07/14/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 07/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 47 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 29 Days)
Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Project (DAIP), pay required fee, document to probation as required. 09/28/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/28/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/28/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/28/2016
Random testing, at own expense 09/28/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served, unless pre-approved by probation. 09/28/2016
Conditions, other, abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and no contact orders. 09/28/2016
No threats of violence, 09/28/2016
No same or similar, 09/28/2016
Make all future court appearances, January 25, 2017 @ 1:30. 09/28/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/28/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/28/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/28/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/28/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/28/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/28/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/28/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/28/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/28/2016
Contact with probation, 09/28/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 09/28/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 09/28/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Victim Assist-Municipality 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
YOUNGBERG, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age 35
Barnum, MN 55707
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-24
Citation: 090100001712 Badge #: 65522
1
01/01/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/20/2016
Pay restitution, 09/20/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/20/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/20/2016)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 09/28/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Restitution $56.26
Fee Totals: $141.26
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
LEHMAN, JEREMY DANIEL
Age 32
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-2433
Citation: 000700003989 Badge #: 9428
1
07/25/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 9/28/2016
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MARTINEAU, DARRYK NICHOLAS
Age 33
Duluth, MN 55804
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-412
1
12/19/2015 Theft - $500 to $1,000 (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 40 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 13 Days)
Due 03/31/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/28/2016
Restitution reserved, until the last business day of November, 2016. 09/28/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-447
Citation: 000700003764 Badge #: 9428
1
01/25/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 20 Days)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/28/2016
Restitution reserved, Until last business day of November, 2016. 09/28/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 03/31/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-570
Citation: 000700003387 Badge #: 9427
1
03/20/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 13 Days)
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/28/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 03/31/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1561
Citation: 000700004104 Badge #: 69429
1
08/14/2016 Trespassing-Business
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/21/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Dismissed
MORGAN, TIMOTHY MELVIN
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1184
Citation: 000700002607 Badge #: 1FD105
1
06/08/2016 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 60 Days For 1 Yr)
Due 04/30/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $295.38
Fee Totals: $505.38
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/28/2016
Pay restitution, 09/28/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/28/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
OGIMA, RODNEY JOSEPH
Age 31
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1394
1
07/07/2016 Burglary in the First Degree
(Felony) 609.582.1(a) 6095821a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed
2
07/07/2016 Burglary in the First Degree
(Felony) 609.582.1© 6095821c
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed
3
07/07/2016 Domestic Assault-Felony
(Felony) 609.2242.4 60922424
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 24 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 09/30/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (285 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 53 Days)
Comment: Serve 285 days CCLEC with 53 days credit. Balance of time can be served at NERCC.
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 09/28/2016
Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Project (DAIP), pay required fee, document to probation as required. 09/28/2016
Conditions, other, abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and no contact orders 09/28/2016
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/28/2016
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/28/2016
Random testing, at own expense 09/28/2016
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 09/28/2016
No same or similar, 09/28/2016
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/28/2016
Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/28/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/28/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/28/2016
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/28/2016
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/28/2016
Sign releases of information as directed., 09/28/2016
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/28/2016
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/28/2016
Contact with probation, 09/28/2016
Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 09/28/2016
Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 09/28/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016
Complete treatment, While at NERCC, follow directives of case manager. 09/28/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
4
07/07/2016 Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications – Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Cal
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed
5
07/07/2016 Damage to Property-4th Degree-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances
(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/04/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed
OLEARY, MYLES DAVID
Age 18
Carlton, MN 55718
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-2384
Citation: 000700003395 Badge #: 9427
1
07/19/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 70/60
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/28/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BELL, THOMAS FREDRICK
Age 55
Milaca, MN 56353
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2549
Citation: 881605230466 Badge #: 523
1
07/31/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/28/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
COPELAND, LARAE MONETTE
Age 56
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2898
Citation: 881603870828 Badge #: 387
1
08/31/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/28/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GLOWACK, JAMES JOSEPH
Age 79
Grand Forks, ND 58201
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3038
Citation: 881605230561 Badge #: 523
1
09/11/2016 Speed 55 Zone 64/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/28/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GOODREAU, JODY RAE
Age 47
Wrenshall, MN 55797
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2983
Citation: 881601770569 Badge #: 177
1
09/05/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/28/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HALVORSON, THOMAS JOHN
Age 34
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2770
Citation: 881605230515 Badge #: 523
1
08/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/28/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
08/16/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 9/28/2016
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HANKA, DIANA MARIE
Age 19
Duluth, MN 55806
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3088
Citation: 881603520508 Badge #: 352
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/28/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JASTRAM, ROBERT TAYLOR
Age 30
St. Paul, MN 55104
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2822
Citation: 881603520470 Badge #: 352
1
08/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/28/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JULIEN-HAMLIN, DYLAN JOSEPH
Age 19
Warba, MN 55793
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2876
Citation: 881601830359 Badge #: 183
1
08/27/2016 Expired Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 9/28/2016
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MATTSON, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
Age 35
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2779
Citation: 881602090445 Badge #: 209
1
08/17/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/28/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MILLER, SHEA JAMES
Age 19
West St. Paul, MN 55118
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-16-479
Citation: 881602090139 Badge #: 209
1
03/04/2016 Under 21 Drinking And Driving
(Misdemeanor) 169A.33.2 169A332
Offense: Barnum
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/22/2016 – 09/22/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016
Restitution reserved, for one year 09/22/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
2
03/04/2016 Liquor-Consumption By Persons Under 21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Barnum
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 09/28/2016
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MILOW, MAXWELL DAVID
Age 17
Corcoran, MN 55340
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2927
Citation: 881603010620 Badge #: 301
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/28/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHWEIM, DENISE SHARON
Age 47
North Mankato, MN 56003
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2944
Citation: 881603010624 Badge #: 301
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/28/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TIMMER, ALEXIS LEEANN
Age 22
Carlton, MN 55718
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3135
Citation: 881605560967 Badge #: 556
1
09/18/2016 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 64/40
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 9/28/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WAHEDI, MEKYLE
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2379
Citation: 881602040412 Badge #: 204
1
07/18/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/28/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BOONE, DAMONN LEMARR
Age 40
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-1907
Citation: 090201616201 Badge #: 63866
1
06/10/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Moose Lake
Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed
2
06/10/2016 Drivers Licenses-Operate Motor Vehicle after License Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.20.2(a) 171202a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 09/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $200.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $275.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/22/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
YOUNGBERG, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age 35
Barnum, MN 55707
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-15-1363
Citation: 090200000229 Badge #: 63866
1
06/28/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/20/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/20/2016
Restitution reserved, for one year 09/20/2016)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 09/28/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Due 09/28/2016
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-16-821
Citation: 090201611901 Badge #: 63866
1
04/21/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less - M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/20/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/20/2016
Restitution reserved, for one year 09/20/2016)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 09/28/2016
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Due 09/28/2016
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor