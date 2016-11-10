Carlton County Court Report: September 28, 2016

Carlton County Attorney

09-CR-16-1888

1

09/08/2016 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

(Felony) 629.13 62913

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/28/2016 Extradition waived

HALVERSON, JONATHAN LEE, Jr.

Age 20

Mahtowa, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-2465

1

11/22/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/19/2016 Dismissed

2

11/22/2015 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 11/25/2015 Dismissed

3

11/22/2015 Illegal Possession or Sale of Hypodermic Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 8 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 15 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/28/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

KENOWSKI, ROBERT GREGORY

Age 36

Askov, MN 55704

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-15-3711

Citation: 090000000277 Badge #: 62107

1

12/03/2015 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 03/31/2017

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

YOUNGBERG, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age 35

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-2056

1

09/30/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/20/2016 Statutory stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/20/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Probation – Adult (Probation to the Court, 3 Yr)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/20/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/20/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/20/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/20/2016)

2

09/30/2015 Possession or Sale of a Legend Drug

(Misdemeanor) 151.37.1 151371

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/12/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/20/2016 Dismissed

3

09/30/2015 Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 01/12/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/20/2016 Dismissed

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-662

1

04/03/2016 Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

(Felony) 609.487.3 6094873

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/19/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/20/2016 Dismissed

YOUNGBERG, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age 35

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-958

Citation: 090000001296 Badge #: 62234

1

05/11/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Petty Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 09/28/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Due 09/28/2016

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/20/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-666

Citation: 090000002685 Badge #: 62103

1

03/10/2016 Traffic – License plate impoundment – driving or operating

(Misdemeanor) 169A.37.1(5) 169A3715

Offense: Barnum

Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/20/2016 Dismissed

BAUER, ANDREW JAMES

Age 31

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2631

Citation: 090107622001 Badge #: 65520

1

08/07/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 9/28/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HALVERSON, JONATHAN LEE, Jr.

Age 20

Mahtowa, MN 55707

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1459

Citation: 090101621102 Badge #: 65504

1

07/29/2016 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Petty Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/28/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 09/28/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KENOWSKI, ROBERT GREGORY

Age 36

Askov, MN 55704

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-304

Citation: 090100001685 Badge #: 65509

1

02/01/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 03/31/2017

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $100.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $260.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

02/01/2016 Traffic-Owner Who is Not Driver-Fail to Produce Proof of Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.4 1697914

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/06/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Dismissed

MCBEATH, CHEZMUN KANZERY

Age 21

Duluth, MN 55802

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-786

Citation: 090106611401 Badge #: 65520

1

04/23/2016 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (36 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 24 Days)

Due 03/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $266.71

Fee Totals: $476.71

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, 09/20/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/20/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/20/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

NERGARD, NICHOLAS IRA

Age 35

Wrenshall, MN 55797

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-1372

Citation: 090106612801 Badge #: 65504

1

05/07/2016 Traffic-Fail to Provide Vehicle Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

2

05/07/2016 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 9/28/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

NORDVALL, PAUL WALLACE

Age 54

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1592

1

12/16/2015 Felony Violation of Order for Protection

(Felony) 518B.01.14(d)(1) 518B0114d1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/28/2016 Dismissed

OLSON, KENT BRUCE

Age 38

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-12-2494

1

09/07/2012 Possess Pistol/Assault Weapon-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence

(Felony) 624.713.1(2) 62471312

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/24/2013 Not guilty

Disposition 11/14/2013 Dismissed

2

09/07/2012 Felon Convicted Crime of Violence – Firearm Violation

(Felony) 609.165.1b 6091651b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/21/2013 Guilty

Disposition 11/14/2013 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 60 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Comment: *or NERCC and report as arranged by Probation

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, 11/14/2013

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 11/14/2013

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/14/2013

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/14/2013

No same or similar, 11/14/2013

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/14/2013

Contact with probation, 11/14/2013

Follow all instructions of probation, 11/14/2013

Sign Probation Agreement, 11/14/2013

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 11/14/2013

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 11/14/2013)

Due 12/31/2014

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $32.97

Fee Totals: $692.97

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 4 Yr)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

3

09/07/2012 Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(1) 6095221

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/24/2013 Not guilty

Disposition 11/14/2013 Dismissed

4

09/07/2012 Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 609.487.6 6094876

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/24/2013 Not guilty

Disposition 11/14/2013 Dismissed

WISE, RYAN ERIC

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1368

Citation: 090107619601 Badge #: 65521

1

07/14/2016 Assault-Domestic Assault-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 07/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 47 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 29 Days)

Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Project (DAIP), pay required fee, document to probation as required. 09/28/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/28/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/28/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/28/2016

Random testing, at own expense 09/28/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served, unless pre-approved by probation. 09/28/2016

Conditions, other, abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and no contact orders. 09/28/2016

No threats of violence, 09/28/2016

No same or similar, 09/28/2016

Make all future court appearances, January 25, 2017 @ 1:30. 09/28/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/28/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/28/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/28/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/28/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/28/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/28/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/28/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/28/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/28/2016

Contact with probation, 09/28/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 09/28/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 09/28/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Victim Assist-Municipality 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

YOUNGBERG, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age 35

Barnum, MN 55707

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-24

Citation: 090100001712 Badge #: 65522

1

01/01/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/20/2016

Pay restitution, 09/20/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/20/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/20/2016)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 09/28/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Restitution $56.26

Fee Totals: $141.26

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

LEHMAN, JEREMY DANIEL

Age 32

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-2433

Citation: 000700003989 Badge #: 9428

1

07/25/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 9/28/2016

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MARTINEAU, DARRYK NICHOLAS

Age 33

Duluth, MN 55804

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-412

1

12/19/2015 Theft - $500 to $1,000 (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 40 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 13 Days)

Due 03/31/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/28/2016

Restitution reserved, until the last business day of November, 2016. 09/28/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-447

Citation: 000700003764 Badge #: 9428

1

01/25/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 20 Days)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/28/2016

Restitution reserved, Until last business day of November, 2016. 09/28/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 03/31/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-570

Citation: 000700003387 Badge #: 9427

1

03/20/2016 Trespassing-Building or Dwelling-M

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(4) 6096051b4

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 10 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 13 Days)

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/28/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 03/31/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1561

Citation: 000700004104 Badge #: 69429

1

08/14/2016 Trespassing-Business

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/21/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Dismissed

MORGAN, TIMOTHY MELVIN

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1184

Citation: 000700002607 Badge #: 1FD105

1

06/08/2016 Criminal Damage to Property-4th Degree

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 60 Days For 1 Yr)

Due 04/30/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $295.38

Fee Totals: $505.38

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/28/2016

Pay restitution, 09/28/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/28/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

OGIMA, RODNEY JOSEPH

Age 31

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1394

1

07/07/2016 Burglary in the First Degree

(Felony) 609.582.1(a) 6095821a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed

2

07/07/2016 Burglary in the First Degree

(Felony) 609.582.1© 6095821c

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed

3

07/07/2016 Domestic Assault-Felony

(Felony) 609.2242.4 60922424

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/07/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 24 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 09/30/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (285 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 53 Days)

Comment: Serve 285 days CCLEC with 53 days credit. Balance of time can be served at NERCC.

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment. 09/28/2016

Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Project (DAIP), pay required fee, document to probation as required. 09/28/2016

Conditions, other, abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and no contact orders 09/28/2016

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 09/28/2016

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 09/28/2016

Random testing, at own expense 09/28/2016

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, or attend social gatherings where alcohol is served unless pre-approved by probation. 09/28/2016

No same or similar, 09/28/2016

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 09/28/2016

Contact your probation officer as directed., 09/28/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 09/28/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 09/28/2016

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 09/28/2016

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 09/28/2016

Sign releases of information as directed., 09/28/2016

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 09/28/2016

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 09/28/2016

Contact with probation, 09/28/2016

Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 09/28/2016

Sign Probation Agreement, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 09/28/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/28/2016

Complete treatment, While at NERCC, follow directives of case manager. 09/28/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

4

07/07/2016 Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications – Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Cal

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/03/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed

5

07/07/2016 Damage to Property-4th Degree-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances

(Misdemeanor) 609.595.3 6095953

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/04/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/07/2016 Dismissed

OLEARY, MYLES DAVID

Age 18

Carlton, MN 55718

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-2384

Citation: 000700003395 Badge #: 9427

1

07/19/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 70/60

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/28/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BELL, THOMAS FREDRICK

Age 55

Milaca, MN 56353

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2549

Citation: 881605230466 Badge #: 523

1

07/31/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/28/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

COPELAND, LARAE MONETTE

Age 56

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2898

Citation: 881603870828 Badge #: 387

1

08/31/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/28/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GLOWACK, JAMES JOSEPH

Age 79

Grand Forks, ND 58201

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3038

Citation: 881605230561 Badge #: 523

1

09/11/2016 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/28/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GOODREAU, JODY RAE

Age 47

Wrenshall, MN 55797

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2983

Citation: 881601770569 Badge #: 177

1

09/05/2016 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/28/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HALVORSON, THOMAS JOHN

Age 34

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2770

Citation: 881605230515 Badge #: 523

1

08/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/28/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

08/16/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 9/28/2016

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HANKA, DIANA MARIE

Age 19

Duluth, MN 55806

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3088

Citation: 881603520508 Badge #: 352

1

09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/28/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JASTRAM, ROBERT TAYLOR

Age 30

St. Paul, MN 55104

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2822

Citation: 881603520470 Badge #: 352

1

08/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/28/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JULIEN-HAMLIN, DYLAN JOSEPH

Age 19

Warba, MN 55793

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2876

Citation: 881601830359 Badge #: 183

1

08/27/2016 Expired Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 9/28/2016

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MATTSON, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

Age 35

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2779

Citation: 881602090445 Badge #: 209

1

08/17/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/28/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MILLER, SHEA JAMES

Age 19

West St. Paul, MN 55118

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-16-479

Citation: 881602090139 Badge #: 209

1

03/04/2016 Under 21 Drinking And Driving

(Misdemeanor) 169A.33.2 169A332

Offense: Barnum

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for one year 09/22/2016 – 09/22/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016

Restitution reserved, for one year 09/22/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

2

03/04/2016 Liquor-Consumption By Persons Under 21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Barnum

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 09/28/2016

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MILOW, MAXWELL DAVID

Age 17

Corcoran, MN 55340

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2927

Citation: 881603010620 Badge #: 301

1

09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/28/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCHWEIM, DENISE SHARON

Age 47

North Mankato, MN 56003

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2944

Citation: 881603010624 Badge #: 301

1

09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/28/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TIMMER, ALEXIS LEEANN

Age 22

Carlton, MN 55718

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3135

Citation: 881605560967 Badge #: 556

1

09/18/2016 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 64/40

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 9/28/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WAHEDI, MEKYLE

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2379

Citation: 881602040412 Badge #: 204

1

07/18/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/28/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/28/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/28/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/28/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BOONE, DAMONN LEMARR

Age 40

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-1907

Citation: 090201616201 Badge #: 63866

1

06/10/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Moose Lake

Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

2

06/10/2016 Drivers Licenses-Operate Motor Vehicle after License Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.20.2(a) 171202a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 09/22/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 09/22/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $200.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $275.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/22/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/22/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

YOUNGBERG, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age 35

Barnum, MN 55707

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-15-1363

Citation: 090200000229 Badge #: 63866

1

06/28/2015 Theft-Other-$500 or Less- MISD

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/20/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/20/2016

Restitution reserved, for one year 09/20/2016)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 09/28/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Due 09/28/2016

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-16-821

Citation: 090201611901 Badge #: 63866

1

04/21/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less - M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 09/20/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/20/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/20/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 90 Days For 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/20/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/20/2016

Restitution reserved, for one year 09/20/2016)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 09/28/2016

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Due 09/28/2016

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor