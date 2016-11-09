Search
    Carlton County Court Report: September 27, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 27, 2016:

    KEDROWSKI, CHARLES

    Age 38

    Cromwell, MN 55726

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-1834

    Citation: 090000001356 Badge #: 2238

    1

    09/04/2015 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order – Misdemeanor

    (Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

    Offense: Cromwell

    Disposition 09/27/2016 Dismissed

    MONTBRIAND, ANDREYA RUTH

    Age 17

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-16-2734

    Citation: 090000002656 Badge #: 62250

    1

    06/23/2016 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 70/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/27/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LEONARD MASON III, JOHN WESLEY

    Age 54

    Minneapolis, MN 55410

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-1997

    1

    09/27/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 11/25/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/19/2016 Acquitted

    REIMER ISAACSON, TRAVIS JAMES

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1786

    Citation: 090102625205 Badge #: 65505

    1

    09/08/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order -

    (Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/09/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

    2

    09/08/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/09/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

    3

    09/08/2016 Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/09/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

    ZABEL, CHASE TAYLOR

    Age 23

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1257

    Citation: 090102617801 Badge #: 65523

    1

    06/26/2016 Domestic Abuse – Violate Order for Protection-M

    (Misdemeanor) 518B.01.14(a) 518B0114a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/27/2016 Dismissed

    DEPOE, JAIME EUGENE

    Age 27

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

    09-VB-16-3159

    Citation: 890390626101 Badge #: 390

    1

    09/17/2016 RV - Fail to Display Valid ATV Registration/Decal as Required

    (Misdemeanor) 6102.0010 61020010

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/27/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    CHEN, JIADONG

    Age 24

    Minneapolis, MN 55414

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3081

    Citation: 881603010663 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/27/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    COSS, BRIAN GERALD

    Age 50

    Wright, MN 55798

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3173

    Citation: 881605230585 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/21/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/27/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ERICKSON, ISAAC ANDERS

    Age 37

    Chisago City, MN 55013

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3132

    Citation: 881605560956 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/27/2016

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FRANZ, BRADY NICHOLAS

    Age 22

    Elk River, MN 55330

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3187

    Citation: 881602250098 Badge #: 225

    1

    09/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 95/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 9/27/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LEE, SEONG YEOP

    Age 32

    Edina, MN 55435

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2897

    Citation: 881603870824 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/31/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 9/27/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    08/31/2016 Fail to Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $20.00)

    Due 9/27/2016

    Fine: $20.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    MECKLE, GARY LEE

    Age 25

    Annandale, MN 55302

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2793

    Citation: 881603520450 Badge #: 352

    1

    08/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/27/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MOBERG, DAVID RYAN

    Age 61

    St. Paul, MN 55108

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3164

    Citation: 881603520523 Badge #: 352

    1

    09/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/27/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OLSON, TIMOTHY GUY

    Age 54

    Oak Grove, MN 55011

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-3033

    Citation: 881605230555 Badge #: 523

    1

    09/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/27/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WYNE, CARLA ANN

    Age 32

    Willow River, MN 55795

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2417

    Citation: 881603520376 Badge #: 352

    1

    07/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/27/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HUEBSCHER, JEFFREY NELSON

    Age 33

    Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-16-2752

    Citation: 090201622801 Badge #: 3858

    1

    08/15/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/27/2016 Sentenced

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/27/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

