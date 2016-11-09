Carlton County Court Report: September 27, 2016

Cromwell, MN 55726

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-1834

Citation: 090000001356 Badge #: 2238

1

09/04/2015 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order – Misdemeanor

(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

Offense: Cromwell

Disposition 09/27/2016 Dismissed

MONTBRIAND, ANDREYA RUTH

Age 17

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-16-2734

Citation: 090000002656 Badge #: 62250

1

06/23/2016 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 70/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 9/27/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LEONARD MASON III, JOHN WESLEY

Age 54

Minneapolis, MN 55410

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-1997

1

09/27/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 11/25/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 09/19/2016 Acquitted

REIMER ISAACSON, TRAVIS JAMES

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1786

Citation: 090102625205 Badge #: 65505

1

09/08/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order -

(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/09/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

2

09/08/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/09/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

3

09/08/2016 Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/09/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed

ZABEL, CHASE TAYLOR

Age 23

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1257

Citation: 090102617801 Badge #: 65523

1

06/26/2016 Domestic Abuse – Violate Order for Protection-M

(Misdemeanor) 518B.01.14(a) 518B0114a

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/27/2016 Dismissed

DEPOE, JAIME EUGENE

Age 27

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division

09-VB-16-3159

Citation: 890390626101 Badge #: 390

1

09/17/2016 RV - Fail to Display Valid ATV Registration/Decal as Required

(Misdemeanor) 6102.0010 61020010

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/27/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

CHEN, JIADONG

Age 24

Minneapolis, MN 55414

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3081

Citation: 881603010663 Badge #: 301

1

09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/27/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

COSS, BRIAN GERALD

Age 50

Wright, MN 55798

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3173

Citation: 881605230585 Badge #: 523

1

09/21/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/27/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ERICKSON, ISAAC ANDERS

Age 37

Chisago City, MN 55013

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3132

Citation: 881605560956 Badge #: 556

1

09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/27/2016

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FRANZ, BRADY NICHOLAS

Age 22

Elk River, MN 55330

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3187

Citation: 881602250098 Badge #: 225

1

09/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 95/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 9/27/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LEE, SEONG YEOP

Age 32

Edina, MN 55435

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2897

Citation: 881603870824 Badge #: 387

1

08/31/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 9/27/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

08/31/2016 Fail to Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $20.00)

Due 9/27/2016

Fine: $20.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

MECKLE, GARY LEE

Age 25

Annandale, MN 55302

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2793

Citation: 881603520450 Badge #: 352

1

08/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/27/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MOBERG, DAVID RYAN

Age 61

St. Paul, MN 55108

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3164

Citation: 881603520523 Badge #: 352

1

09/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/27/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OLSON, TIMOTHY GUY

Age 54

Oak Grove, MN 55011

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-3033

Citation: 881605230555 Badge #: 523

1

09/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/27/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WYNE, CARLA ANN

Age 32

Willow River, MN 55795

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2417

Citation: 881603520376 Badge #: 352

1

07/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/27/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HUEBSCHER, JEFFREY NELSON

Age 33

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-16-2752

Citation: 090201622801 Badge #: 3858

1

08/15/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/27/2016 Sentenced

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/27/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor