Carlton County Court Report: September 27, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 27, 2016:
KEDROWSKI, CHARLES
Age 38
Cromwell, MN 55726
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-1834
Citation: 090000001356 Badge #: 2238
1
09/04/2015 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order – Misdemeanor
(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b
Offense: Cromwell
Disposition 09/27/2016 Dismissed
MONTBRIAND, ANDREYA RUTH
Age 17
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-16-2734
Citation: 090000002656 Badge #: 62250
1
06/23/2016 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 70/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/27/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LEONARD MASON III, JOHN WESLEY
Age 54
Minneapolis, MN 55410
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-1997
1
09/27/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 11/25/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 09/19/2016 Acquitted
REIMER ISAACSON, TRAVIS JAMES
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1786
Citation: 090102625205 Badge #: 65505
1
09/08/2016 Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order -
(Misdemeanor) 629.75.2(b) 629752b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/09/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed
2
09/08/2016 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/09/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed
3
09/08/2016 Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/09/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/22/2016 Dismissed
ZABEL, CHASE TAYLOR
Age 23
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1257
Citation: 090102617801 Badge #: 65523
1
06/26/2016 Domestic Abuse – Violate Order for Protection-M
(Misdemeanor) 518B.01.14(a) 518B0114a
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/27/2016 Dismissed
DEPOE, JAIME EUGENE
Age 27
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN Department of Natural Resources - Enforcement Division
09-VB-16-3159
Citation: 890390626101 Badge #: 390
1
09/17/2016 RV - Fail to Display Valid ATV Registration/Decal as Required
(Misdemeanor) 6102.0010 61020010
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/27/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
CHEN, JIADONG
Age 24
Minneapolis, MN 55414
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3081
Citation: 881603010663 Badge #: 301
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/27/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
COSS, BRIAN GERALD
Age 50
Wright, MN 55798
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3173
Citation: 881605230585 Badge #: 523
1
09/21/2016 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/27/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ERICKSON, ISAAC ANDERS
Age 37
Chisago City, MN 55013
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3132
Citation: 881605560956 Badge #: 556
1
09/17/2016 Speed 70 Zone 83/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/27/2016
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FRANZ, BRADY NICHOLAS
Age 22
Elk River, MN 55330
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3187
Citation: 881602250098 Badge #: 225
1
09/24/2016 Speed 70 Zone 95/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 9/27/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LEE, SEONG YEOP
Age 32
Edina, MN 55435
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2897
Citation: 881603870824 Badge #: 387
1
08/31/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 9/27/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
08/31/2016 Fail to Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)
(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $20.00)
Due 9/27/2016
Fine: $20.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
MECKLE, GARY LEE
Age 25
Annandale, MN 55302
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2793
Citation: 881603520450 Badge #: 352
1
08/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/27/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MOBERG, DAVID RYAN
Age 61
St. Paul, MN 55108
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3164
Citation: 881603520523 Badge #: 352
1
09/20/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/27/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OLSON, TIMOTHY GUY
Age 54
Oak Grove, MN 55011
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-3033
Citation: 881605230555 Badge #: 523
1
09/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/27/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WYNE, CARLA ANN
Age 32
Willow River, MN 55795
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2417
Citation: 881603520376 Badge #: 352
1
07/22/2016 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/27/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/27/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HUEBSCHER, JEFFREY NELSON
Age 33
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-16-2752
Citation: 090201622801 Badge #: 3858
1
08/15/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 09/27/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/27/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/27/2016 Sentenced
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/27/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor