Carlton County Court Report: September 26, 2016

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-266

1

01/26/2015 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility

(Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/26/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 351 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 9 Days)

Due 03/31/2017

Fine $ 300.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $460.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/26/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 09/26/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/26/2016)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

LEE, TIFFANY MARIE

Age 25

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-16-773

Citation: 090000001653 Badge #: 62250

1

03/24/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

COUILLARD, AARON MITCHELL

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2358

Citation: 090101620001 Badge #: 65521

1

07/18/2016 Traffic Regulation – Seat Belt Required – Driver and Passenger

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/26/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/26/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DIVER, RICHARD RAY

Age 35

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2350

Citation: 090106619706 Badge #: 65521

1

07/15/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 39/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/26/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/26/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LIGHTFEATHER, JESSICA MARIE

Age 32

Isanti, MN 55040

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-277

Citation: 090100001718 Badge #: 65522

1

01/04/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/21/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)

Due 06/15/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

LEE, TIFFANY MARIE

Age 25

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-893

1

05/06/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/26/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 30 Days)

Due 04/28/2017

Fine $ 300.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $460.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/26/2016

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

05/06/2016 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/14/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

3

05/06/2016 No Proof of Insurance by Driver

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/14/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

WHITE, SUSAN MARIE

Age 39

Duluth, MN 55805

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1636

1

07/09/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

2

07/09/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/26/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Comment: Staggered sentence: On January 11, 2017 at 9:00 am report to serve 30 days CCLEC with 1 day credit.

Review hearing same date and time.

Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, January 11, 2017 at 9:00 am 09/26/2016

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 09/26/2016

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/26/2016

Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 09/26/2016

Conditions, other, Comply with all terms and conditions of St. Louis County Probation Contract. 09/26/2016)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

3

07/09/2016 Operate Motor Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock

(Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(g) 171091g

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

4

07/09/2016 Open Bottle

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.4 169A354

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

BROWN, RODGER DONAHUE

Age 43

St. Paul, MN 55104

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2328

Citation: 881603870681 Badge #: 387

1

07/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/26/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 9/26/2016

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HASSAN, CHALTU FARAHAN

Age 21

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2923

Citation: 881603010616 Badge #: 301

1

09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/26/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 9/26/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LEE, TIFFANY MARIE

Age 25

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-355

Citation: 881601770083 Badge #: 177

1

02/05/2016 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/26/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

02/05/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-766

Citation: 881605560190 Badge #: 556

1

03/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/26/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 04/28/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

03/23/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

3

03/23/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/26/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 04/28/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MARSHALL, RYAN KRISTOFF

Age 18

Duluth, MN 55808

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3017

Citation: 881601830380 Badge #: 183

1

09/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/26/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 9/26/2016

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

OLSON, TERRY ALLAN

Age 50

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-2410

Citation: 881601770454 Badge #: 177

1

07/21/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/26/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $360.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-3853

Citation: 881505561461 Badge #: 556

1

12/28/2015 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/22/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

2

12/28/2015 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/22/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 12/29/2015 Dismissed

3

12/28/2015 Traffic Regulation – Seat Belt Required – Driver and Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/22/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

ROEMER, MICHELLE GWEN

Age 50

Duluth, MN 55802

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-16-3103

Citation: 881603010679 Badge #: 301

1

09/18/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/26/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 9/26/2016

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WALTERS, DEREK ALLEN

Age 31

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-16-2382

Citation: 881603870705 Badge #: 387

1

07/18/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

Court Decision 09/26/2016 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/26/2016

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor