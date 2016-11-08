Search
Cloquet man dies from gunshot wound while hunting

    Carlton County Court Report: September 26, 2016

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 26, 2016:

    BOSWELL, DIONDRA BARBARA

    Age 23

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-266

    1

    01/26/2015 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/26/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 351 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 9 Days)

    Due 03/31/2017

    Fine $ 300.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $460.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/26/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 09/26/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/26/2016)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    LEE, TIFFANY MARIE

    Age 25

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-16-773

    Citation: 090000001653 Badge #: 62250

    1

    03/24/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

    COUILLARD, AARON MITCHELL

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2358

    Citation: 090101620001 Badge #: 65521

    1

    07/18/2016 Traffic Regulation – Seat Belt Required – Driver and Passenger

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/26/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/26/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DIVER, RICHARD RAY

    Age 35

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2350

    Citation: 090106619706 Badge #: 65521

    1

    07/15/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 39/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/26/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/26/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LIGHTFEATHER, JESSICA MARIE

    Age 32

    Isanti, MN 55040

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-277

    Citation: 090100001718 Badge #: 65522

    1

    01/04/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/21/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)

    Due 06/15/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    LEE, TIFFANY MARIE

    Age 25

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-893

    1

    05/06/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/26/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 30 Days)

    Due 04/28/2017

    Fine $ 300.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $460.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/26/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/26/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    05/06/2016 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/14/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

    3

    05/06/2016 No Proof of Insurance by Driver

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/14/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

    WHITE, SUSAN MARIE

    Age 39

    Duluth, MN 55805

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1636

    1

    07/09/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

    2

    07/09/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/26/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Comment: Staggered sentence: On January 11, 2017 at 9:00 am report to serve 30 days CCLEC with 1 day credit.

    Review hearing same date and time.

    Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, January 11, 2017 at 9:00 am 09/26/2016

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 09/26/2016

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/26/2016

    Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 09/26/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/26/2016

    Conditions, other, Comply with all terms and conditions of St. Louis County Probation Contract. 09/26/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    3

    07/09/2016 Operate Motor Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock

    (Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(g) 171091g

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

    4

    07/09/2016 Open Bottle

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.4 169A354

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

    BROWN, RODGER DONAHUE

    Age 43

    St. Paul, MN 55104

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2328

    Citation: 881603870681 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/26/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/26/2016

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HASSAN, CHALTU FARAHAN

    Age 21

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2923

    Citation: 881603010616 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/26/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 9/26/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LEE, TIFFANY MARIE

    Age 25

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-355

    Citation: 881601770083 Badge #: 177

    1

    02/05/2016 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/26/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/26/2016)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    02/05/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-766

    Citation: 881605560190 Badge #: 556

    1

    03/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/26/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 04/28/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    03/23/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

    3

    03/23/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/26/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 04/28/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MARSHALL, RYAN KRISTOFF

    Age 18

    Duluth, MN 55808

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3017

    Citation: 881601830380 Badge #: 183

    1

    09/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/26/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 9/26/2016

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    OLSON, TERRY ALLAN

    Age 50

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-2410

    Citation: 881601770454 Badge #: 177

    1

    07/21/2016 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/26/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $360.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/26/2016)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-3853

    Citation: 881505561461 Badge #: 556

    1

    12/28/2015 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/22/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

    2

    12/28/2015 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/22/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 12/29/2015 Dismissed

    3

    12/28/2015 Traffic Regulation – Seat Belt Required – Driver and Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/22/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed

    ROEMER, MICHELLE GWEN

    Age 50

    Duluth, MN 55802

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-16-3103

    Citation: 881603010679 Badge #: 301

    1

    09/18/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/26/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 9/26/2016

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WALTERS, DEREK ALLEN

    Age 31

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-16-2382

    Citation: 881603870705 Badge #: 387

    1

    07/18/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty

    Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/26/2016 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/26/2016

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

