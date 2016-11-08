Carlton County Court Report: September 26, 2016
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 26, 2016:
BOSWELL, DIONDRA BARBARA
Age 23
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-266
1
01/26/2015 Introduce Contraband (Drugs) Into a Jail, Lockup or Prison Facility
(Gross Misdemeanor) 641.165.2(a) 6411652a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/26/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (12 Mo, Stay 351 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 9 Days)
Due 03/31/2017
Fine $ 300.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $460.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/26/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 09/26/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/26/2016)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
LEE, TIFFANY MARIE
Age 25
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-16-773
Citation: 090000001653 Badge #: 62250
1
03/24/2016 Traffic-Insurance-Uninsured Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.2 1697972
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed
COUILLARD, AARON MITCHELL
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2358
Citation: 090101620001 Badge #: 65521
1
07/18/2016 Traffic Regulation – Seat Belt Required – Driver and Passenger
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/26/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/26/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DIVER, RICHARD RAY
Age 35
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2350
Citation: 090106619706 Badge #: 65521
1
07/15/2016 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 39/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/26/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/26/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LIGHTFEATHER, JESSICA MARIE
Age 32
Isanti, MN 55040
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-277
Citation: 090100001718 Badge #: 65522
1
01/04/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/21/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/21/2016 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 30 Days)
Due 06/15/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
LEE, TIFFANY MARIE
Age 25
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-893
1
05/06/2016 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/26/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 30 Days)
Due 04/28/2017
Fine $ 300.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $300.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $460.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 09/26/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/26/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
05/06/2016 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/14/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed
3
05/06/2016 No Proof of Insurance by Driver
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/14/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed
WHITE, SUSAN MARIE
Age 39
Duluth, MN 55805
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1636
1
07/09/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed
2
07/09/2016 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/26/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Comment: Staggered sentence: On January 11, 2017 at 9:00 am report to serve 30 days CCLEC with 1 day credit.
Review hearing same date and time.
Condition – Adult (Make all future court appearances, January 11, 2017 at 9:00 am 09/26/2016
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 09/26/2016
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 09/26/2016
Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 09/26/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/26/2016
Conditions, other, Comply with all terms and conditions of St. Louis County Probation Contract. 09/26/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
3
07/09/2016 Operate Motor Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock
(Misdemeanor) 171.09.1(g) 171091g
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed
4
07/09/2016 Open Bottle
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.4 169A354
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed
BROWN, RODGER DONAHUE
Age 43
St. Paul, MN 55104
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2328
Citation: 881603870681 Badge #: 387
1
07/16/2016 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/26/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/26/2016
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HASSAN, CHALTU FARAHAN
Age 21
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2923
Citation: 881603010616 Badge #: 301
1
09/02/2016 Speed 70 Zone 93/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/26/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 9/26/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LEE, TIFFANY MARIE
Age 25
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-355
Citation: 881601770083 Badge #: 177
1
02/05/2016 Speed 55 Zone 64/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/26/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $50.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/26/2016)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Consecutive, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
02/05/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-766
Citation: 881605560190 Badge #: 556
1
03/23/2016 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/26/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 04/28/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
03/23/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 06/29/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed
3
03/23/2016 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/26/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 04/28/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MARSHALL, RYAN KRISTOFF
Age 18
Duluth, MN 55808
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3017
Citation: 881601830380 Badge #: 183
1
09/10/2016 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/26/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 9/26/2016
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
OLSON, TERRY ALLAN
Age 50
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-2410
Citation: 881601770454 Badge #: 177
1
07/21/2016 No Proof MV Insurance
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/26/2016 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $360.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/26/2016)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-3853
Citation: 881505561461 Badge #: 556
1
12/28/2015 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/22/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed
2
12/28/2015 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/22/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 12/29/2015 Dismissed
3
12/28/2015 Traffic Regulation – Seat Belt Required – Driver and Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/22/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Dismissed
ROEMER, MICHELLE GWEN
Age 50
Duluth, MN 55802
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-16-3103
Citation: 881603010679 Badge #: 301
1
09/18/2016 Speed 70 Zone 92/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/26/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 9/26/2016
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WALTERS, DEREK ALLEN
Age 31
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-16-2382
Citation: 881603870705 Badge #: 387
1
07/18/2016 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/26/2016 Guilty
Disposition 09/26/2016 Convicted
Court Decision 09/26/2016 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/26/2016
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor