Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Cloquet man dies from gunshot wound while hunting

    NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT OR DISTRIBUTION AND FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND NOTICE TO CREDITORSNON-EXEMPT ESTATE - Suominen

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT OR DISTRIBUTION AND FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND NOTICE TO CREDITORSNON-EXEMPT ESTATE

    STATE OF MINNESOTA

    COUNTY OF CARLTON

    SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

    DISTRICT COURT

    PROBATE DIVISION

    Court File No. 09-PR-16-2134

    Estate of

    JOYCE ELAINE SUOMINEN,

    a/k/a JOYCE E. SUOMINEN

    Decedent.

    Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned.

    The Petition requests the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent's last Will dated May 12, 1997.

    The Petition also requests the appointment of Lynn Ann Suominen Werner, whose address is 633 Redwood Lane, New Brighton, MN 55112 as Personal Representative of the estate in an unsupervised administration. If proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

    Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estate's assets.

    It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on November 29, 2016, at 9:00 a.m. by this Court at Carlton County Courthouse, Carlton, Minnesota.

    Notice is further given that (subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

    BY THE COURT

    Robert E. Macaulay, Jr.

    Judge of District Court

    October 26, 2016

    Amy Turnquist

    Court Administrator

    By Stefanie Higgins as Deputy

    October 26, 2016

    Attorney for Personal Representative

    Jacob J. Baker

    HANFT FRIDE, P.A.

    1219 - 14th Street

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Attorney License No: 0302004

    Telephone: (218) 879-3333

    FAX: (218) 879-3201

    Email: jjb@hanftlaw.com

    Explore related topics:Newslegal Notices
    Advertisement
    randomness