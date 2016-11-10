NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT OR DISTRIBUTION AND FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND NOTICE TO CREDITORSNON-EXEMPT ESTATE - Suominen
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 09-PR-16-2134
Estate of
JOYCE ELAINE SUOMINEN,
a/k/a JOYCE E. SUOMINEN
Decedent.
Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned.
The Petition requests the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent's last Will dated May 12, 1997.
The Petition also requests the appointment of Lynn Ann Suominen Werner, whose address is 633 Redwood Lane, New Brighton, MN 55112 as Personal Representative of the estate in an unsupervised administration. If proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estate's assets.
It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on November 29, 2016, at 9:00 a.m. by this Court at Carlton County Courthouse, Carlton, Minnesota.
Notice is further given that (subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Robert E. Macaulay, Jr.
Judge of District Court
October 26, 2016
Amy Turnquist
Court Administrator
By Stefanie Higgins as Deputy
October 26, 2016
Attorney for Personal Representative
Jacob J. Baker
HANFT FRIDE, P.A.
1219 - 14th Street
Cloquet, MN 55720
Attorney License No: 0302004
Telephone: (218) 879-3333
FAX: (218) 879-3201
Email: jjb@hanftlaw.com