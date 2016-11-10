STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARLTON

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 09-PR-16-2134

Estate of

JOYCE ELAINE SUOMINEN,

a/k/a JOYCE E. SUOMINEN

Decedent.

Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned.

The Petition requests the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent's last Will dated May 12, 1997.

The Petition also requests the appointment of Lynn Ann Suominen Werner, whose address is 633 Redwood Lane, New Brighton, MN 55112 as Personal Representative of the estate in an unsupervised administration. If proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estate's assets.

It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on November 29, 2016, at 9:00 a.m. by this Court at Carlton County Courthouse, Carlton, Minnesota.

Notice is further given that (subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Robert E. Macaulay, Jr.

Judge of District Court

October 26, 2016

Amy Turnquist

Court Administrator

By Stefanie Higgins as Deputy

October 26, 2016

Attorney for Personal Representative

Jacob J. Baker

HANFT FRIDE, P.A.

1219 - 14th Street

Cloquet, MN 55720

Attorney License No: 0302004

Telephone: (218) 879-3333

FAX: (218) 879-3201

Email: jjb@hanftlaw.com