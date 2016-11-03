CARLTON COUNTY PROPERTY TAX HOMESTEAD NOTICE

Contact your county assessor to file a homestead application if you or a qualifying relative occupy the property as a homestead on or before December 1, 2016.

What is a qualifying relative?

For agricultural property, a qualifying relative includes the child, grandchild, sibling, or parent of the owner or owner's spouse.

For residential property a qualifying relative also includes the owner's uncle, aunt, nephew, or niece.

When do I apply?

You must apply on or before December 15, 2016.

Once homestead is granted, annual applications are not necessary unless they are requested by the county assessor.

Contact the assessor by December 15, 2016 if the use of the property you own or occupy as a qualifying relative has changed during the past year.

If you sell, move, or for any reason no longer qualify for the homestead classification, you are required to notify the county assessor within 30 days of the change in homestead status.

Carlton County Assessor's Office (218) 384-9142