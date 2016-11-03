Members present: Rick Liljegren, , Todd Rengo, Jeff Salo, Margaret Sunnarborg, Superintendent Aaron Fischer. Absent: Julian Bertogliat.

Call the Meeting to Order

Chairperson Rick Liljegren called the meeting to order at 2:00 p.m.

Approval of Agenda

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve the agenda. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the Revised Long-term Facilities Plan

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve the revised Long-term Facilities Plan as presented (Copy on file in the office of the superintendent). Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve HVAC/Plumbing Project

Moved Todd Rengo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve HVAC/Plumbing project at $3,714,131 as presented. This project includes steam to hot water conversion - new baseboard, radiation, all new mains, three boilers, pumps, and frequency drives, remove steam boiler, remove univents, disconnect steam, reinstall hot water mains and coils. All controls, insulation, balancing and permits. Displacement ventilation - includes complete equipment, sheet metal, rooftops and reheats, controls, electrical, roofing and insulation. Abatement, domestic water line replacement, waste piping, classroom casework. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Borrowing Amount and Terms

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Jeff Salo to approve the borrowing amount and terms in an amount not to exceed $4,050,000 for ten years. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Authorize Robert W. Baird & Co. to Proceed with Sale of Bonds

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to authorize Robert W. Biard & Co. to proceed with the sale of bonds. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve PMA as Financial Advisor

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve PMA as financial advisor for the new bonds. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Resolution Relating to General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2016A

Member Todd Rengo introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:

RESOLUTION STATING THE INTENTION OF THE SCHOOL BOARD TO ISSUE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS TO FINANCE PROJECTS INCLUDED IN THE DISTRICT'S APPROVED TEN-YEAR FACILITY PLAN; COVENANTING AND OBLIGATING THE DISTRICT TO BE BOUND BY AND TO USE THE PROVISIONS OF MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 126C.55 TO GUARANTEE THE PAYMENT OF THE PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS

BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 99, State of Minnesota, as follows:

1. The Board hereby finds and declares that it is necessary and expedient for Independent School District No. 99 (the "District") to issue its fully registered general obligation facilities maintenance bonds (the "Bonds") pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 123B.595, subdivision 5 and Chapter 475, as amended, to fund the costs of the following projects, included in its ten-year facility plan approved by the Board and the Commissioner of Education, and related financing costs:

district-wide steam to hot water conversion, displacement ventilation, asbestos abatement, domestic water line replacement, waste piping, classroom casework, tuck-pointing, flooring, cafeteria bleachers, gym bleachers, parking lots, lighting and roofing.

The Bonds would be issued in the total aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $4,050,000. The issuance of the Bonds is hereby authorized.

2. The ten-year facility plan is approved by the Board and is incorporated in this resolution as though fully specified herein. The administration is authorized and directed to submit to the Commissioner such additional information as may be necessary to secure the approval of the Commissioner for the ten-year facility plan and this bond issuance, as required by Minnesota Statutes, Section 123B.595. The submission of a proposed plan and a request for approval prior to the date of this resolution is ratified and approved in all respects.

3. The District further covenants to comply with all procedures now or hereafter established by the Minnesota Department of Education pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 123B.595 and otherwise to take such actions as necessary to comply with that statute. The chair, clerk, superintendent or business manager is authorized to execute any applicable Minnesota Department of Education forms.

4. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause a notice substantially in the form of the Notice attached hereto as EXHIBIT A and incorporated herein by reference to be published as a legal notice one (1) time in the official newspaper of the District as soon as reasonably practicable after the date of adoption of this resolution, but at least twenty (20) days before the earliest of the solicitation of bids, the issuance of bonds or the final certification of levies. Any publication of said notice prior to the date of adoption of this resolution is hereby ratified and approved in all respects.

5. The Board, desires to proceed with the sale of the Bonds by direct negotiation to Robert W. Baird & Co. (herein "Baird"). Baird will purchase the Bonds in an arms-length commercial transaction with the District. The Board has determined to retain PMA Securities, Inc., to act as an independent financial advisor to provide bond pricing opinion services for the purposes set forth in Minnesota Statutes, Section 475.60, Subdivision 2(9), as amended.

6. Baird is authorized to prepare an Official Statement related to the sale of the Bonds.

7. The Superintendent or Business Manager and any School Board officer are hereby authorized to approve the sale of the Bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $4,050,000 and to execute a Bond Purchase Agreement with Baird for the purchase of the Bonds, provided that the True Interest Rate of this issue does not exceed 2.75%.

8. Upon approval of the sale of the Bonds by the Superintendent or Business Manager and a School Board officer, the Board will meet at its next regularly scheduled meeting to adopt the necessary approving resolution as drafted by the District's Bond Counsel.

9. (a) The District hereby covenants and obligates itself to notify the Commissioner of Education of a potential default in the payment of principal and interest on the Bonds and to use the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, Section 126C.55 to guarantee payment of the principal and interest on the Bonds when due. The District further covenants to deposit with the Bond Registrar or any successor paying agent three (3) days prior to the date on which a payment is due an amount sufficient to make that payment or to notify the Commissioner of Education that it will be unable to make all or a portion of that payment. The Bond Registrar for the Bonds is authorized and directed to notify the Commissioner of Education if it becomes aware of a potential default in the payment of principal or interest on the Bonds or if, on the day two (2) business days prior to the date a payment is due on the Bonds, there are insufficient funds to make that payment on deposit with the Bond Registrar. The District understands that as a result of its covenant to be bound by the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, Section 126C.55, the provisions of that section shall be binding as long as any Bonds of this issue remain outstanding.

(b) The District further covenants to comply with all procedures now or hereafter established by the Departments of Management and Budget and Education of the State of Minnesota pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 126C.55, subdivision 2(c) and otherwise to take such actions as necessary to comply with that section. The chair, clerk, superintendent or business manager is authorized to execute any applicable Minnesota Department of Education forms.

The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Margaret Sunnarborg and, upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof:

Margaret Sunnarborg, Rick Liljegren, Jeff Salo, Todd Rengo;

and the following voted against the same: None.

whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

Adjournment

There being no further business, moved by Jeff Salo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to adjourn at 2:14 p.m. Motioned carried by unanimous vote.

Jeff Salo, Clerk