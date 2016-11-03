Members present: Julian Bertogliat, Rick Liljegren, Todd Rengo, Jeff Salo, Margaret Sunnarborg, and Superintendent Aaron Fischer. Member absent: None.

Call the Meeting to Order

Chairperson Rick Liljegren called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

Approval of Agenda

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Jeff Salo to approve the agenda. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approval of Consent Agenda Items

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Julian Bertogliat to approve the Consent Agenda as amended:

Approve the minutes of the July 23, 2016 school board meeting.

Approve the checks as follows:

Date Check #s Total

5/31/16 81372-81428 $48,032.41

6/8/16 81429-81432 $3,083.68

6/10/16 81433 $1354.46

6/14/16 Void 81434 ($1,900.00)

6/14/16 81435-81436 $1,937.89

6/17/16 81437-81482 $53,507.65

6/23/16 81483-81501 $507,335.73

6/27/16 81502-81537 $18,436.99

6/28/16 Void 81197 ($3,830.84)

6/28/16 81538-81559 $16,859.61

6/29/16 81560-81565 $6,550.30

7/1/16 81566-81585 $169,644.60

7/12/16 81586-81610 $17,781.07

7/13/16 81611-81629 $24,389.19

7/22/16 81630-81652 $50,574.03

8/1/16 81653-81659 $5,410.14

8/1/16 81660-81680 $63,803.03

8/4/16 81681-81736 $115,997.04

8/9/16 81737 $56.00

8/11/16 81738-81747 $133,168.62

8/18/16 81748-81782 $31,843.09

Fundraiser Requests.

All Night Grad Party - Gift Card/Certificate sales.

All Night Grad Party - Donations.

All Night Grad Party - B & B Wagon 9/2016 and 5/2017.

Donations Received from Siemens in the amount of $2,500 for Robotics.

Flexible Benefits - FSA Adoption Agreement Section 125 Cafeteria - Flexible Benefit Plan Master Services Agreement with MII Life, Inc. d/b/a Select Account.

Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Presentation - Boldt Construction

Phil Johnson from Boldt Construction told the Board that the cost estimate for the HVAC project doesn't coincide with the scope of the work. He will work with LHB to look at the scope of the work. The Board will have a work session to discuss the plan on September 7, 2016 at 5:00 p.m.

Update Signature Plate for Checks

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Jeff Salo to approve an updated signature plate for check signing listing Rick Liljegren and Margaret Sunnarborg as the authorized signers. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Discussion - HVAC Project

Superintendent Aaron Fischer led a discussion on the possible increased costs of the HVAC project and how to finance it. He would like to have a work session to discuss this once there are more concrete numbers available for the project cost.

Approve Installation of Emergency Stop for Boiler

Moved by Julian Bertogliat, second by Todd Rengo to approve the installation of an emergency stop for the boiler from Stack Bros. Inc. in the amount of $1,675. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Installation of New Temperature Control Compressor

Moved by Julian Bertogliat, second by Jeff Salo to approve the installation of a new temperature control compressor from Stack Bros. Inc. in the amount of $9,850. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Installation of New Direct Digital Controls

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve the installation of new direct digital controls from Stack Bros. Inc. in the amount of $9,200. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the Purchase of Health Occupations Equipment

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve the purchase of Health Occupations equipment to include new beds in the amount of $3,095 and wheelchairs and kits in the amount of $567.23. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Milk Provider for 2016/2017

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve Jack's Home Town Dairy as milk provider for 2016/2017 per Irene Tout's recommendation. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Bread Provider for 2016/2017

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve Pan O Gold as bread provider for 2016/2017 per Irene Tout's recommendation. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Transportation Fuel Provider for 2016/2017

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve Como Oil & Propane as transportation fuel provider for 2016/2017 per Laurie Groth's recommendation. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Accept Letter of Resignation - Ron Carlson, Bus Driver

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Julian Bertogliat to accept a letter of resignation by retirement from Ron Carlson, bus driver, effective August 8, 2016, with thanks for his years of service and approval to post the resulting vacancy. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Accept Letter of Resignation - Tammy Fleischauer, Community Education Program Assistant

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to accept a letter of resignation from Tammy Fleischauer, Community Education Program Assistant effective August 23, 2016 with thanks for her service and approval to post for the resulting vacancy. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Accept Letter of Resignation - Laura Vigliaturo, Food Service

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to accept a letter of resignation from Laura Vigliaturo, Food Service, effective August 11, 2016, with thanks for her service and approval to post for the resulting vacancy. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Hire - Kim Carlson, Two-trip Bus Driver

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve the hire of Kim Carlson as two-trip bus driver. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Consider Part-time Teaching Request from Jessica Blake

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Jeff Salo to approve a part-time teaching request from Jessica Blake at a .52 f.t.e. for the 2016/2017 school year. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Set Truth-In-Taxation Hearing Date

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to set this year's Truth-In-Taxation meeting date for December 13, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Conference room with the regular Board meeting to be held following at 7:00 p.m. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Set the 2016/2017 Adult Meal Prices

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to set the adult meal prices for 2016/2017 school year at $1.75 for breakfast and $3.60 for lunch. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the Purchase of a Driver Training Course

Moved by Margaret Sunnarborg, second by Julian Bertogliat to approve the purchase of a driver training course from The School Bus Safety Company in the amount of $4,700. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the Purchase of Computers

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve the purchase of three MacBook Pro laptops for new staff. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the Purchase of IXL Math

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve the purchase of IXL Math for grades 1 through 5 in the amount of $3,700. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Hire - Jill Liupakka

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve the hire of Jill Liupakka as paraprofessional for 2016/2017 per recommendation of Principal Harker. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Hire - Erin Lowe and Anna Ryan

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve the hire of Erin Lowe as Cool Kids Program Assistant and Anna Ryan as ECFE Program Assistant for 2016/2017. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Installation of Cabinetry

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve the installation of cabinetry in the elementary art room in the amount of $3,200. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Presentation - Carl Perkins Funding

Jim Schwarzbauer was present to address the Board regarding some of the efforts and partnerships with Esko teachers relating to the partnership of Esko High School and Carl Perkins funding, including Lake Superior College and other post-secondary experiences.

Administrative Reports

Principals' Reports:

Elementary - Principal Brian Harker reported that there are many new positions in the elementary including a new art specialist, Ms. Brenda Salo will move back into the classroom, Katie Wood is the new math specialist. He also reported that he has been working on the early Wednesday release logistics and on getting next week's inservice agenda in place. Enrollment is holding steady.

High School - Principal Greg Hexum reported that the he has been planning for opening day for students. He reported that enrollment is up from the end of last school year. There is a plan in place for rolling out the new iPads to new staff and students. He has also been working on the Wednesday early release logistics.

Board Committee Reports:

Jeff Salo - Facilities meeting with Boldt Construction.

Julian Bertogliat - ARCC meeting.

Superintendent's Report:

Supt. Aaron Fischer reported on:

Information update regarding funeral and visitation for School Board member.

Boldt reviewed our current HVAC system and will have an inservice when we have a full custodial staff.

An updated Capital Outlay Project list will be brought to the Board in September. The superintendent has worked with building principals to create a revised list of maintenance needs to be completed this fall.

The current custodial/cleaning staff did a fantastic job of cleaning and doing maintenance work this summer.

Supt. Fischer would like to create a hiring committee for the head custodial position.

Congratulations & Commendations

The Kindergarten staff for the KinderCamp and BBQ this summer.

The staff for the outstanding test scores received by Esko students.

Custodial staff for a job well done this summer.

Adjournment

There being no further business, moved by Jeff Salo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to adjourn at 7:32 p.m. Motioned carried by unanimous vote.

Jeff Salo, Clerk