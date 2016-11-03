Members present: Rick Liljegren, Todd Rengo, Jeff Salo, Margaret Sunnarborg, and Superintendent Aaron Fischer. Member absent: Julian Bertogliat, Lynn McComber.

Call the Meeting to Order

Chairperson Rick Liljegren called the meeting to order at 6:13 p.m.

Approval of Agenda

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve the agenda as amended. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approval of Consent Agenda Items

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Jeff Salo to approve the Consent Agenda as amended:

Approve the minutes of the June 14, 2016 school board meeting.

Approve the checks as follows:

Date Check #s Total

5/31/16 81372-81428 $48,032.41

6/8/16 81429-81432 $3,083.68

6/10/16 81433 $1,354.56

6/14/16 VOID 81434 ($1,900.00)

6/14/16 81435-81436 $1,937.89

6/17/16 81437-81482 $53,507.65

6/23/16 81483-81501 $507,335.73

6/27/16 81502-81537 $18,346.99

4/29/16 VOID 81197 ($3,830.84)

6/28/16 81538-81559 $16,859.61

6/29/16 81560-81565 $6,550.30

7/1/16 81566-81585 $169,644.60

7/12/16 81586-81610 $17,781.07

7/13/16 81611-81629 $24,389.19

7/22/16 81630-81652 $50,574.03

All pending treasurer's review

Donation received from Michelle Kuklinski in the amount of $500 for state softball tournament expense.

Approval of Treasurer's Report - May 2016

Date 5/13/16

Payroll Type Regular

May 2016 Checks #104502-104542

For $78,247.14

Direct Deposits $169,823.51

Electronic Payments $118,852.95

Grand Total $366,923.60

Date 5/31/16

Payroll Type Regular

May 2016 Checks # 104543-104584

For $80,323.80

Direct Deposits $175,250.48

Electronic Payments $123,263.49

Grand Total $378,837.77

Approval of Treasurer's Report June 2016 before end-of-year adjustments.

Date 6/15/16

Payroll Type Regular

June 2016 Checks #104585-104637

For $80,975.25

Direct Deposits $180,740.12

Electronic Payments $125,941.42

Grand Total $387,656.79

Date 6/30/16

Payroll Type Regular

June 2016 Checks #104638-104683

........& 104688-104700 For $98,325.61

Direct Deposits $190,595.76

Electronic Payments $136,124.47

Grand Total $425,045.84

Personnel: Semester I 2016/2017 lane change request from Nichole Schmidt to MA.

Fundraiser Request: Girls Soccer - Greater Midwest Fundraising - food sales.

Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Accept Letter of Resignation from Bill Pera

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Jeff Salo to accept a letter of resignation effective immediately from Bill Pera, and approval to post for the resulting vacancy. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Appointment of Temporary Treasurer

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to appoint Margaret Sunnarborg as School Board temporary treasurer until the end of the year as needed. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the Hire of Christine Nielsen Ringat

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve the hire of Christine Nielsen Ringat as 1.0 f.t.e. school counselor, grades K-8 for 2016/2017. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the Hire of Katelyn Wood

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve the hire of Katelyn Wood as elementary math specialist for 2016/2017 at BA Step 3. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the Hire of Erin Lowe

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Jeff Salo to approve the hire of Erin Low for the position of Activities Administrative Assistant for 10 hours per week. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the Hire of Rachel Weizenegger

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve the hire of Rachel Weizenegger for the position of elementary art teacher for 2016/2017 at MA Step 5. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the 2016/2017 Technology Integration Facilitators

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Jeff Salo to approve the 2016/2017 Technology Integration Facilitators Stephanie Johnson, Nichole Schmidt, Chris Evavold, and Susan Northey and a stipend amount of $3,000 each. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Accept Letter of Resignation by Retirement from Rebecca Hanson

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to accept a letter of resignation by retirement from Rebecca Hanson effective June 8, 2016, with thanks for her years of service to the District. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Accept a Letter of Resignation from Paula Bergstedt

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to accept a letter of resignation from Paula Bergstedt effective July 26, 2016 with thanks for her years of service to the District, and approval to post for the resulting vacancy. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Updated 2016/2017 Fall Coaching List

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve the 2016/2017 fall coaching list as presented. (Copy on file in the office of the superintendent.) Motion carried by the following vote: aye: Margaret Sunnarborg, Rick Liljegren, Todd Rengo; abstain Jeff Salo.

Approve Working Agreement with the Esko Principals Association for 2016/2017 and 2017/2018

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve a Working Agreement between Esko Public Schools ISD #99 and the Esko Principals Association for 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 as presented. (Copy on file in the office of the superintendent.) Motioned carried by unanimous vote.

Authorize Call for Quotes - Bread & Milk

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to authorize administration to call for quotes for the purchase and delivery of bread and milk products for 2016/2017. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Authorize Call for Quotes - Fuel & Snowplowing

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to authorize administration to call for quotes for #1 and #2 diesel fuel, gasoline, and snowplowing for 2016/2017. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the 10-Year Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Plan

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve the 10-Year Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Plan as presented. (Copy on file in the office of the superintendent) and to allow the superintendent and business manager to submit a Long Term Facilities Maintenance Revenue Application to the Minnesota Department of Education. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Set Food Service Pricing for 2016/2017

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to set 2016/2017 food service prices as follows:

Elementary Lunch $2.20

High School Lunch $2.30

Student Breakfast $1.10

Milk $0.35

Adult Lunch TBD*

Adult Breakfast TBD*

*MN Dept of Ed has not set the minimum required meal charge for adults.

Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Set Ticket/Pass Pricing for 2016/2017

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve ticket and punch pass pricing at the current rates for 2016/2017. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the 2016/2017 Activities Handbook

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to the 2016/2017 Activities Handbook as presented (copy of handbook on file in the office of the superintendent). Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the 2016/17 Staff Handbook, Elementary Student Handbook and Paraprofessional Handbook

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve the 2016/2017 Staff Handbook, 2016/2017 Elementary Student Handbook, and the 2016/2017 Paraprofessional Handbook as presented (copies on file in the office of the superintendent). Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the 2016/2017 High School Student Handbook

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve the 2016/2017 High School Student Handbook as presented (copies on file in the office of the superintendent). Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Annual Review of Policy 807 - Health and Safety

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve and accept as written Policy 807 - Health and Safety. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Agreement for Services with PeopleService, Inc.

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve an Agreement for Service with PeopleService, Inc. to provide water management services at a rate of $580 per month. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve New Account at Republic Bank

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve opening a new account at Republic Bank for the purpose of establishing a separate account for the District sponsored flexible benefit program (FSA). Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Designate Authorized Personnel & Statement Recipients on the Republic Bank FSA Account

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to designate Janet Halonen, Business Manager, Dawn Mattson, District Administrative Assistant, and Aaron Fischer, Superintendent as authorized personnel and statement recipients on the Republic Bank FSA account. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Designate Authorized Personnel & Statement Recipients on the Winterquist Activity Account

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Jeff Salo to designate Brian Harker, Elementary Principal, and Julie Pelletier, Elementary Administrative Assistant as authorized personnel and statement recipients for the Winterquist Activity Account. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Designate Authorized Personnel & Statement Recipients on the Esko High School Activity Account

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Jeff Salo to designate Gregory Hexum, Principal, and Kristine Krocka, High School Administrative Assistant as authorized personnel and statement recipients for the Esko High School Activity Account. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the Purchase of Trash Receptacles

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Jeff Salo to approve the purchase of trash receptacles in an amount not to exceed $5,400 to replace previously approved business chair project that is not being purchased. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the Purchase of Software from ILX Communications

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve the purchase of call accounting and recording library software from ILX Communications in the amount of $3,450 which includes an annual support cost that will be ongoing that is approximately $325 per year. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the Purchase of a Cooling System

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve the purchase of a cooling system from Stack Bros. for a tech closet in the amount of $9,890. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Quote for Varsity Gym Bleachers

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve a quote from Seating and Athletic Facility Enterprises in the amount of $86,900 for bleachers in the varsity gym. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Agreement with Esko Fitness Center

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve an updated Agreement with Esko Fitness Center effective September 1, 2016 as presented (copy of agreement on file in the office of the superintendent). Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Administrative Reports

Principals' Reports:

Elementary - Principal Brian Harker reports that the elementary office is open this week to prepare for the start of school and they are getting acclimated to the new phone system. He reports that enrollment numbers are holding. He is working with the high school principal to find a location for the new art position.

High School - Principal Greg Hexum reports that the high school office staff is taking vacation time in July, but they are still coming in to finalize orders for the upcoming school year, answering enrollment questions, processing transcript requests, etc. He reports that the Technology Facilitators will lead the charge on the Wednesday inservices. He also reports that all sports meetings for fall will be held in August.

Board Committee Reports:

Margaret Sunnarborg - Principals negotiations.

Rick Liljegren - Principals negotiations and EEA.

Jeff Salo - meeting with LHB and Boldt regarding the bus garage and their billing process.

Superintendent's Report:

Supt. Aaron Fischer reported:

The bus garage project has been going slower than anticipated and Boldt and LHB have been advised that better estimates are needed as far as costs and timelines for both the bus garage and HVAC projects.

All cleaning and remodeling projects are on track thanks to current custodial staff.

Adjournment

There being no further business, moved by Jeff Salo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to adjourn at 7:40 p.m. Motioned carried by unanimous vote.

Jeff Salo, Clerk