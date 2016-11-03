Members present: Margaret Sunnarborg, Julian Bertogliat, Rick Liljegren, Jeff Salo, Todd Rengo and Superintendent Aaron Fischer. Members absent: Lynn McComber.

Call the Meeting to Order

Chairperson Rick Liljegren called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

Approval of Agenda

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve the agenda. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approval of Consent Agenda Items

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Jeff Salo to approve the Consent Agenda items:

Approve the minutes of the May 23, 2016 regular School Board meeting.

Approve the checks as follows (pending Treasurer's review):

Date Check #s Total

5/31/16 81372-81428 $48,032.41

6/8/16 81429-81432 $3,083.68

6/10/16 81433 $1,354.56

6/14/16 81433-31436 $3,292.45

Fundraiser Requests:

St. Jude Executive Board - coin driver, mathathon, jr. high dance, trike-athon, other misc. events and the big event to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Varsity volleyball - Pie throwing, bake sale, bean bag toss for kids and a donation bucket.

Grant - received from Professional Disc Golf Association and EDGETCP Grant in the amount of $499.95 for secondary phy ed.

Personnel:

2016/2017 Semester I Lane Change request from Sara Johnson to MA.

2016/2017 Semester II Lane Change request from Derek Anderson to MA.

Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Change in Jr. Varsity Softball Stipend

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve the Jr. Varsity Softball stipend in the following amounts. Jr. Varsity Softball Co-coach Brad Emanuel in the amount of $2,741.00 and JV Softball Co-coach Morgan Pera in the amount of $425.00. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Parental Leave Request

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve a parental/FMLA request from Laina Rasmussen as requested. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Accept Letter of Resignation from Janine Marxhausen

Moved by Julian Bertogliat, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to accept a letter of resignation from Janine Marxhausen, Esko Activities Administrative Assistant effective June 3, 2016. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Accept Letter of Resignation from Megan McLain

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Jeff Salo to accept a letter of resignation from Megan McLain, ECFE Child Educator effective May 24, 2016. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the Non-Renewal of Contract with Kristina Olson

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve the non-renewal of employment with Kristina Olson, Cool Kids Program Assistant effective June 7, 2016.

Approve Dugout Screens

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Julian Bertogliat to approve the installation of dugout screens in the amount of $5,982.30. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Resolution Relating to the Election of School Board Members and Calling the School District General Election

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve a resolution relating to the election of school board members and calling the school district general election. Copy of resolution on file in the office of the superintendent. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Resolution Establishing Dates for Filing Affidavits of Candidacy

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve a resolution establishing dates for filing Affidavits of Candidacy. Copy of resolution on file in the office of the superintendent. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the 2016/2017 Budget

Moved by Julian Bertogliat, second by Todd Rengo to approve the 2016/2017 budget, including the increased elementary counselor position from .4 to 1.0 f.t.e., a 1.0 elementary Title I position, a four-hour per day cleaning position, an additional .48 f.t.e. secondary science position, an increase of 34 days for the district office assistant/benefits coordinator position, and the addition of a $3,000 floor stripping machine. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

2016-2017 First Budget

June, 2016 6/14/2016

Fund Revenues Expenditures

General Fund (fund 1)

$10,356,337 $10,660,706

Food Service Fund (fund 2)

$426,828 $409,160

Transportation Fund (fund 3)

$572,725 $584,161

Community Service Fund (fund 4)

$401,139 $389,829

Capital Operating Fund (fund 5)

$406,324 $484,228

Building Constr. (LTFM) Fund (fund 6)

$2,172,000 $2,172,000

Debt Service Fund (fund 7)

$1,337,552 $1,279,433

Irrevocable OPEB Trust (fund 45)

$36,759 $70,544

OPEB Bonds Debt Service (fund 47)

$116,082 $116,190

Total Budget

$15,825,746 $16,166,251

Approve Location of New Bus Garage

Moved by Julian Bertogliat, second by Todd Rengo to approve the Harney Road location for the new bus garage. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the Purchase of Two Propane School Buses Purchased from United Truck Body

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve the purchase of two propane school buses from United Truck Body for a net cost of $95,496.55 each following trade-ins. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Agreement with Esko Director of Business Services for 2016/17 and 2017/18

Moved by Julian Bertogliat, second by Margaret Sunnarborg to approve the Agreement with Esko Director of Business Services for 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 as presented. Copy of Agreement on file in the office of the superintendent. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve to Discontinue the Technology Specialist Class and Add Back an Art Specialist Class

Moved by Todd Rengo, second by Jeff Salo to approve to discontinue the Technology Specialist class and add back an Art Specialist class. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the Hire of Rachel Marsh

Moved by Margaret Sunnarborg, second by Todd Rengo to approve the hire of Rachel Marsh as a 1.0 f.t.e. music teacher for the 2016/2017 school year. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the Hire of Matthew Tonner

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to approve the hire of Matthew Tonner to the position of summer groundskeeper effective June 14, 2016. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve the 2016/2017 Activities Fee Schedule

Moved by Jeff Salo, second by Julian Bertogliat to approve the 2016/2017 Activities Fees Schedule as presented. The amount of fees remains the same as the previous year. Changes include the addition of a Musical under Category III ($70 fee), Golf will be moved to Cloquet-hosted cooperative sport status, and fees paid to Cloquet do not count toward individual maximums. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Approve Membership Renewal with Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium for the 2016/2017 School Year

Moved by Julian Bertogliat, second by Todd Rengo to approve membership renewal with Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium for the 2016/2017 school year as presented. Motion carried by unanimous vote.

Administrative Reports

Principals' Reports:

Elementary - Principal Brian Harker thanked the Board for the enhancements and additional positions for programming. He will be working on the paraprofessional programming schedules and the Title I and Title II budgets. He also provided the projected class counts for fiscal year 17.

High School - Principal Greg Hexum reported that things went well for graduation and the All Night Grad Party. He provided his current class projections and potential open enrollment eligible openings. The FY 17 schedule has already been built.

Board Committee Reports:

Jeff Salo - Graduation.

Julian Bertogliat - Negotiations and ARRC meeting.

Todd Rengo - Graduation.

Margaret Sunnarborg - Negotiations with Business Services Director and Principals, Staff Recognition.

Rick Liljegren - Negotiations

Superintendent's Report:

Supt. Aaron Fischer reported:

Northern Lights Special Education Cooperative might be looking for a different office location. One possibility would be the RAM location if it becomes available.

Thanks to Margaret Sunnarborg, Brooke Pfister, and Bridget Peterson for their work on the Esko Staff Recognition event.

Congratulations and Commendations

Brenda Salo for her years of service in the elementary computer lab.

Senior class advisors, custodial staff, musical staff, and parents for graduation and All Night Grad Party.

The boys and girls track teams and coaches for their successful seasons.

The girls softball team and coaches for their state tournament participation.

Tyler Northey for his photography services at the Staff Recognition event.

Entire staff at Esko Public Schools for a great year.

Adjournment

There being no further business, moved by Jeff Salo, second by Todd Rengo to adjourn at 7:23 p.m. Motioned carried by unanimous vote.

Jeff Salo, Clerk