NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING - Subdivision Ordinance

Notice is hereby given that the Carlton City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 10, 2016 @ 6:00pm in the City Council Chambers at 310 Chestnut Avenue, Carlton. The purpose of the hearing is to present proposed changes to the Subdivision Ordinance. All interested persons are invited to comment in person or in writing. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk/ Treasurer at (218)384-4229.