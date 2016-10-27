WRENSHALL ISD 100 SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES SEPTEMBER 19, 2016

Members present: Matthew Laveau, Renae House, Tony Sheda and Michelle Blanchard. Members absent: Janaki Fisher-Merritt and Troy Powers

MOTION by Laveau seconded by Sheda to approve the amended agenda (table item 6. h.). Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by House seconded by Blanchard to approve the consent agenda including checks #46358-#46436. Motion carried unanimously.

Superintendent Belcastro recognized the entire staff for a smooth start to the school year, especially considering the increase of students.

Report of Superintendent:

ISD #100 has been awarded a $1,000 Wells Fargo Community Connection Grant to support general operating expenses.

Superintendent Belcastro has been attending referendum planning meetings.

Report of Community Education Director:

Early childhood and Wrens Club (latchkey) numbers are strong.

Upcoming classes include a Home Alone Class and the return of Mad Science.

MOTION by Laveau seconded by Blanchard to certify the 2016 Pay 2017 Proposed Levy at its maximum. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by House seconded by Blanchard to approve hire of KelliMarie Perrault as Kindergarten Classroom Assistant, ESP Class 1, 172 school days per year, for the 2016-2017 school year. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Blanchard seconded by House to approve hire of Nicholas Moran as .8 FTE Long Term Substitute secondary teacher, BA-1, effective 9-20-2016. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Laveau seconded by Sheda to approve coaching recommendation of Jonah LaFave as 2016-2017 JH Football Coach per Ed MN-Wrenshall Teacher's Master Agreement. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Blanchard seconded by House to accept resignation of DonnaMae Weiderman, Assistant Cook, effective 9-15-2016. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Sheda seconded by Laveau to approve posting for Assistant Cook. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by House seconded by Blanchard to accept resignation of Steve Stupak, effective 9-1-2016. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Laveau seconded by Sheda to approve Memorandum of Understanding between AFSCME Local 545 and Wrenshall Board of Education regarding adding Current Position Grade Assignment for Head Custodian, Grade 7, effective September 1, 2016. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by House seconded by Blanchard to approve two-week family medical leave request starting 10-26-16 from Ross Tollgaard. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Blanchard seconded by Laveau to approve School Linked Mental Health Program Memorandum of Understanding for the 2016-2017 school year. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by House seconded by Blanchard to adopt Wellness Policy - Wrenshall School Policy 533. Motion carried unanimously.

MOTION by Laveau seconded by Sheda to accept, with thanks, anonymous donation of $100 to shop program.

Open Forum:

Staff member shared concern about large 5th grade class size. Board members, administration and staff member discussed.

Board member inquired about computer classes.

MOTION by Sheda seconded by House to adjourn at 7:10 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.

Minutes approved at the October 17, 2016 regular meeting.