MOTION by Karp seconded by Gibson to approve the agenda with changes. Motion carried unanimously.

Emerson reviewed new public comment guidelines. They will be available at each meeting and at the District Office.

Thank you to Carlton EMT and CPR Trainers, Dane Johnson, Dean Wolf and Steve Schmidt for providing training to the Carlton School District Medical Team. This volunteer service helps ensure the safety of our students.

Thank you to Lisa Peterson from Minnesota Epilepsy Foundation for providing important information and seizure response training to Carlton School District Staff.

Reports were offered by Student Advocate-Student Council Representatives Jenna Reed and Kyleah Schmidt, High School Principal Craig Kotsmith, Elementary School Assistant Principal Cullen Franek, Community Education Director Daisy Rose,

Indian Education Coordinator Victoria McMillen, Business Manager Renee Eiffler, and Superintendent/Elementary Principal Gwen Carman.

MOTION to approve the Consent Agenda was offered by Gay.

Approve Minutes, August 15, 2016, regular meeting.

Approve the contract with Children & Family Service Collaborative Jump Start 4 Kindergarten.

Accept the donation of 250 Bulldog t-shirts from Northwoods Credit Union.

Accept the following donations made to Community Education.

FY 16

Community News: Donations from local businesses, organizations and individuals- total of $3,745.00.

Father Daughter Ball: Local businesses and organizations- total of $1,355.00.

Community Garden: Donation from the City of Carlton for $200.00.

ECFE/SR Transportation Night: Donations from local businesses, organizations and individuals - total of $645.00.

Blandin Foundation Grant in the amount was $3431.00, to purchase 8 iPads and cases.

FY17

Learning Camp: Donations from local businesses and organizations- total of $1,310.00.

Accept the $57.30 Milk Moola donation from Kwik Trip.

Accept the $25.00 Maurices' University donation from Maurices.

Accept the donation of $1000.00 from Well Fargo Foundation Community Connection Grant Program to Carlton High School which was used for 11 new microscopes and microscope imager digital camera.

Accept the donation from Joseph Kluenenberg of Horace Mann Insurance of breakfast items for our fall staff in-service meeting.

Accept the $629.00 donation from Box Top Education, South Terrace.

Accept the $219.00 check from Inter-State Studio & Publishing, South Terrace.

Approve August payroll for a total of $304,860.99 and wires summative at $111,972.27

Approve the September finance checks in the amount of $280,545.84.

Motion was supported by Hagenah. Motion passed 6-0.

Review Policy 402-1 Counseling and Pre-Career and Technical Programs: Proportional Enrollment (2nd reading).

MOTION by Hagenah to approve the resolution of the proposed 2016 Payable 2017 Levy limitation and Certification at maximum and the setting the Truth in Taxation hearing for December 19, 2016 at 6:30 p.m. was supported by Bennett. Resolution passed 6-0.

General discussion was held regarding the January organizational meeting. The board decided on the date of January 3, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

MOTION by Karp to approve the required letter to the public about operating levy renewal referendum was supported by Gibson. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Gay to approve a Fiscal Year 16 fund transfer in the amount of $6065.76 from Fund 01-General to Fund 02-Food Service was supported by Hagenah. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Gibson to accept the resignation of Shelly Dubla, FT Bus Driver was supported by Karp. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Hagenah to approve the termination of Linda Hough, PT Latch Key Aide was supported by Gay. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Gibson to accept the resignation of Carla Fellerer, PT Latch Key Coordinator was supported by Karp. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Bennett to approve parental leave per FMLA for Laura Nilsen for paid sick leave and approximately 15 unpaid days during the 2016-17 school year was supported by Karp. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Gibson to approve the hire of Kimberly McCuskey as Elementary School Patrol Advisor for the 2016-17 school per Schedule C of the 2015-2017 Master Contract was supported by Hagenah. Motion passed 6-0.

MOTION by Gay to approve the hire of Candace Kramer as a Long Term Elementary Substitute Teacher BA1 for approximately eight (8) weeks was supported by Karp. Motion passed 6-0.

Future Meetings:

Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. Operating Levy Public Informational meeting

Monday, October 10 at 7:00 p.m. Committee of the Whole

Monday, October 17 at 6:00 p.m. Annual Mtg on Curriculum & Instruction: World's Best Workforce Plan

Monday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. Regular meeting

Monday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m. Special Meeting to approve election results

Monday, November 14 at 7:15 p.m. Committee of the Whole

Monday, November 21 at 6:00 p.m. Finance Committee

Monday, November 21 at 7:00 p.m. Regular Meeting

Monday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m. Committee of the Whole

Monday, December 19 at 6:00 p.m. Finance Committee

Monday, December 19 at 6:30 p.m. Truth in Taxation Meeting

Monday, December 19 at 7:00 p.m. Regular Meeting.

Bennett made motion to adjourn 8:10 p.m. and there being no further business with a second from Karp the meeting adjourned by unanimous vote.