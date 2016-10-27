NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION - City of Cloquet

To the Electors of the City of Cloquet in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That a General Election will be held in all precincts of the City of Cloquet on Tuesday, the 8th day of November, 2016, at which time the polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. for the purpose of electing offices as follows: