NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION - City of Cloquet
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION
To the Electors of the City of Cloquet in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That a General Election will be held in all precincts of the City of Cloquet on Tuesday, the 8th day of November, 2016, at which time the polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. for the purpose of electing offices as follows:
Council Position (Ward 4) -4 year term
Council Position (Ward 5) - 4 year term
Council Position (At Large) - 4 year term
Polling locations are as follows:
Ward 1 - Journey Christian Church, 1400 Washington Ave.
Ward 2 - Garfield Building, 302 14th Street
Ward 3 - Cloquet City Hall, 1307 Cloquet Avenue
Ward 4 - Cloquet National Guard Armory, 801 Highway 33 S
Ward 5 Precinct 1 - Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 515 Skyline Boulevard
Ward 5 Precinct 2 - Fond du Lac Head Start, 1720 Big Lake Road
Brian Fritsinger
City Administrator