    NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION - City of Cloquet

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

    To the Electors of the City of Cloquet in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota:

    NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That a General Election will be held in all precincts of the City of Cloquet on Tuesday, the 8th day of November, 2016, at which time the polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. for the purpose of electing offices as follows:

    Council Position (Ward 4) -4 year term

    Council Position (Ward 5) - 4 year term

    Council Position (At Large) - 4 year term

    Polling locations are as follows:

    Ward 1 - Journey Christian Church, 1400 Washington Ave.

    Ward 2 - Garfield Building, 302 14th Street

    Ward 3 - Cloquet City Hall, 1307 Cloquet Avenue

    Ward 4 - Cloquet National Guard Armory, 801 Highway 33 S

    Ward 5 Precinct 1 - Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 515 Skyline Boulevard

    Ward 5 Precinct 2 - Fond du Lac Head Start, 1720 Big Lake Road

    Brian Fritsinger

    City Administrator

