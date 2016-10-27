PUBLIC NOTICE UNCLAIMED PROPERTY AUCTION
Pursuant to Minnesota State Statute 471.196 and Cloquet City Code 16.1.02, the Cloquet Police Department is giving notice that it will be auctioning unclaimed property through www.lots4bid.com.
The property being auctioned includes: 18 knives, 1 DVD player, 1 ladies watch, 4 men's watches, 2 containers of sewing/craft supplies, 1 Singer sewing machine, 1 tape measure, 1 drill, 1 golf bag w/clubs, 1 ladder, 1 kid scooter, 1 battery charger, multiple items of clothing for men, women and children (variety of sizes), 1 purse, 1 GPS, 1 pistol holder, 2 car stereos, 1 Nintendo DS, 5 video games, multiple variety of coins/currency, and 1 pressure washer.
Questions can be directed to Administrative Secretary Nicole Eckenberg at neckenberg@ci.cloquet.mn.us or 218-879-1247.