Roll Call - the following members were present on roll call:

Duane Buytaert, Chair

Dan Danielson

Dave Battaglia

Jim Crowley

Ted Lammi

Gary Huard (Absent)

Superintendent Scarbrough provided a brief update on the construction progress for the new middle school, and he also spoke about the proposed resolution regarding concurrent enrollment, which will be discussed more fully during the regular meeting. Also discussed were the early dismissal days and if they are beneficial. Our administrators feel they have been very beneficial and they have a schedule that is working quite well K-12. A neighboring district has also moved to having this type of day for their staff.

There being nothing further to discuss during the working session, Board Chair Duane Buytaert adjourned the session at 5:56 p.m.

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

DISTRICT NO. 94

CLOQUET, MINNESOTA

OCTOBER 10, 2016

The regular board meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 94 was called to order by Board Chair Duane Buytaert, in the City of Cloquet, on October 10, 2016 at 6:03 p.m.

Roll Call - the following members were present on roll call:

Duane Buytaert, Chair

Dan Danielson, Clerk

Dave Battaglia

Jim Crowley

Gary Huard (Absent)

Ted Lammi

Also present:

Ken Scarbrough, Superintendent

Candace Nelis, Business Manager

Regina Roemhildt, ED MN - Cloquet

Teresa Angell, AIE Director (Absent)

Ruth Reeves, Community Education Director

Anja Maijala, Student School Board Representative (Absent)

Jay Boder, Student School Board Representative (Absent)

Principals Present:

Warren Peterson, Cloquet Senior High School

Steve Battaglia, Cloquet Senior High School

Robbi Mondati, Washington Elementary School (arrived at 6:27 p.m.)

David Wangen, Churchill Elementary School

Tom Brenner, Cloquet Middle School

Connie Hyde, Cloquet Area Alternative Education Programs (CAAEP)

Pledge of Allegiance.

APPROVAL OF BOARD AGENDA

RESOLVED by T. Lammi to approve the October 10, 2016, meeting agenda as presented. D. Battaglia seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

APPROVAL OF BOARD MINUTES

RESOLVED by T. Lammi to approve the September 26, 2016 school board meeting minutes. J. Crowley seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

OPEN FORUM/PRESENTATIONS

Superintendent Scarbrough provided congratulations on behalf of the school board and staff to Homecoming King Connor Denman and Queen Kate Elwood.

Cloquet Educational Foundation Vice-Chair Del Prevost gave an update on the recent grant awards totaling $38,851 to 25 innovative initiatives on October 4, 2016. To-date almost $900,000 has been granted to hundreds of learning opportunities serving thousands of Cloquet students. The annual fund drive Boomerang Giving Campaign received over $14,379.40 which was donated by 163 District employees. The Stuff the Bus campaign generated a bus load of school and essential supplies that will help our students throughout this school year. Thank you to Walmart and school staff for your help in making this a big success! Vice-Chair Prevost also invited the school board and community members to join the Cloquet Educational Foundation at their upcoming Blue Jean Ball on February 4, 2017. Additionally, Jeannie Kermeen was introduced and welcomed as the new Director for the Cloquet Educational Foundation.

Reports were provided by the building principals, Community Education Director and ED MN representative.

Community member Rick Colsen inquired about any updates on the middle school purchase. No communication has been received by Sherman Associates at this time. James Mallory commented on the recent Carlton County Heroin and Opioid meeting held at FDLTCC. He asked if fencing would be installed around the roadway and ponds at the new middle school. Superintendent Scarbrough responded that there are no plans to install fencing in this area at this time, but also added the first 10 feet of the pond will be made up of muck and weeds. The district has talked to local emergency responders about this and they highly recommended that no fencing be installed at this time.

CONSIDER APPROVAL OF CLAIMS; FUND 11 CHECKS, TREASURER'S REPORT, INVESTMENT'S REPORT AND WIRE TRANSFERS

RESOLVED by D. Battaglia to approve the Claims, Fund 11 Checks, Preliminary July 2016 Treasurer's Report, July 2016 Investment's Report, and Wire Transfers: $729,069.81 on September 27, 2016 and $1,525,000.00 on September 30, 2016, as presented. D. Danielson seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

CONSENT ITEMS

RESOLVED by D. Danielson to approve the following Consent Items, as presented:

1. Accept Letters of Resignation:

Judith Ellison, Program/Office Assistant for Kids Corner SACC Program, effective November 30, 2016.

Brenda Nelson, 5.5 Hours/Day Consistent Support/Noon Supervision Paraprofessional at Washington Elementary School, effective October 19, 2016.

2. Recommendation of Employment:

NAME; POSITION; LOCATION; SALARY; EFFECTIVE

Robin Mullenix; Head Secretary; CAAEP; $20.99/Hour; October 25, 2016

Christine Carlson; Long-Term Sub 1.0 FTE 2nd Grade; Churchill; $240.65/Day; September 19, 2016

Becky SchnebergeR; 3 Hours/Day FS Dishes/Server Aide; High School; $15.08/Hour; October 3, 2016

Kathy Donnelly; Program Assistant; Lil Lumberjacks LC; $13.46/Hour; September 14, 2016

Iris Keller; 2nd Assistant - Fall Musical Extra-Services Contract; High School; $1,000.00; 9/7/16 - 11/20/16

Joan Hakala; 2nd Assistant - Fall Musical Extra-Services Contract ; High School; $1,000.00; 9/7/16 - 11/20/16

Dan Stein; 2nd Assistant - Fall Musical Extra-Services Contract; High School; $880.00; 9/7/16 - 11/20/16

Chelsea Baublitz; Program Aide; Lil Thunder LC; $10.03/Hour; September 26, 2016

Nicole Yadon; Homebased Teacher - 2 Hours/Day; CAAEP; $29.02/Hour; October 3, 2016

3. Permission to Post Positions:

Homebased Teacher, 2 Hours/Day (Monday - Friday) at Cloquet Area Alternative Education Programs (CAAEP).

6.5 Hours/Day Special Education DCD S/P Paraprofessional at Churchill Elementary School.

Program Aide for Li'l Lumberjacks Learning Center.

Program/Office Assistant for Kids Corner SACC Program.

Targeted Services Programming Staff.

5.5 Hours/Day Consistent Support/Noon Supervision Paraprofessional at Washington Elementary School.

T. Lammi seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

OLD BUSINESS

There was nothing to report at this time.

SUPERINTENDENTS REPORT

There was nothing to report at this time.

SCHOOL BOARD COMMITTEE REPORT

The Student Enrollment Report as of September 21, 2016 was reviewed and there is 2,507 students enrolled at Cloquet.

NEW BUSINESS

RESOLVED by J. Crowley to approve contracting/hiring Cloquet Transit to provide a second bus to help transport students from Washington Elementary School to Zion Church for Kids Corner programming after school each day, effective September 19, 2016. Rate of pay will be $20.50/day. D. Battaglia seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by T. Lammi to approve the proposed fee rate changes for Lil Lumberjacks and Lil Thunder Learning Centers, as proposed. Also, that the Board approves the updated Parent Handbooks for both learning centers, as presented. D. Battaglia seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by D. Battaglia to approve the resolution regarding concurrent enrollment and action steps to be sent in letter format to the MNSCU Board of Trustees, as presented. D. Battaglia seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

RESOLVED by D. Danielson to approve the salary adjustment for the Power Lunch Coordinator Angela Jones of increasing her salary by $1.00/Hour for a total of $16.00/Hour, effective September 7, 2016. This adjustment is due to this position not receiving a salary adjustment since 2012. T. Lammi seconded the motion and the resolution was adopted by unanimous yea vote of all members present on roll call.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

District Health, Safety & Crisis Committee Meeting, Tuesday, October 11th at 3:45 p.m., Board Room.

POC Meeting, Tuesday, October 18the at 4:00 p.m., KA Trailer - CMS Construction Site.

Education Minnesota-Cloquet Break, October 20th & 21st) - No School Staff/Students; Central Administration Office will be closed.

ADJOURNMENT

There being no further business to discuss, Board Chair Duane Buytaert adjourned the meeting at 6:40 p.m.

Clerk of the School Board

ATTEST:

Chair of the School Board