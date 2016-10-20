NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Welsand

INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGE TO BE FORECLOSED

1. Date of Mortgage: September 21, 2009

2. Mortgagors: Amy M. Welsand, a single person

3. Mortgagees: Northwoods Credit Union

4. Recording Information: Recorded on October 1, 2009, as Document Number A000427095, in the Office of the County Recorder, Carlton County, Minnesota.

5. Assignments of Mortgage, if any: None

INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGED PREMISES

6. Tax parcel identification number of the mortgaged premises: 23-170-0260

7. Legal description of the mortgaged premises: Lot 2, Block 2, HILINSKI'S ADDITION TO SCANLON, Carlton County, Minnesota. (Abstract Property)

8. The physical street address, city, and zip code of the mortgaged premises: 2304 Doddridge Avenue, Cloquet, MN 55720.

OTHER FORECLOSURE DATA

9. The person holding the Mortgage is not a transaction agent, as defined by Minn. Stat. 58.02, subd. 30. The name(s) of the residential mortgage servicer and the lender or broker, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is/are Northwoods Credit Union.

10. If stated on the Mortgage, the name of the mortgage originator, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is None.

INFORMATION REGARDING FORECLOSURE

11. The requisites of Minn. Stat. 580.02 have been satisfied.

12. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was $129,000.00.

13. At the date of this notice the amount due on the Mortgage, including taxes, if any, paid by the holder of the Mortgage, is: $130,805.33.

14. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Carlton County, Minnesota, at public auction on December 6, 2016 at 10:00 a.m., at the Carlton County Sheriff's Office, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota 55718.

15. The time allowed by law for redemption by Mortgagor or Mortgagor's personal representatives or assigns is six months after the date of sale.

16. Minn. Stat. 580.04(b) provides, "If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, the notice must also specify the date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property redeemed under section 580.23." If this statute applies, the time to vacate the property is 11:59 p.m. on June 6, 2017.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION AND ARE ABANDONED.

Name of Mortgagee or Mortgage Assignee:

Northwoods Credit Union

Name and address of Attorney for Mortgagee or Mortgage Assignee:

Greg C. Gilbert

Gilbert Law Office

11 East Superior Street, Ste 563

Duluth, MN 55802